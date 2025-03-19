Can the new Ford Capri live up to the iconic original? We tested it in Tayside and Fife

The biggest mistake Ford made with the new Capri is calling it a Capri. This decision has made a lot of people quite angry.

These people remember the Capri as one of the iconic coupes of the 1970s and 80s – a car that achieved legendary status for its scene stealing appearances in Minder and The Professionals.

They’re somewhat miffed such a celebrated name is now attached to an electric SUV, albeit one with coupe-styling.

This is a pity because, having spent a week driving the Capri all over Tayside and Fife, I can confirm it’s really a rather good car.

It’s the sister vehicle to the also-quite-impressive Ford Explorer but comes with a sleeker silhouette and a hatchback boot. That slinky outline makes it easy on the eye, although I also like the Explorer’s more utilitarian appearance.

How much does the Ford Capri cost?

Prices start at £42,000 but that only buys you a 52kWh battery with a 240-mile range. Most buyers will want to go for the 77kWh Extended Range version, which starts at £48,000.

Two-wheel drive versions of these have a 385-mile range, with the more powerful dual-motor four-wheel drive model having a 346-mile range.

I drove the top-of-the-range all-wheel drive Capri in Premium trim. Its £56,175 price tag was pushed just north of £60,000 by a range of options including a Driver Assistance Pack (head-up display, 360 degree camera, and a range of safety features) and a heat pump that maximises efficiency during the winter months.

My car also came in a vivid shade of yellow that turned heads when I cruised around the streets of Dundee in it.

I was happy for them to stare. While it doesn’t have the wow factor of the original, it’s a well-designed car with good proportions. It sits a little lower than the Explorer and that, combined with its more aerodynamic shape, give it a slightly longer range.

Is it a Ford or a Volkswagen?

Surprisingly, the Capri has very little in common with the other blue oval EV to borrow a great name from Ford’s past. Instead of sharing its DNA with the Ford Mustang Mach E, the Capri is instead based on the Volkswagen ID 5.

This is heavily disguised by Ford’s styling but most of my niggles with the car come from its use of VW switchgear.

There are only two electric window buttons next to the driver, for example, and you need to use a third button to toggle them between operating the front and rear windows.

Apart from a few pretty minor grievances, the cabin is well laid out and very practical. Leg and headroom in the front and rear are generous and there are loads of storage spaces, including a massive 17 litres under the central armrest.

A large 14.8in touchscreen is responsive and can be adjusted to make it easier to see in bright sunshine. Meanwhile, a small shelf behind the screen has extra storage and charging ports. This space is locked when the car is locked, giving additional security for valuables.

At 527 litres, boot space is excellent. Despite the sloping roof there’s still plenty of space for two large dogs and it will easily swallow a family’s holiday luggage.

What is the Ford Capri like to drive?

The Capri’s immediate power delivery and light steering made navigating Dundee’s busy streets a cinch. On longer drives up to Pitlochry and along the A92 through Fife it cruised comfortably at 60mph.

With 335bhp to call on, the Capri is no slouch. Floor the accelerator and it will hit 62mph in just 5.3 seconds. You can choose from Range, Normal, and Sport modes.

Cleverly, the car increases regenerative braking in town, letting you add energy into the battery when you’re slowing down for lights and junctions anyway, but allows the car to coast when you ease off on motorways.

The Capri is one of the sportier electric SUVs, with nicely weighted steering and suspension that keeps the car level through tight corners. At the same time, ride and refinement are also excellent, and it’s a great car to cover long distances in.

Official range for my AWD version was 346 miles and on a cold week in February I saw around 270 from a full charge.

From around this time of year onwards you should be able to cover 300 miles or more between charges. A charging speed of up to 185kW will get the car from 10-80% in 25 minutes.

The new Ford Capri will never live up to the expectations of those who grew up in awe of the original.

Judged on its own merits, however, it’s a very impressive car. Performance is excellent, it has great road manners, it’s extremely practical, and range is up there with the best of its rivals.

Just don’t expect to see it in any reboots of Minder.

Ford Capri review – facts:

Price: £56,175

0-62mph: 5.3 seconds

Top speed: 111mph

Range: 346 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km