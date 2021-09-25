Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ROAD TEST: Special edition Mazda 6 Touring a handsome and fun estate car

By Jack McKeown
September 25 2021, 2.29pm
Post Thumbnail

Mazda’s 6 is a handsome and capable estate car.

Now the Japanese firm has launched a special edition. Available in saloon and estate body styles, the Mazda 6 Kuro is pretty exclusive.

Just 100 examples are being sold in the UK, 50 saloon and 50 estate models.

They feature special Polymetal Grey metallic paint to differentiate them from other Mazda 6s.

The saloon costs £29,250 with the estate weighing in at £30,250.

The car is based on the high spec Sport model so standard kit is generous.

There’s keyless entry and start, reversing camera, heated steering wheel and a fantastic sounding 11-speaker Bose stereo system. Dual zone climate control, smartphone integration and auto LED headlights are also thrown in.

The Kuro edition comes with burgandy leather seats which may be a trifle brash for some tastes but are certainly comfortable and high quality.

Under the bonnet is Mazda’s excellent 2.0 litre 163bhp petrol engine.

It will get from 0-62mph in 9.3 seconds and, as long as you aren’t too heavy on the right foot, will return fuel economy of 40mpg or above.

Smooth performer

It’s also a very smooth, quiet unit which contributes greatly to one of the car’s strengths – refinement.

The chassis delivers a smooth and comfortable ride. Handling hasn’t been sacrificed at the altar of comfort either, and the Mazda 6 relishes being thrown into a bend.

It grips well and remains flat through corners. The Mazda 6 is a reminder that estate and saloon cars handle much better than the wallowy SUVs everyone drives these days.

I put the car through a good stretch of mixed driving around West Fife and the Lothian coastline.

It will sit for hours at 70mph eating up the miles, while the nicely weighted steering comes into its own when it tackles some country lanes.

The six-speed manual gearbox is smooth and easy to use, which is just as well as the Kuro isn’t offered with automatic transmission.

The 522 litre boot will swallow plenty of suitcases or a couple of dogs, and if you drop the rear seats there’s 1,664 litres.

I really enjoyed the Mazda 6 Kuro. It’s a breath of fresh air in a market dominated by SUVs.

