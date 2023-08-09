Road Test: Ford Mustang Mach-E has spacious interior, straight-line speed and 350 mile range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road Test: Ford Mustang Mach-E has spacious interior, straight-line speed and 350 mile range

Ford's first fully electric car has excellent driving dynamics, a spacious interior and muscular looks.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a great looking electric car. Image: Ford.
By Jack McKeown

Ford took the name of one of its most iconic muscle cars for its first fully electric model. The Mustang Mach-E may not have a 5.0 litre V8 under the bonnet but it still accelerates very rapidly and has powerful, sporty styling.

Prices start at a little above £50,000 and you can choose from a 75kWh Standard Range model or an Extended Range version with a 98kWh battery. Buyers can also pick a single motor car with rear-wheel drive or a dual motor version that has four-wheel drive.

The Mustang Mach-E has a range of up to 370 miles.

The most rangy versions of the Mustang Mach-E can cover up to 372 miles on a single charge, making it one of the best electric cars for people who need to cover big distances.

Even the most basic versions have a good turn of speed. The Standard Range model has 265bhp and delivers an 0-62mph time of 6.9 seconds. The Extended Range with four-wheel drive has 346bhp and trims the 0-62mph dash down to 5.8 seconds.

Want true sports car performance? Then take a look at the Mach-E GT, which has 480bhp and a 3.7 second 0-62mph time.

Getting to know the Mustang Mach-E

I spent a week with the Mach-E Extended Range AWD version in high spec Premium trim. It’s a great all round version of the car. You get an excellent 351 mile range along with the extra traction offered by four-wheel drive. A 5.8 second 0-62mph time gives it more than enough pace for all but the most die-hard of drivers.

It costs just north of £65,000. That’s far from the cheapest version of the Mustang Mach-E, but it comes with all the kit you could want.

You get leather upholstery, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, electric front seats, a panoramic glass roof and a 10-speaker B&O sound system.

The Mustang Mach-E
The Mustang Mach-E is dynamic to drive.

The Mustang Mach-E is one of the most engaging electric cars I’ve driven. A responsive throttle means it races off the line. Meanwhile, light and accurate steering makes it easy to place in corners.

Large batteries make electric cars heavy so the Mustang Mach-E doesn’t exactly feel nimble during hard cornering but it does grip very well. Indeed, the original Mustang muscle car was built for straight lines and the electric version probably handles slightly better than the big V8 coupe.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E
The Ford Mustang Mach-E looks good from almost any angle.

Acceleration is very rapid. I would struggle to justify the extra £10,000 for the even faster GT version of the car.

Wind and road noise are well suppressed and twitchy ride quality is the only thing that stops the Mustang Mach-E being an exceptionally comfortable long distance cruiser.

Spacious interior

The interior offers plenty of space, with lots of head and legroom in the front and the rear. The boot has 402 litres of volume and there’s a useful front boot that adds another 100 litres of space and is perfect for stowing the charging cables.

The front boot also has drainage and can be used to store muddy outdoors gear. I found this useful after a day on the hills above Dunkeld. Muddy shoes and socks were thrown into the front boot and a quick rinse with the hose when I got home left everything spotless.

There's a spacious interior and a large, clear touchscreen.
There’s a spacious interior and a large, clear touchscreen in the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Controls are operated via a huge central touchscreen and the driver has a digital display. Temperature and fan controls are fiddly to operate using tiny tabs on the touchscreen but fortunately you can also use the large dial at the bottom of the screen for these functions.

I really enjoyed my time with the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It is, to my eyes, one of the best looking electric cars. It’s fast and fun to drive. It has a spacious practical interior. If Ford can improve the ride quality it will be an exceptionally good electric SUV.

 

Facts

Price: £65,405

0-62mph: 5.8 seconds

Top speed: 111mph

Range: 341 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

