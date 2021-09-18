Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ROAD TEST: Plug-in hybrid Range Rover Evoque impresses in Highland Perthshire

By Jack McKeown
September 18 2021, 12.09pm
Post Thumbnail

Range Rover has introduced a plug-in hybrid option to its trendy and popular Evoque.

Called the Evoque P300e, the new power plant marries a 1.5 litre 200bhp petrol engine with a 109bhp electric motor.

It will do up to 34 miles on battery power alone, meaning the majority of commutes can be completed without taking a sip of petrol.

CO2 emissions are just 44g/km, so the Evoque P300e falls into the 10% Benefit-in-Kind braket, making it an appealing option for company car buyers. Prices start at £43,850.

Jaguar Land Rover brought a range of their cars up to Pitlochry for Scottish motoring journalists to try out.

I spent a couple of hours exploring Highland Perthshire in the Evoque P300e.

The first thing I noticed is it’s fast. Put your foot down and petrol and electric power work together to produce more than 300bhp.

That gets the Range Rover Evoque from 0-62mph in an – excuse the pun – electrifying 6.1 seconds. It can also sit at up to 84mph on electric power alone.

Eight speed automatic transmission means progress through the gears is seamless.

Choice of modes

As standard the car operates in hybrid mode, choosing for itself whether to use petrol or electric power. Switch it to EV mode and it will run on electric alone until the battery is empty.

Save mode, meanwhile, uses the petrol engine while maintaining the battery’s charge. It’s useful for long journeys, where petrol power can be used on the motorway and the battery kept for urban driving nearer to your destination.

I completed a loop around Loch Tummel and a short stretch along the A9. When I got back to base the battery still had around 10 miles of range in it.

The battery can be charged from empty to 80% in just 30 minutes using a 32kW charger.

The Range Rover Evoque has a nice balance between body control and ride quality, and refinement is excellent at higher speeds. It’s more capable off road than any of its peers.

Inside, an excellent new infotainment system called Pivi Pro, is the centrepiece of a high quality interior.

Able to do most journeys on its battery, but with petrol power for longer journeys the Evoque P300e is the best of both worlds.

