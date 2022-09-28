Road test: Kia EV6 a great looking electric car with 328-mile range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Road test: Kia EV6 a great looking electric car with 328-mile range

By Jack McKeown
September 28 2022, 8.57am Updated: September 28 2022, 1.50pm
The Kia EV6 is a handsome electric car.
The Kia EV6 is a handsome electric car.

The Kia EV6 is not only the most impressive electric car Kia has produced, it is one of the very best electric cars on the market right now.

It’s good looking. It’s spacious. It has a range of more than 300 miles. It’s fast. It’s well equipped. And it’s capable of charging very rapidly.

The sleek semi-SUV shape of the Kia EV6 sees it sit higher than a standard hatchback, making it easier to get in and out of.

Its rivals include the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Yet it’s also capable of stealing sales of more upmarket EVs such as the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 or Audi Q4 etron. It really is that good.

The EV6 impressed our motoring writer.

Prices start at £43,495 and buyers can choose from two variants.

There is the 226bhp rear-wheel drive version or an all-wheel drive model which has dual motors and 321bhp.

A fire-breathing 577bhp GT model is due to join the line up soon.

Power and range

I drove the 226bhp, two-wheel drive version. This model has the longest range, with Kia claiming it will cover 328 miles before the batteries are dead.

How far you get in an electric car depends on how fast you drive and what the weather is like.

But with a range of 328 miles you know that even on the motorway in mid-winter you should be able to travel 250 miles before having to stop and plug in.

On the road.

If the exterior has a sleek and futuristic shape, the interior is even more impressive.

A massive curved screen sweeps round from the centre of the dashboard to the far side of the steering wheel.

Everything from sat nav to radio, speed, range and tyre pressure is contained in the crystal-clear display.

Not having an internal combustion engine means not needing a transmission tunnel. This means the passenger in the centre rear has a much more comfortable experience, and that there is more storage space between the driver and the front passenger.

The interior is packed with technology.

The Kia EV6 driving experience is smooth and comfortable. My lower-powered model didn’t have the blistering speed of the 231bhp version, which sprints from 0-62mph in just 5.2 seconds.

That’s not to say it doesn’t have a spring in its step, however, as the 0-62mph dash still only takes 7.3 seconds. That’s enough to zip away from junctions and perform overtaking manoeuvres easily.

Refined drive

At 70mph the Kia EV6 is almost eerily silent.

There’s no engine sound (of course) and just a whisper of wind and road noise. In common with most EVs, ride quality is good but just a touch twitchy – this being caused by the heavy weight of the batteries.

Having the batteries under the floor makes for a low centre of gravity, which helps with handling.

Again, however, the car’s weight means it won’t feel like two-seater sports car.

Boot space is good.

Very few people will be disappointed with what is an easy and comfortable driving experience, however.

Nor will passengers be complaining. Leg and headroom in the front and rear is excellent, and the seats are comfortable too. The 490-litre boot offers plenty of room as well.

The Kia EV6 has ultrafast charging capability, meaning you’ll be able to plug into a 350kW charger (when these finally arrive).

At 350kW it will take just 18 minutes to go from 10% to 80% charge. Doing the same using the 50kW chargers we currently have takes 73 minutes.

The Kia EV6 deserves to tempt buyers away from German brands.

One of the most exciting things about the electric vehicle revolution is that it’s changing the rules of the game. Buyers are no longer set on having a saloon, SUV, estate or hatchback. They’re looking for things like range, charging speed and comfort.

It’s also a unique opportunity for what were once budget brands to leapfrog what are considered quality brands.

Would I choose a Kia EV6 over an Audi Q4 etron despite the lack of a German pedigree? Yes, I would. It’s a better car.

 

Facts:

Price: £44,195

0-62mph: 7.3 seconds

Top speed: 114mph

Range: 328 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

Editor's Picks