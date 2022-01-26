Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Looking to buy a car in 2022? Our guide to car offers in Scotland will help you!

In partnership with Eastern Western Motor Group
January 26 2022, 8.33am
There are good car offers in scotland also for Nissan X Trail

The new year is a big time of change and this year one of those changes might be your car. And if you are shopping around you want to be sure you are getting the best deal on the right vehicle for you and your family.

Grassicks and Barnetts are two dealerships that are well known across Tayside and Fife. But what you might not know is that they are both part of the Eastern Western Motor Group – the second largest independent car group in Scotland.

For buyers, that means that they can have confidence they are buying a car from an experienced and knowledgeable family business that prides itself on offering permanently good value on all of their vehicles. They also have a wide range of vehicles for all needs, budgets and wants, so you’re sure to find what you are looking.

So if you are looking for a new vehicle, give one of the Eastern Western dealerships a look.

Here’s just a few of the different options they have in their showrooms.

Looking for electric car offers in Scotland? Try BMW or MINI

Grassicks in Perth has long been the place to go for a BMW or MINI and now’s the perfect time to check out their electric offerings.

new fully electric BMW i4

The new BMW i4 is the first purely electric Gran Coupé will take driving pleasure to new limits thanks to a range of up to 363 miles. The four-door vehicle combines extraordinary performance with superb range to create a driving experience that’s perfect for both long-distance journeys and your everyday commutes.

Meanwhile, MINI has taken everything that’s great about driving a MINI – torque, sleekness and that feel-good feeling all wrapped in a small package – and electrified it in the new MINI Electric. Prices start at £26,000

Get 24 hours to test your new Nissan

If you have your eye on a new Nissan – whether the X-Trail, Micra, Juke or ARIYA – but want some time to try it out and get a feel for it, why not take advantage of a 24-hour test drive.

That means you have time to really put it to the test to make sure that it’s the right fit for you.

You can book a test drive of a Nissan at Barnetts Dundee.

Get great financial deals for a new Mazda

Mazda family SUV

There’s no doubt that a Mazda is a head turner that is both fun and practical and the range offers everything from small hatchbacks right up to saloons and family SUVs.

And Barnetts has great offers on Mazdas, including low rate finance available across the range and finance deposit contributions of up to £5,500 (terms and conditions apply).

Looking for used car deals? Look at Volkswagen

As well as new cars, Eastern Western Motor Group also has a range of approved used cars, including Volkwagens, which were named the winner in the WhatCar? Best Used Car Scheme 2022.

Prices start from under £8,000 and there’s a wide range available.

