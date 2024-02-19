5 car experts in Fife to keep you motoring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 car experts in Fife to keep you motoring

From scrapping an old car to buying one new, and all the repairs and maintenance a car requires, these Fife businesses cover all your car needs.

Fife cars driving on road
All your car needs are covered with these vehicle specialists in Fife.

As a driver, it’s always good to have reliable local car experts on hand if you need them. Whether you’re in the market for a new car, scrapping an old one, or you need an MOT, servicing or repairs, here’s five car specialists that can help.

Noble Recycling

Fife car repairs Noble recycling scrap cars
Noble Recycling makes scrapping your car completely hassle-free.

Noble Recycling is the perfect solution when it comes to scrapping your car. With over 50 years of experience, it is the leading scrap merchant in Scotland. The family-run business has been passed through the generations, which means they have gained a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry.

Noble Recycling takes care of everything for you, making scrapping your car completely hassle-free. Offering instant, secure payments and DVLA & SEPA accredited, you can have peace of mind knowing that everything is taken care of.

Noble Recycling guarantees the best prices paid for your scrap cars, plus, it offers a vehicle uplift service and will take care of all the paperwork for you.

If you are thinking about scrapping your car get an instant quote for your scrap car online.

D&G Autocare

Car mechanic fife car repairs
D&G Autocare has 17 branches across the country.

When it comes to taking care of your car, you want a company that you can trust. That’s where D&G Autocare comes in. As central Scotland’s number one auto care specialists with 17 branches across the country, D&G Autocare has built a reputation for providing top-notch service, competitive prices, and quick turnaround times to get you back on the road.

Whether you need an MOT, a routine service, new tyres, a new battery, brakes, clutches, exhausts, or any other garage repair, D&G Autocare has you covered. With qualified mechanics at all branches, you can trust that your car is in good hands. And with the easy-to-use online booking system, you can manage all your car requirements from the comfort of your own home.

D&G Autocare takes pride in its work and strives to provide its customers with the best possible service. Whether you drive a car, van or 4×4, you can trust D&G Autocare to provide you with the best possible care.

Book your MOT or service online today by simply entering your car registration. And be sure to check out the fully stocked online tyre shop, where you’ll find unbeatable prices on a wide range of tyres. Whatever your car needs, trust D&G Autocare to keep you on the road.

Your Ford Centre

your ford centre fife car sales
Your Ford Centre will be opening its fifth centre in the summer of 2024 in Dundee.

With over 400 used cars in group stock and a massive range of new cars to choose from, make Your Ford Centre your first choice when it comes to car buying.

The passionate and knowledgeable team is ready to help you find the perfect car to suit your needs and lifestyle, and the dedicated aftersales team will ensure that you have peace of mind and years of happy motoring with any car.

Your Ford Centre is proud to announce the grand opening of its fifth centre in Dundee in the summer of 2024. The new showroom, along with the existing centres in Kirkcaldy, Cupar, Peebles and Dalkeith, will ensure the heritage of the brand, established over the last 99 years, is maintained whilst bringing the vehicles you love and a service you can trust even closer to you.

With cars to suit all budgets, finance options are available including 0% on a brand new Kuga PHEV or all electric Mustang Mach-E.

Check out the full range of new and used cars or pop in to one of their showrooms and ask for a test drive.

Farmer Autocare

farmer auto care fife
Farmer Autocare specialise in brakes, exhausts, servicing, MOT’s and tyres.

While most of us plan for the fun activities that spring and summer bring, many of us tend to forget about the most important part of it all – our cars!

There’s nothing worse than having big plans and being unable to go because of car issues. Luckily, Farmer Autocare offers free safety checks to ensure your car is ready for all weather and road conditions. The safety check covers the measuring tyre tread depths and pressure, examining brakes and checking oil levels which includes topping up for free where required.

Farmer Autocare specialises in brakes, exhausts and servicing, with MOT’s from only £34.95. Its price match guarantee means you won’t find new tyres cheaper anywhere else in Fife.

With branches locally in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes, Farmer Autocare has all your motoring needs covered, whether you are preparing for a long road trip, towing a caravan or just nipping down to the shops.

Make sure your vehicle doesn’t stop your plans this year by booking your free safety check today.

QuickFix Smart Repairs

car repairs fife
QuickFix believe in efficiency without compromising on quality with repairs completed the same day.

QuickFix Smart Repairs offer a comprehensive array of services catering to every car’s needs, ensuring that each vehicle receives the meticulous attention it deserves.

From minor blemishes to unexpected mishaps, QuickFix specialises in vehicle cosmetic paint repairs, scuffed bumpers, small panel repairs, mirror caps, interior restorations, and windscreen repairs. The skilled technicians work tirelessly to restore cars to their former glory, ensuring that every cosmetic issue is dealt with to an expert standard.

Repairs are completed the same day, sparing customers from lengthy waits and inconvenience. QuickFix believe in efficiency without compromising on quality, meaning you’ll be back on the road in no time.

Make QuickFix Smart Repairs your go-to destination for keeping your car looking its best.

