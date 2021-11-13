ROAD TEST: Hyundai Bayon a talented little SUV

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hyundai’s Bayon is the latest addition to the crowded small SUV/crossover market.

With ultra-thin front lights and a zig-zag side profile its looks are both futuristic and distinctive.

Sharing a platform with the i20 hatchback, technically it’s one of Hyundai’s smaller cars.

It sits below the Santa Fe, Tucson and Kona in the company’s SUV line up.

In reality, Hyundai has done a fantastic job of packaging the Bayon.

A large boot and plenty of cabin space mean it’s incredibly practical for its size. In fact, it has slightly more space than the bigger Hyundai Kona.

It’s well priced too, with entry level models costing from just £20,000.

Under the bonnet is a 1.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 48 volt mild hybrid system. Buyers can choose from 99 or 118bhp versions of the engine, and a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission.

Well equipped

All models come wiht automatic headlights with high beam assist, cruise control, rear parking sensors, a touchscreen display and smartphone apps.

Premium models add larger alloy wheels, a bigger touchscreen, and a heated steering wheel.

At the top of the range, Ultimate models add more luxuries including a Bose stereo system.

Climbing inside the Bayon I noticed the ride height is fairly low for an SUV. You sit higher up in a Nissan Juke or VW T-Roc.

That lower stance helps with handling, however, and the Bayon feels very car like to drive.

It’s an easy car to drive, while refinement and handling are as good as all but the very best in the sector.

I spent an hour driving the Bayon along the M90 to Falkirk and back along the Forth Coast of Fife. It’s far from the most thrilling car I’ve been in but it’s easy to drive and comfortable.

The touchscreen is clear and easy to use, while heater controls are operated by buttons so you can easily adjust the temperature while you’re driving.

It may not be as exciting to drive as Ford Puma or have the premium feel of a Volkswagen T-Roc, but the Hyundai Bayon has a lot going for it.

It’s keenly priced, has plenty of practicality, and is decent to drive. It also comes with Hyundai’s industry leading five-year unlimited mileage warranty.