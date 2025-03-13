5 reasons now is the time to make the switch to an electric vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 reasons now is the time to make the switch to an electric vehicle

Financial incentives and growing ease of use make EVs more attractive than ever.

In partnership with Fiskens of Forfar
Man drives one of the latest electric car models as he goes on a road trip with his family
Whether you're a city driver or someone who enjoys off-road trips, there's an electric vehicle for you.

Have you been looking at electric car models, wondering if they’re for you? With the huge cost savings, improved efficiency and environmental benefits, driving an EV could be the right fit for your lifestyle.

In recent years, the electric vehicle (EV) market has surged, evolving from a niche segment into a mainstream automotive choice.

As concerns for the environment grow and technology advances, purchasing an electric vehicle has never been more compelling.

Here’s why you should consider making the switch to an electric vehicle.

Five reasons to buy an electric vehicle

1. Cost savings

While the upfront cost of electric vehicles can be higher than traditional cars, the long-term savings make them a wise investment. Electric vehicles benefit from lower fuel costs since electricity is generally cheaper than petrol or diesel. Many EV owners report savings of hundreds, or even thousands, of pounds a year on fuel compared to traditional car owners.

Ryan Urquhart, general sales manager at car dealer Fiskens of Forfar, explains: “Charging a full electric car overnight can get you about 300 miles on £5. That’s compared to about £20-25 to refuel a normal car. You’re not long on getting your upfront cost back.”

Electric vehicles also have fewer moving parts compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, meaning they require less maintenance. There are no oil changes, fuel filters, spark plugs or exhaust systems to worry about. Over time, these factors result in substantial savings that offset the initial purchase price.

2. Government incentives

The government offers substantial incentives for EV purchases. These include tax credits, grants and rebates that can significantly reduce the overall cost of an electric vehicle. These incentives can make owning an EV even more financially attractive.

Ryan says: “For a lot of business users and company car drivers, the biggest thing is the 2% benefit in kind tax.

“In addition, for a business buying a fully electric car outright, the car is 100% tax deductible in year one. So at the end of the year, they can fully deduct the cost of the car off their tax bill to HMRC. That’s a huge saving.”

3. Growing EV charging infrastructure

One concern potential EV buyers often have is the availability of charging stations. However, the charging infrastructure is rapidly expanding. Many cities are installing public charging stations, and companies are partnering with charging networks to make charging accessible.

This growth is complemented by the increasing availability of at-home charging options.

With the development of fast-charging stations, long distance travel in EVs is becoming more convenient, making it easier than ever to make the switch.

4. Technological innovations

Electric vehicles are at the forefront of automotive technology. With continual advancements in battery technology, EVs are becoming more efficient, with shorter charging times and longer ranges.

For example, Kia’s new EV3 model, launched last November, can have mileage range of up to 379 miles on just one charge. It’s been named UK Car of the Year 2025. Last year, Kia’s EV9, a groundbreaking all-electric SUV, earned that same award.

Kia's new EV3 model, one of the latest electric car models
Kia’s new EV3 model was named UK Car of the Year 2025.

Many electric car models also come equipped with advanced features such as autopilot-style driving assistance technology and cutting-edge infotainment systems that can enhance your overall experience.

5. Environmental benefits

One of the most significant reasons to buy an electric vehicle is the positive impact it has on the environment. Traditional internal combustion engine vehicles emit harmful greenhouse gases that contribute to air pollution and climate change.

Studies have shown EVs have a lower overall carbon footprint than their traditional counterparts, even when accounting for the emissions produced during electricity generation.

Why buy your EV from Fiskens of Forfar?

Kia's EV9 electric vehicle
Kia’s groundbreaking all-electric SUV, the EV9, was hailed UK Car of the Year in 2024.

For more than two decades now, Fiskens of Forfar exclusively sells new vehicles from Kia, one of the leading electric car brands in the market today. It’s the main Kia agent in Angus, ranked 14th out of 190 Kia dealers in the UK and number one in Scotland.

A trusted family business for over 50 years, it takes pride in delivering a customer-centred experience.

It offers a range of flexible financing options, so you can find a plan that fits both your budget and lifestyle, whether you decide to buy a new or used vehicle.

If you need guidance on your switch to an EV, its professional team supports clients every step of the way, with each car backed by thorough pre-delivery checks and a comprehensive warranty.

It also gives a 28-day money back guarantee on all vehicles, allowing you to buy with confidence.

Ryan says:

We can do the same prices as all the big dealerships can. But you get the service from us. We know clients by their first name; they’re not just a number here. And we help them as best as we can. We are very focused on customer care and making sure we’re looking after our clients.

If you buy your electric vehicle from Fiskens of Forfar by the end of March 2025, you’ll get the low rate finance of 3.9% APR.

You’ll also get one year free Kia Charge Plus, the brand’s own charging network for EVs normally available through a monthly subscription.

Visit Fisken’s website to see its range of Kia electric car models and schedule a test drive.

