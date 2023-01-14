Road Test: Genesis G70 Shooting Brake a stylish executive estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Road Test: Genesis G70 Shooting Brake a stylish executive estate

By Jack McKeown
January 14 2023, 10.25am Updated: January 14 2023, 3.08pm
The Genesis G70 is a stylish estate car. Image: Genesis
The Genesis G70 is a stylish estate car. Image: Genesis

The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is a compact executive estate car that features a handsome exterior and a sumptuous cabin.

Designed as a rival to the Audi A4 Avant and BMW 3 Series Touring, it comes with a choice of petrol or diesel engines.

The G70 Shooting Brake makes a very positive first impression. Well-proportioned and elegant with a low, swooping silhouette, it’s a great-looking car with lots of road presence.

The G70 is an alternative to the Audi A4 Avant. Image: Genesis

Under the bonnet, you have the option of a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine with 241bhp or a 2.2 litre diesel with 197bhp. All G70s come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard and power goes through the rear wheels.

With entry-level models starting at a little over £33,000 it’s a very reasonably priced car.

You get three trim levels: Premium, Luxury and Sport. All versions are well equipped and come with more standard kit than the equivalent Audi, BMW or Mercedes.

Engines and drive

I spent a week with the 2.0 litre petrol model. This is definitely the engine to go for. The diesel is clattery on start-up and always feels a bit rumbly.

Compared with the sublime diesel units made by BMW and Audi it’s no contest.

The petrol unit, on the other hand, is smooth, revvy and powerful. It completes the 0-62mph sprint in just 6.9 seconds and has a top speed of 146mph.

The only bugbear is economy – it will return around 30mpg, which is at least 5mpg less than you’ll get from a petrol BMW.

The G70 Shooting Brake has a lot of style. Image: Genesis

The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake driving experience is excellent. On a journey to Glasgow it was extremely quiet at 70mph on the M8. Meanwhile, on some backroads near Newburgh its rear-wheel drive and low stance meant bends were handled very adroitly indeed.

In fact, only the superlative BMW 3 Series gets the better of the Genesis when it comes to driving dynamics.

Top quality cabin

The interior of the G70 Shooting Brake is a very pleasant place to be – as long as you’re in the front. The cabin is extremely well-designed and crafted. From the 12.3 in touchscreen to the chrome buttons and the quilted leather upholstery, everything feels of exceptionally high quality.

It’s user-friendly as well, although I did miss the rotary control dial that is in other Genesis models such as the bigger G80. You do, blessedly, get buttons and dials for the heating and fan controls. So many modern cars have you delving into touchscreen submenus to change the temperature or put the blower on.

The interior has quilted leather. Image: Genesis

Where things aren’t as great is in the back. Some compromises had to be made to obtain that svelte shape.

Rear legroom is poorer than in a 3 Series or A4. There’s enough space for anyone up to about average height (as long as they’re not behind a very tall front occupant) but anyone over six feet is going to be uncomfortable back there.

Boot space

At 403 litres, the boot offers around 100 litres less volume than the opposition. It is a flat and usable space though, and if you drop the rear seats there’s a very decent 1,535 litres, which is on a par with rivals.

Genesis, as most people will now know, is the luxury arm of Hyundai. If its cars are as reliable as those of its sister brand they should be virtually trouble-free.

The G70 Shooting Brake. Image: Genesis

Indeed, Genesis includes five years or 50,000 miles of servicing along with free roadside assistance in its purchase price. The company will even collect your car for servicing and leave you a courtesy car.

Ultimately the G70 Shooting Brake is an impressive but imperfect car. It won’t suit those looking for a real load lugger.

But for people who want a well-mannered executive car with a dash of extra practicality, it’s well worth checking out.

Genesis G70 facts

  • Price: £40,700
  • 0-62mph: 6.9 seconds
  • Top speed: 146mph
  • Economy: 30.2mpg
  • CO2 emissions: 212.4g/km

