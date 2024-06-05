Classic Formula 1 cars steal show at Fife’s Rhynd cafe’s monthly motoring meet-up

On Sunday, crowds at the Rhynd Café’s free monthly car meet Bacon and Brakes got to hear what Formula 1 sounded like in the late 1980s.

The 1989 Arrows A11 that came up from England was the chassis that American Eddie Cheever raced during that season.

The high point was a podium finish in the United States Grand Prix behind Alain Prost and Ricardo Patrese.

The 750bhp V8 was fired up thanks to its two mechanics who had also made the journey north especially for the event.

Bacon and Brakes at the Rhynd by Leuchars runs on the first Sunday of every month from March to October and welcomes all things mechanical.

Over 500 cars and motorcycles attend each time, and the Formula 1 car at this month’s event was joined by The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards and two of their Jackals.

Best in show

The Best in Show trophy went to the owner of the Arrows that had kindly lent the car for the event.

Meanwhile, special mention medals went to Bryan Millar’s 1996 Mini Cooper, Mike Magorek’s 2015 Land Cruiser, Brian Beaton’s 1994 Lancia Delta Integrale, Dave Scott’s 1973 Ginetta G15 and Mike Stewart’s 1974 competition Vauxhall Firenza.

Bacon and Brakes held its first grass autotest in May, and they plan to host another in July or August. The organisers are also looking at other successful competition cars for the remaining months this year.

“It was a special moment when the A11 fired up,” said Rhynd owner and organiser of Bacon and Brakes Ed Foster.

“To see the crowds surrounding the car and the smiles on everyone’s faces was what the event is all about. It was also good to see so many children get into the driver’s seat and experience something like that for the first time.

“Bacon and Brakes started as a little car meet with 16 vehicles and it’s now grown into something somewhat larger! However, we’ll always keep trying to introduce new things as it’s great to keep events like this fresh. It’s amazing to think that we’ve hosted over 5000 cars at the last 10 events.

“Its success is really down to everyone that comes as they bring the fantastic machinery. There are so many amazing cars and motorcycles tucked away in garages in this area and it’s great seeing them out on the roads.”