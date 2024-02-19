5 car experts in Fife to keep you motoring

As a driver, it’s always good to have reliable local car experts on hand if you need them. Whether you’re in the market for a new car, scrapping an old one, or you need an MOT, servicing or repairs, here’s five car specialists that can help.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Noble Recycling

Noble Recycling is the perfect solution when it comes to scrapping your car. With over 50 years of experience, it is the leading scrap merchant in Scotland. The family-run business has been passed through the generations, which means they have gained a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry.

Noble Recycling takes care of everything for you, making scrapping your car completely hassle-free. Offering instant, secure payments and DVLA & SEPA accredited, you can have peace of mind knowing that everything is taken care of.

Noble Recycling guarantees the best prices paid for your scrap cars, plus, it offers a vehicle uplift service and will take care of all the paperwork for you.

If you are thinking about scrapping your car get an instant quote for your scrap car online.

D&G Autocare

When it comes to taking care of your car, you want a company that you can trust. That’s where D&G Autocare comes in. As central Scotland’s number one auto care specialists with 17 branches across the country, D&G Autocare has built a reputation for providing top-notch service, competitive prices, and quick turnaround times to get you back on the road.

Whether you need an MOT, a routine service, new tyres, a new battery, brakes, clutches, exhausts, or any other garage repair, D&G Autocare has you covered. With qualified mechanics at all branches, you can trust that your car is in good hands. And with the easy-to-use online booking system, you can manage all your car requirements from the comfort of your own home.

D&G Autocare takes pride in its work and strives to provide its customers with the best possible service. Whether you drive a car, van or 4×4, you can trust D&G Autocare to provide you with the best possible care.

Book your MOT or service online today by simply entering your car registration. And be sure to check out the fully stocked online tyre shop, where you’ll find unbeatable prices on a wide range of tyres. Whatever your car needs, trust D&G Autocare to keep you on the road.

Your Ford Centre

With over 400 used cars in group stock and a massive range of new cars to choose from, make Your Ford Centre your first choice when it comes to car buying.

The passionate and knowledgeable team is ready to help you find the perfect car to suit your needs and lifestyle, and the dedicated aftersales team will ensure that you have peace of mind and years of happy motoring with any car.

Your Ford Centre is proud to announce the grand opening of its fifth centre in Dundee in the summer of 2024. The new showroom, along with the existing centres in Kirkcaldy, Cupar, Peebles and Dalkeith, will ensure the heritage of the brand, established over the last 99 years, is maintained whilst bringing the vehicles you love and a service you can trust even closer to you.

With cars to suit all budgets, finance options are available including 0% on a brand new Kuga PHEV or all electric Mustang Mach-E.

Check out the full range of new and used cars or pop in to one of their showrooms and ask for a test drive.

Farmer Autocare

While most of us plan for the fun activities that spring and summer bring, many of us tend to forget about the most important part of it all – our cars!

There’s nothing worse than having big plans and being unable to go because of car issues. Luckily, Farmer Autocare offers free safety checks to ensure your car is ready for all weather and road conditions. The safety check covers the measuring tyre tread depths and pressure, examining brakes and checking oil levels which includes topping up for free where required.

Farmer Autocare specialises in brakes, exhausts and servicing, with MOT’s from only £34.95. Its price match guarantee means you won’t find new tyres cheaper anywhere else in Fife.

With branches locally in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes, Farmer Autocare has all your motoring needs covered, whether you are preparing for a long road trip, towing a caravan or just nipping down to the shops.

Make sure your vehicle doesn’t stop your plans this year by booking your free safety check today.

QuickFix Smart Repairs

QuickFix Smart Repairs offer a comprehensive array of services catering to every car’s needs, ensuring that each vehicle receives the meticulous attention it deserves.

From minor blemishes to unexpected mishaps, QuickFix specialises in vehicle cosmetic paint repairs, scuffed bumpers, small panel repairs, mirror caps, interior restorations, and windscreen repairs. The skilled technicians work tirelessly to restore cars to their former glory, ensuring that every cosmetic issue is dealt with to an expert standard.

Repairs are completed the same day, sparing customers from lengthy waits and inconvenience. QuickFix believe in efficiency without compromising on quality, meaning you’ll be back on the road in no time.

Make QuickFix Smart Repairs your go-to destination for keeping your car looking its best.