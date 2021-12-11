Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

ROAD TEST: Refreshed Seat Ibiza gets smart new interior

By Jack McKeown
December 11 2021, 2.44pm Updated: December 11 2021, 3.54pm
The Seat Ibiza has long been one of the most youthful small hatchbacks.

Its sharp looks and keen pricing attracted younger buyers.

The Seat Ibiza has been updated for 2021. Not a whole heap of beans has been changed outside, but that’s okay. The Ibiza was already a fine looking car.

Inside is where you’ll notice a big difference. The interior has been quite dramatically overhauled. There’s a snazzy new touchscreen, more soft-touch materials in place of old hard plastic, and lots of new technology.

The Ibiza is based on the same underpinnings as fellow small hatches in the Volkswagen group, including the VW Polo and the Audi A1.

As such, it has some of the best driving dynamics in its class.

I took the updated Ibiza for a spin on some backroads near Edinburgh.

Ride quality is good and the Ibiza is refined at 60mph. It doesn’t handle with quite the aplomb of a Fiesta but it’s still pretty good in that regard.

One of the few bugbears was my test model only had a five-speed gearbox. If you frequently do long journeys it’s worth going for one of the six-speed models, which will improve refinement and fuel economy. Buyers can also opt for the VW group’s excellent seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Peppy engines

Under the bonnet there’s a 1.0 litre, three cylinder petrol engine. It’s available in a non-turbocharged entry level model with 80hp, or turbo versions that have 95 or 110hp.

I spent some time with the 95hp version. It gets from 0-62mph in a perfectly adequate 10.9 seconds and should have no trouble hauling around a family of four and a boot full of shopping.

Speaking of which, the Ibiza is one of the more roomy superminis.

Four average sized adults can fit inside, or two adults and three children. The boot is 355 litres, which is bigger than you’ll find in a Fiesta or Clio.

Prices start at a little over £17,000 and it’s available in six trim levels – SE, SE Technology, FR, FR Sport, Xcellence and Xcellence Lux.

Like for like, it’s cheaper than its sister car the Volkswagen Polo.

There’s very little not to like about the Seat Ibiza. It’s smart looking, fun to drive, good value for money and now comes with a much better interior. The updated model is one of the best superminis.