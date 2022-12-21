Road test: Genesis GV70 a luxurious and classy mid-size SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Road test: Genesis GV70 a luxurious and classy mid-size SUV

By Jack McKeown
December 21 2022, 8.01am
The Genesis GV70 is a handsome luxury SUV. Image: Genesis
The Genesis GV70 is a handsome luxury SUV. Image: Genesis

The Genesis GV70 is a handsome mid-size premium SUV with good driving manners and a stunning interior.

Launched last year, it’s one of a blitz of new models from Genesis, which is the luxury arm of Hyundai.

It aims to steal sales from other upmarket SUVs such as the Audi Q5, BMW i3, Volvo XC60 and Jaguar F-Pace.

Prices start at around the £40,000 mark, undercutting its rivals. What’s more, it comes extremely well equipped.

Go for an X3 or Q5 and you’d have to add a pile of optional extras to match the kit that comes as standard with the Genesis GV70.

The Genesis GV70

Even entry level models get dual zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, heated seats, 19in alloy wheels and a large infotainment screen.

Sport versions have upgraded styling, three-zone climate control so rear passengers can choose their own temperature, and a heated steering wheel.

The luxury SUV category is one of the toughest sectors and one where badge snobbery is fierce. People like their BMW propeller or Audi rings on the nose of their vehicle. So the Genesis will have to be something special to tempt buyers.

Classy interior

It’s certainly a good looking car. Elegant lines and a winged badge caused many of my friends to mistake it for a Bentley.

Inside things get even better. The Genesis GV70 has one of the best interiors in the car industry.

Quilted leather seats, chrome dials, soft-touch materials, subtle mood lighting and a general sense of class make it an extremely pleasant place to spend time.

The cabin is very classy. Image: Genesis.

Under the bonnet there’s a choice of a 2.5 litre petrol engine, a 2.2 litre diesel, or a new all-electric system in the Electrified GV70.

Petrol and diesel versions get an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

I spent a week with the 2.2 litre diesel model, which has an entry price of £42,820.

On the road it’s a very well-mannered car. The ride and handling have been nicely tuned and work well on Scotland’s twisty and all-too-frequently potholed roads.

Ride and handling

There’s plenty of give in the suspension, so holes and bumps are soaked up easily. At the same time, there’s none of the roly-poly feel you often get with SUVs.

The GV70 remains flat and composed during bends, and accurate steering helps you place the car.

At 70mph the cabin is serene and you can talk to rear passengers without having to raise your voice.

Rear head and legroom is more than ample for anyone up to about 6’2”.

Meanwhile the boot has 542 litres of volume and can easily swallow a couple of large dogs or enough luggage to take the family on holiday.

The Genesis GV70 is a smart looking SUV. Image: Genesis

While the GV70 isn’t designed to get you very far off-road, it does have four-wheel drive which helps navigate slippery roads in the Scottish winter.

The only real flaw the GV70 has is the diesel engine that is borrowed from parent company Hyundai.

It can’t match up to the excellent BMW and Audi diesels, which are smoother, quieter, more powerful and more efficient.

The Genesis GV70 deserves to be a success. Image: Genesis

We’re into the era of electric cars now, however, so that will become less of an issue.

Having driven the electric version a couple of months ago I can confirm it’s a superb car with a powertrain that eliminates one of the few gripes I have about the GV70.

Another area where Genesis pulls ahead of its rivals is customer care. Every model gets a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty. You also get five years or 50,000 miles of free servicing, and Genesis will collect your car and leave you a courtesy model.

It really does make other premium car makers look a bit lazy.

 

Facts

Price: £42,820

0-62mph: 7.9 seconds

Top speed: 133mph

Economy: 42.3mpg

CO2 emissions: 189g/km

