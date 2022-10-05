Amazing Mazda Turkey Epic Drive tackling two of the world’s most dangerous roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Amazing Mazda Turkey Epic Drive tackling two of the world’s most dangerous roads

By Jack McKeown
October 5 2022, 8.39am
The infamous Stone Road in Turkey takes you through tunnels and along cliffs above the Euphrates. Image: Mazda.
The infamous Stone Road in Turkey takes you through tunnels and along cliffs above the Euphrates. Image: Mazda.

The tyres of my Mazda are just inches from the edge. Below me the switchback path snakes thousands of feet down the mountainside, its gravel surface pockmarked with holes.

Above, the path clings to the mountainside, disappearing into the clouds that shroud some of Turkey’s highest peaks.

There’s no barrier between me and the drop. If I make a mistake I’ll have a long time to think about it before I hit the valley floor.

The D-915 is one of the world’s most dangerous roads. Image: Mazda.

I’m on the D-915 in Turkey, one of the most dangerous roads in the world.

The 66-mile long road has 29 hairpin bends with no railings between it and the dizzying drop. Closed for six months of the year due to treacherous weather, it has taken numerous lives in recent years. The website Dangerous Roads says of it: “only the suicidal, the insane, or the paid-to-do-this should ever drive down.”

One mistake and it’s straight down for 3,000 feet. Image: Mazda.

It’s one of two high-risk routes that we’ll be tackling as part of Mazda’s Turkish Epic Drive.

Each year Mazda takes groups of journalists on their Epic Drive events. With the goal of renewing the link between the love of driving and the love of adventure, their only criteria are that each trip must contain wilderness, a different culture and an element of danger.

Starting out

Our journey began in Trabzon, a small city on the Black Sea. It’s a very long way from the tourist hotspots of Istanbul and Antalya. In fact, we were the only western people to have stayed at our hotel this year.

Setting off from the coast early on an overcast morning we slowly made our way through endless tea plantations – Turkey boasts the highest tea consumption in the world.

It didn’t take long before we were off the beaten track. Image: Mazda.

Leaving tarmac we drove on a thin gravel trail through mountain villages. Eventually we stopped at the last teahouse for a brew to gird ourselves before the ordeal ahead. Sipping on the refreshing tea, we could see a rickety bridge and our route hugging the mountainside as it rose into the heavens.

Getting near the top of the notorious D-915. Image: Mazda.

Tackling it was slow and intense work. Driven with care the risk is low. It’s a bit like walking along the top of a narrow bench – easy when it’s on the ground but very different if it’s lifted 100 feet in the air.

Stopping for a breather. Image: Lisa Young.

Eventually we reached the summit of the Pontic Mountains. Cold and shrouded in swirling cloud, it’s an otherworldly place. Dropping down the far side we were greeted by blue skies, a hot sun and a succession of villages that make a living farming these remote mountainsides.

Stone Road

Day two saw us tackle the second of our perilous routes. The Stone Road of Kemaliye may be only eight kilometres long but it took an astonishing 132 years to build.

Carved – largely by hand – out of solid rock, the route clings to a cliff edge high above the Euphrates. Started in 1870 by Kemaliye locals to connect their remote villages to central Anatolia, it was finally completed in 2002.

Approaching the Stone Road. Image: Mazda.

Driving this testament to stubborn tenacity is an experience I’ll remember forever. Rock faces tower on one side while on the other a cliff drops down into the chalky, turquoise waters of the Euphrates.

It took more than 130 years to tunnel through the mountains. Image: Mazda.

At one point stone towers loom on both side, leaning inwards and leaving a gap of just two metres for us to squeeze our Mazda CX-60 between.

A tight fit. Image: Mazda.

No fewer than 38 tunnels punch through almost five kilometres of rock. A memorial bears the long list of people killed in the construction of what must be one of the most ambitious road projects on Earth.

Finally we emerged from the last tunnel and turned away from the majestic gorge created by one of the world’s most iconic rivers.

Journey’s end

We still had 100s of kilometres to go. These took us through some of Turkey’s most remote and splendid scenery – high plains ringed with mountains, sweeping roads running alongside raging rivers, and huge tranquil lakes.

