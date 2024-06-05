Classic Formula 1 cars steal show at Fife’s Rhynd cafe’s monthly motoring meet-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Classic Formula 1 cars steal show at Fife’s Rhynd cafe’s monthly motoring meet-up

A 1989 Arrows A1 F1 car was one of the stars of the regular motoring get-together.

By Jack McKeown
A 1989 Formula 1 car featured at the event. Image: Ed Foster.
A 1989 Formula 1 car featured at the event. Image: Ed Foster.

On Sunday, crowds at the Rhynd Café’s free monthly car meet Bacon and Brakes got to hear what Formula 1 sounded like in the late 1980s.

The 1989 Arrows A11 that came up from England was the chassis that American Eddie Cheever raced during that season.

The high point was a podium finish in the United States Grand Prix behind Alain Prost and Ricardo Patrese.

St Andrews Land Yachting company Blown Away’s Jamie McKenzie does not wear regulation coveralls when trying out the F1 car. Image: Ed Foster.
The event drew numerous sports and performance cars. Image: Ed Foster.

The 750bhp V8 was fired up thanks to its two mechanics who had also made the journey north especially for the event.

Bacon and Brakes at the Rhynd by Leuchars runs on the first Sunday of every month from March to October and welcomes all things mechanical.

Over 500 cars and motorcycles attend each time, and the Formula 1 car at this month’s event was joined by The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards and two of their Jackals.

Best in show

The Best in Show trophy went to the owner of the Arrows that had kindly lent the car for the event.

Meanwhile, special mention medals went to Bryan Millar’s 1996 Mini Cooper, Mike Magorek’s 2015 Land Cruiser, Brian Beaton’s 1994 Lancia Delta Integrale, Dave Scott’s 1973 Ginetta G15 and Mike Stewart’s 1974 competition Vauxhall Firenza.

A huge crowd turned out for the monthly event. Image: Ed Foster.
Military kit was also at Bacon and Brakes. Image: Ed Foster.

Bacon and Brakes held its first grass autotest in May, and they plan to host another in July or August. The organisers are also looking at other successful competition cars for the remaining months this year.

“It was a special moment when the A11 fired up,” said Rhynd owner and organiser of Bacon and Brakes Ed Foster.

“To see the crowds surrounding the car and the smiles on everyone’s faces was what the event is all about. It was also good to see so many children get into the driver’s seat and experience something like that for the first time.

Ready for action. Image: Ed Foster.
Supercar lovers were well catered for. Image: Ed Foster.

“Bacon and Brakes started as a little car meet with 16 vehicles and it’s now grown into something somewhat larger! However, we’ll always keep trying to introduce new things as it’s great to keep events like this fresh. It’s amazing to think that we’ve hosted over 5000 cars at the last 10 events.

“Its success is really down to everyone that comes as they bring the fantastic machinery. There are so many amazing cars and motorcycles tucked away in garages in this area and it’s great seeing them out on the roads.”

