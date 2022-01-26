[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new year is a big time of change and this year one of those changes might be your car. And if you are shopping around you want to be sure you are getting the best deal on the right vehicle for you and your family.

Grassicks and Barnetts are two dealerships that are well known across Tayside and Fife. But what you might not know is that they are both part of the Eastern Western Motor Group – the second largest independent car group in Scotland.

For buyers, that means that they can have confidence they are buying a car from an experienced and knowledgeable family business that prides itself on offering permanently good value on all of their vehicles. They also have a wide range of vehicles for all needs, budgets and wants, so you’re sure to find what you are looking.

So if you are looking for a new vehicle, give one of the Eastern Western dealerships a look.

Here’s just a few of the different options they have in their showrooms.

Looking for electric car offers in Scotland? Try BMW or MINI

Grassicks in Perth has long been the place to go for a BMW or MINI and now’s the perfect time to check out their electric offerings.

The new BMW i4 is the first purely electric Gran Coupé will take driving pleasure to new limits thanks to a range of up to 363 miles. The four-door vehicle combines extraordinary performance with superb range to create a driving experience that’s perfect for both long-distance journeys and your everyday commutes.

Meanwhile, MINI has taken everything that’s great about driving a MINI – torque, sleekness and that feel-good feeling all wrapped in a small package – and electrified it in the new MINI Electric. Prices start at £26,000

Get 24 hours to test your new Nissan

If you have your eye on a new Nissan – whether the X-Trail, Micra, Juke or ARIYA – but want some time to try it out and get a feel for it, why not take advantage of a 24-hour test drive.

That means you have time to really put it to the test to make sure that it’s the right fit for you.

You can book a test drive of a Nissan at Barnetts Dundee.

Get great financial deals for a new Mazda

There’s no doubt that a Mazda is a head turner that is both fun and practical and the range offers everything from small hatchbacks right up to saloons and family SUVs.

And Barnetts has great offers on Mazdas, including low rate finance available across the range and finance deposit contributions of up to £5,500 (terms and conditions apply).

Looking for used car deals? Look at Volkswagen

As well as new cars, Eastern Western Motor Group also has a range of approved used cars, including Volkwagens, which were named the winner in the WhatCar? Best Used Car Scheme 2022.

Prices start from under £8,000 and there’s a wide range available.