Stretching the old legs. Image: Lisa Young.

Our steeds over the two days were Mazda’s largest SUVs. On sale for 10 years and two generations, the CX-5 is a hugely capable family SUV that has rightly sold in enormous numbers. Meanwhile, the CX-60 is a luxury hybrid SUV that was only launched this summer.

Pressing ahead. Image: Mazda.

Both are perfectly suited to the terrain we’ve tackled. Four-wheel drive makes them surefooted on the narrow dusty trails, while their excellent refinement meant 600km days didn’t leave us saddle-sore.

Driving through some amazing scenery on Mazda’s Epic Drive. Image: Mazda.

Eventually we reached the town of Urgup in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Cappadocia – famous for its amazing rock formations. Here we stayed in an incredible cave hotel, enjoying good food and a well-earned libation after our epic 1,200km journey.

The Cappadocia region is filled with fantastic caves. Image: Mazda.

The next day it was time to begin making my way back to Scotland. I left with a deeper understanding of Turkey, with my driving limits having been tested…and with a thirst to do another of Mazda’s epic drives.

Finally the sun sets on the epic adventure. Image: Mazda.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Motoring

(Ford)
These were the best-selling cars in September
The UK’s new car market has recorded its second successive month of growth in September (Steve Parsons/PA)
New car market grows for second month in a row
Drivers are being denied a further 10p cut in petrol prices due to major retailers hiking profit margins, according to new analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)
Drivers denied 10 pence cut in petrol prices – RAC
The plug-in hybrid will bring up to 30 miles of electric-only driving
Government extends Plug-In Car Grant until March 2023
(Lexus)
Lexus crowned UK’s most-reliable used car brand in list dominated by Japanese firms
Alpine unveils range-topping A110 R with new ‘track-focused’ approach
Jeep named the UK’s most unreliable used car brand in damning survey for off-road…
EMBARGOED TO 0600 FRIDAY MAY 20 File photo dated 06/04/19 of an information sign at Tower Hill in central London. A consultation on plans to expand London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) to cover the entire city has been launched. Sadiq Khan, the capital’s mayor, is proposing to extend the scheme’s boundary from the North and South Circular Roads to the whole of Greater London from August 29 next year. Issue date: Friday May 20, 2022.
Expanding ULEZ could spark electric car boom among Londoners, new survey finds
(Audi)
Audi marks end of R8 and TT production with limited-run final editions
Smart motorways do not have hard shoulders (PA)
More than half a million uninsured cars seized since 2018

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Directors Nicholas and Gaynor Russell at Balbirnie House Hotel.
Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time
3
Plans for new Fife waterpark
Plans announced for new Fife waterpark with canoeing and paddle boarding
4
The venture may be set up on the site of the former Honeypot newsagent and convenience store in Bank Street, Aberfeldy. Image: Google.
Aberfeldy teacher eyes new café and training centre to replace town shop
5
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan. Images: SNS.
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan are an old school midfield duo for St Johnstone…
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
William Petrie Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial Dundee domestic abuser laid CCTV blackmail trap for ex-partner
8
Fly-tipping at Baldovie recycling centre.
Five fines handed out for fly-tipping outside recycling centres during Dundee bin strikes
9
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
10
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow

More from The Courier

composite image shows the Stone of Destiny, an artist impression of the redeveloped Perth Concert Hall and Ian Hamilton.
COURIER OPINION: Ian Hamilton's legacy will live on in Perth when the Stone of…
Christopher Gourdie.
Fife drink-driver jailed after 'horrific' ninth road offence
A number of spooky events are taking place in Fife this Halloween.
10 Halloween events for children in Fife this spooky season
The case called at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus man told police 'I want to be sprayed' in bizarre pepper spray stand-off
A917 near to Elie, Fife. Image: Google Street View.
Motorcyclist, 28, killed in Fife crash
Cove Rangers celebrate at full-time after seeing off Dundee. (Image: SNS)
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's only consistency is inconsistency - Dark Blues can't afford any more…

Editor's Picks