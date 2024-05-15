Road Test: Touring Scotland in the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Road Test: Touring Scotland in the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace

Six years after it was launched and won the Scottish Car of the Year Award, our motoring editor gets back behind the wheel of Jaguar's first and only fully electric car.

Motoring writer Jack McKeown and his two dogs beside the Jaguar I-Pace
The Jaguar I-Pace remains an impressive electric SUV. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

I first drove the Jaguar I-Pace when it was launched back in 2018.

Jaguar’s first fully electric model was the final car designed by the legendary Ian Callum before he retired from the company.

It was a strikingly good-looking car and that, along with its brilliant driving dynamics, led to it lifting the Scottish Car of the Year Award.

The Jaguar I-Pace parked beside a river on the way from Innerleithen to Dundee.
The Jaguar I-Pace on the way from Innerleithen to Dundee. Image: Jack McKeown.
A close-up of the I-Pace, with the river in the background.
The I-Pace remains a great-looking car. Image: Jack McKeown.

I was one of the journalists who voted for it. Having spent a week with the car and taken it on a trip to Mull, I was extremely impressed by it.

Range was excellent, it was super-practical, it looked terrific… and there’s something about being behind the wheel of a Jaguar that makes you feel special.

Back then it was one of a handful of fully electric cars I’d driven. Six years down the road I’ve sat behind the wheel of dozens of electric cars.

EV revolution

Between a fifth and a quarter of all the cars I drive these days are fully electric. And they’re getting better and better.

Cars like the Skoda Enyaq (another Scottish Car of the Year winner), the Kia EV6 and EV9, the Genesis GV70 and the BMW iX have shown some superb cars can be battery powered.

A side view of a silver Jaguar I-Pace with trees and hills in the distance
The I-Pace was launched in 2018. Image: Jack McKeown.

So when I got the opportunity to spend a week with the I-Pace I jumped at the chance.

Would the car still impress me as much after all this time, and after so many other excellent EVs have joined the pack?

I got the train to the Borders to collect the car from a friend and fellow motoring journalist.

The rascal hadn’t left me with enough charge to get home, so I stopped near Edinburgh to top up.

The first set of chargers the sat nav directed me to weren’t operational. Carrying on, I stopped at a charge station on the edge of Heriot Watt University.

Jack beside the car outside the hotel
Our writer took the I-Pace to the Angus Glens. Image: Jack McKeown.

It was a lovely sunny early evening, so I went for a 20-minute stroll through the woods that surround the campus. By then I was 60% charged and had plenty of juice to get home.

With an official range of 250 miles and a real-world range of around 200-220 miles, the I-Pace can cover plenty of distance but Scotland needs to make its charging network more reliable.

What’s the Jaguar I-Pace like to drive?

The I-Pace is still terrific to drive. Zero to 62mph takes just 4.8 seconds and even when you hit 70mph the power shows no sign of slowing.

It handles well, too, for a 2.2-tonne beastie, with plenty of grip and a level of agility very few electric cars can match.

Inside, you’re aware that you’re in a luxury car. It feels much more premium than anything Tesla has yet produced.

The latest version of Jaguar’s Pivi Pro operating system is responsive, while the heating controls are user-friendly dials.

A side/rear view of the Jaguar with fields in the background
The I-Pace has plenty of room and a good-sized boot. Image: Jack McKeown.

There’s enough head and legroom in the back for all but the tallest of passengers, although the rakish silhouette and sloping roofline mean they don’t get as good a view as the people in front.

At 505 litres, the boot is about the same size as a BMW iX3’s. There’s a storage compartment under the boot floor as well. And there’s a compartment under the bonnet that’s ideal for storing the charge cables.

I-Pace road trip

I bundled my two golden retrievers, Bracken and Bonnie, into the boot and took them up to Glen Doll.

We hiked up Corrie Fee and Mayer than treated ourselves to an overnight stay at the Glen Clova hotel, followed by a morning yomp up to Loch Brandie.

From there we took an extremely scenic route across Perthshire and through Kirkmichael to join the A9.

Stopping to charge at Pitlochry we stretched our legs before heading on to Aviemore for a couple of nights and some more hiking.

The cabin, which is well laid out and feels of premium quality.
The cabin is well laid out and feels of premium quality. Image: Jack McKeown.
User-friendly dials for the heating controls.
There are user-friendly dials for the heating controls. Image: Jaguar.

The boot was big enough for the two hounds to snooze comfortably on the long drive and my overnight bag and hiking gear sat neatly on the floor in the back.

Prices for the Jaguar I-Pace start at around £64,000 and my high-spec R-Dynamic HSE model with its panoramic roof and other bells and whistles came in at upwards of £77,000.

Should I buy a Jaguar I-Pace?

You can pick up second-hand models for a steal – I’ve seen 2018 I-Paces for as low as £14,000.

Given Jaguar’s indifferent reliability record you might find an out-of-warranty model costing a lot more if something goes wrong.

That said, electric cars have very few moving parts so it may be that you can pick one up for cheap and run it without anything breaking.

The I-Pace is showing its age in some respects but remains impressive. Image: Jack McKeown.

There are some areas where the Jaguar I-Pace is starting to show its age.

While still decent, its range is eclipsed by newer EVs – the Kia EV6, Tesla Model Y, BMW iX and Ford Mustang Mach E can all go at least 50 miles farther before having to plug in.

And the I-Pace can only charge at up to 100kW.

On a trip to the French Alps in a Tesla Model Y I frequently got upwards of 200kW from the Supercharger network, allowing you to get from 20-80% in the time it takes to visit the bathroom and order a takeaway coffee.

Given its age, though, the Jaguar I-Pace remains amazingly capable. With an amazing turn of speed, it’s still one of the most thrilling EVs to drive.

It’s practical and comfortable. And it looks fantastic.

 

Jaguar I-Pace review – facts:

Price: £77,440

0-62mph: 4.8 seconds

Top speed: 124mph

Range: 255 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

