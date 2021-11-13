Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

ROAD TEST: Hyundai Bayon a talented little SUV

By Jack McKeown
November 13 2021, 1.16pm
Post Thumbnail

Hyundai’s Bayon is the latest addition to the crowded small SUV/crossover market.

With ultra-thin front lights and a zig-zag side profile its looks are both futuristic and distinctive.

Sharing a platform with the i20 hatchback, technically it’s one of Hyundai’s smaller cars.

It sits below the Santa Fe, Tucson and Kona in the company’s SUV line up.

In reality, Hyundai has done a fantastic job of packaging the Bayon.

A large boot and plenty of cabin space mean it’s incredibly practical for its size. In fact, it has slightly more space than the bigger Hyundai Kona.

It’s well priced too, with entry level models costing from just £20,000.

Under the bonnet is a 1.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 48 volt mild hybrid system. Buyers can choose from 99 or 118bhp versions of the engine, and a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission.

Well equipped

All models come wiht automatic headlights with high beam assist, cruise control, rear parking sensors, a touchscreen display and smartphone apps.

Premium models add larger alloy wheels, a bigger touchscreen, and a heated steering wheel.

At the top of the range, Ultimate models add more luxuries including a Bose stereo system.

Climbing inside the Bayon I noticed the ride height is fairly low for an SUV. You sit higher up in a Nissan Juke or VW T-Roc.

That lower stance helps with handling, however, and the Bayon feels very car like to drive.

It’s an easy car to drive, while refinement and handling are as good as all but the very best in the sector.

I spent an hour driving the Bayon along the M90 to Falkirk and back along the Forth Coast of Fife. It’s far from the most thrilling car I’ve been in but it’s easy to drive and comfortable.

The touchscreen is clear and easy to use, while heater controls are operated by buttons so you can easily adjust the temperature while you’re driving.

It may not be as exciting to drive as Ford Puma or have the premium feel of a Volkswagen T-Roc, but the Hyundai Bayon has a lot going for it.

It’s keenly priced, has plenty of practicality, and is decent to drive. It also comes with Hyundai’s industry leading five-year unlimited mileage warranty.