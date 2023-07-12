TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in June

A handsome villa in Carnoustie and a stunning beachfront home in East Haven were the two most popular listings last month.

Beautiful homes in Carnoustie and East Haven were the most popular on TSPC in June. Image: TSPC.
By Jack McKeown

A spectacular home in Carnoustie and a wonderful beachfront house in East Haven were the most popular properties on TSPC last month.

More than 85,000 people viewed the top 10  properties on TSPC over the course of June.

The majority of the homes receiving the most views were in Dundee, with Angus properties also generating a lot of clicks.

Prices for the top 10 homes ranged from £170,000 to £650,000.

TSPC manager Lynne Hill said: “Despite current economic factors, June saw a strong demand in the property market, as reflected in the numbers from tspc.co.uk.

“A total of 216 new properties were listed, and 166 properties were sold. This is the highest monthly record of sales this year.

“Properties sold with TSPC solicitor estate agents achieved on average 2.4% above their Home Report Valuations in June 2023 and 14.5% of all properties sold went to a closing date.”

The top 10 most popular properties in June are:

1. Carnoustie

Address: Douglasleigh, 13 Dalhousie Street, Carnoustie
Price: Offers over £650,000
Status: Active
Douglasleigh in Carnoustie was the most popular TSPC property in June. Image: TSPC.

Douglasleigh is an impressive five-bedroom detached villa in Carnoustie. This handsome stone house was viewed over 25,000 times on TSPC last month.

It has a traditional exterior but has been beautifully modernised inside while still retaining its finest original features.

Lots of natural light from large bay windows, high end fixtures, and a well-maintained garden are among its many attractive features.

The beach and Carnoustie Golf Links are both within easy walking distance.

2. East Haven

Address: Bay House, Easthaven, By Carnoustie
Price: Offers over £499,000
Status: Under offer
Bay House was TSPC’s second most popular property. It has a beautiful beachfront setting. Image: TSPC.

Just along the coast from Carnoustie is the wonderful beachfront hamlet of East Haven.

Bay House occupies a stunning spot on the edge of the dunes with beautiful views across the river and out to sea.

The stone villa has an A-frame building that has been attached to the main house by a contemporary extension. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen, lounge and living room.

With breath-taking sunsets and the sound of waves breaking on the beach, Bay House is an idyllic home. Little wonder it went under offer after less than a fortnight.

3. Dundee

Address: 34 Clayhills Drive, Dundee
Price: Offers over £460,000
Status: Active
34 Clayhills Drive was the third most popular property. Image: TSPC.

Taking third place is this beautifully presented family home that has been recently refurbished throughout.

It features a well-appointed kitchen, stylish bathrooms, and generous bedrooms, with plenty of space for relaxation and entertainment.

With a pretty garden, this home allows you to enjoy the best of the summer months outdoors.

4. Dundee

Address: 16 Lawside Avenue, Dundee
Price: Offers over £230,000
Status: Under offer
This semi-detached home has beautiful views from its hillside location. Image: TSPC.

Located on the upper slopes of the Law, this semi-detached bungalow boasts wonderful views over the River Tay.

It’s on a quiet street yet Dundee City Centre is within easy walking distance. Accommodation includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and two bedrooms. A large floored attic offers potential for development and there is a generous basement area.

The well-tended, terraced front garden has a variety of colourful flowers and shrubs while the rear garden has a patio, lawn, summer house and greenhouse.

5. Dundee

Address: 31 Roseangle, Dundee
Price: Offers over £525,000
Status: Under offer
This home in Dundee’s West End has a classic Victorian design. Image: TSPC.

This six bedroom detached villa in the heart of Dundee’s West End was another popular TSPC property in June. With Magdalen Green at the bottom of the road and Perth Road at the top it has a great location.

The well appointed accommodation includes a lounge, dining room, family room, dining kitchen and six double bedrooms, one with en suite bathroom. There’s a huge driveway with parking for numerous vehicles and a rear garden with lawn and patio.

An outbuilding has been converted into a versatile space that can be a games room or home office.

6. Tayport

Address: 1 Spearshill Road, Tayport
Price: Offers over £350,000
Status: Active
This traditional home is in the Fife village of Tayport. Image: TSPC.

Located in the charming harbour village of Tayport, this elegant detached house has captivating views of the River Tay.

Just a 10 minute drive from Dundee, this elegant property is brimming with period character and charm.

The generous family home comprises four bedrooms, a bathroom, a ground-floor WC, two living rooms, a dining room, and a breakfasting kitchen with a utility room.

Enclosed wraparound gardens, a detached double garage and a private driveway add to its desirability.

7. Dundee

Address: 8 Pitkerro Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £260,000
Status: Under offer
This home in the Maryfield area of Dundee is opposite Baxter Park. Image: TSPC.

In seventh place is this beautifully presented Victorian villa overlooking Dundee’s Baxter Park.

Offering spacious accommodation across three levels, its current owners have renovated the property and it is in move-in condition.

Little wonder it soon went to a closing date and is now under offer.

8. Broughty Ferry

Address: 305 Queen Street, Broughty Ferry
Price: Fixed price £170,000
Status: Active
This flat on Queen Street is in central Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC.

This modern ground floor flat on Queen Street is in a superb Broughty Ferry location.

Shops, cafes, pubs and the train station are all just a few steps away. Meanwhile, the award winning beach is also within easy strolling distance.

It has an open plan lounge/kitchen, two double bedrooms and a spacious bathroom.

9. Dundee

Address: 36 Thomson Street, Dundee
Price: Offers over £335,000
Status: Under offer
This traditional townhouse is in the West End of Dundee. Image: TSPC.

This handsome townhouse is one of several properties in Dundee’s West End on TSPC’s top 10 list.

Bursting with character and period charm, this traditional three-storey home has beautiful views over the Tay from its upper floors. Little wonder it went under offer after just nine days on the market.

10. Carnoustie

Address: 2 Anderson Place, Carnoustie
Price: Offers over £269,999
Status: Active
This modern home in Carnoustie completes the TSPC top 10 for June. Image: TSPC.

Completing the top ten for June is this detached home in Carnoustie.

Features include a spacious open-plan layout, a stylish kitchen and four generously sized bedrooms.

The house also benefits from a well-maintained garden that’s perfect for enjoying the summer months.

