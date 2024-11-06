Is Kia’s EV6 the best all-round electric car? We took it to Fife to find out

When people ask me which electric car they should buy I frequently answer: the Kia EV6.

It’s spacious. It’s fast. It looks good. It’s great to drive. It comes with Kia’s industry-leading seven-year/100,000 mile warranty. Most importantly for many buyers, it has an excellent range.

Now Kia has made the EV6 even better. A mid-life refresh has seen the car fitted with a bigger battery for longer range and cleverer chemistry that enables it to charge more quickly.

Kia brought a selection of their cars to Edinburgh for Scottish motoring hacks to spend a day in.

Being slightly more athletic than my fellow car scribes, I was first to race to Kia’s friendly PR and grab the keys to the EV6. I immediately pointed it towards Fife to test it on some local roads.

They brought two variants of the car to Scotland. The entry level EV6 is rear-wheel drive and has a 225bhp motor that enables it to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 7.7 seconds.

How fast is the Kia EV6?

Naturally I ignored this model in favour of the faster and therefore more fun version. The dual-motor EV6 has two electric motors, making it four-wheel drive. Power is a much healthier 320bhp which trims the 0-62mph time down to just 5.3 seconds.

Edinburgh traffic being what it is, I didn’t even hit 30mph until I was almost clear of the city. Once I’d put the capital behind me and stopped for a quick photo shoot in South Queensferry, I headed across the bridge and had a bit of a play on some West Fife roads.

Any car that does 0-62mph in 5.3 seconds will feel quick. But one that has the instantaneous response of an electric car feels faster still. The moment you push the accelerator down the EV6 surges effortlessly forward.

It is a ruthless overtaking machine and will beat most cars away from the lights. It also handles very well, with taut suspension that makes it feel agile and fun to drive.

Among electric cars, only the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and the Porsche Taycan feel noticeably more dynamic.

After half an hour of having fun with the performance I settled down to find out what it might be like to drive in a more sensible manner.

With no engine noise and only a minimal intrusion from wind and tyres, it’s an extremely peaceful car to cruise around in.

You have an elevated driving position that, while not as lofty as proper SUVs, still gives a good view of the road ahead.

What is the Kia EV6 like inside?

The interior has been updated too and is a very pleasant place to spend time. There are physical controls for the heating system – some rivals make you delve into the touchscreen menus to adjust the temperature (outrageously, Tesla even makes you do this to open the glovebox).

Kia has updated the car’s technology and you now have wifeless smartphone connectivity and a fingerprint scanner that can be used to set different drivers’ preferred settings.

Rear passengers have loads of legroom and a good amount of headroom too. The hatchback boot isn’t as practical as that of the Skoda Enyaq but still has a healthy 480 litres of volume. You also get a 20-litre storage space under the bonnet.

With its heavier four-wheel drive set up the model I drove is not the most efficient EV6 but it still has an official range of 324 miles. Go for the two-wheel drive model and you have 361 miles to play with.

The latest version now charges at up to 258kW, which will take it from 10-80% in not much more than quarter of an hour. On the more common 50kW chargers expect to take just over an hour to get that much charge.

How much does it cost?

Prices start at £45,575 for the rear-wheel drive model, with the four-wheel drive starting at around £52,000. The high-spec GT Line model I drove had a £57,000 price tag. That seems a lot for a Kia but most people will go for a finance arrangement with a monthly payment and there are some good deals out there.

Kia’s midlife refresh hasn’t exactly transformed the car. It looks a bit sharper, has improved technology, goes a bit farther on a full battery, and charges faster.

But it was already a terrific car so it didn’t need to be revolutionised. The latest version makes an excellent car even better.

Kia EV6 review – facts:

Price: £57,175

0-62mph: 5.3 seconds

Top speed: 116mph

Range: 324 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km