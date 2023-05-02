Road Test: BMW 330e Touring is a stunning all round hybrid that’s perfect for Scottish roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road Test: BMW 330e Touring is a stunning all round hybrid that’s perfect for Scottish roads

With a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the BMW 330e Touring can cover up to 30 miles on battery power alone. It's a fantastic all rounder.

The BMW 330e is a superb hybrid estate car.
The BMW 330e is a superb hybrid estate car. Image: BMW.
By Jack McKeown

There’s an old saying that the BMW 3 Series Touring is the only car you’ll ever need.

It has a practical estate shape. It’s roomy. It’s refined. It’s fantastic to drive. And it’s available with four-wheel drive, making it suitable for those who live in rural Scotland and have to contend with harsh winters.

In reality, ‘only car you’ll ever need’ may be a bit of an exaggeration. Other cars have bigger boots, more rear legroom and less expensive price tags.

The BMW 330e
With four-wheel drive the BMW 330e is ideal for Scottish roads. Image: BMW.

As an overall package, however, the 3 Series is phenomenally impressive.

As well as petrol and diesel models, the 3 Series is available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This combines a 2.0 litre, 182bhp petrol engine and a 12kWh battery which powers a 108bhp electric motor.

30 mile electric range

There is an electric-only range of around 32 miles, which translates into 25-30 miles in real world driving.

Together those two power sources provide 288bhp giving the car exceptional pace. The zero to 62mph sprint is completed in less than six seconds.

You can have the 330e in rear-wheel drive or the four-wheel drive Xdrive version I tested, which gives useful extra traction in wet or wintry weather.

It will do around 30 miles on battery power. Image: BMW.

BMW refreshed the 3 Series last year, subtly updating the exterior and overhauling the interior with a swooping central display screen.

Prices for the 3 Series start at around £38,000 for a 320i petrol and rise to almost £55,000 for the high performance M340 versions. The 330e sits somewhere in the middle to upper regions of the price list, costing £45,000.

My test car came fully loaded with bags of extra kit, including a panoramic roof, comfort, visibility and technology packs, and a couple of M Sport styling packages. These upgrades pushed the price north of the £55,000 mark.

It’s not cheap, but you don’t buy a BMW expecting a bargain. If you’re a company car driver you do at least benefit from low benefit-in-kind rates on the plug-in hybrid version.

Smooth and refined

The 330e Touring is an exceptionally good car. Smooth and refined, it eats up long distance journeys, transporting you to your destination in comfort. Wind and road noise are extremely low and the cabin is as quiet as your local library.

It’s also a terrific driver’s car. The steering is well-weighted and handling is superb. With almost 300bhp on tap, it’s as fast as you could possibly need a road car to be. It also feels very nimble, despite the extra weight of the battery in the PHEV model.

The BMW 330e
The BMW 330e has great driving dynamics. Image: BMW.

Two screens swoop across the central console and dashboard. The main screen handles the infotainment system while the driver’s display shows speed, range and other key information.

Thankfully BMW has kept its intuitive iDrive system and a volume dial for the stereo. Most controls can be operated by touchscreen (easier and faster when stationary) or by the iDrive dial (easier and much safer when driving).

The BMW 330e interior
The interior has a swooping touchscreen. Image: BMW.

There’s plenty of space up front and the rear seats are good for average adults, but tall people will feel a little cramped. Similarly, the boot is big but not enormous on the scale of the Skoda Octavia. Essentially, BMW has provided enough practicality to satisfy the majority of people.

A fully electric 3 Series is in the works and should be out in a year or two. For now the plug-in hybrid version offers the greatest electric range in the 3 Series line-up.

Electric driving

You can choose between various drive modes. For the most part the hybrid powertrain goes about its business seamlessly, with the petrol engine springing into life when it’s required.

There’s also a button that will store the battery’s charge, letting you choose when to use it. This came in handy on a trip from Dundee to Stirling and back. I was able to use the petrol engine’s strong motorway economy to cruise through at 70mph, then drive around Stirling on fully electric power.

The 3 Series is a terrific all-rounder. Image: BMW

Official economy is in the low 40s but a lot depends on how you use the car. Never charge it and you’ll get low 30s economy. Charge up most days and if your journeys are below 30 miles you could go weeks or even months between visits to the petrol station.

It was with a great deal of reluctance that I handed back the keys to the BMW 330e Touring. It really is an incredible car.

Facts

Price: £56,495

0-62mph: 5.9 seconds

Top speed: 140mph

Economy: 42mpg

CO2 emissions: 148g/km

