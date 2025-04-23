Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Is the Dacia Duster still Scotland’s best value car? We tested it in Tayside

The Dacia Duster offers enough space for a family without a painful price tag. Our tester took it from Dundee to Aviemore.

The Dacia Duster offers great value for money. Image: Dacia.
The Dacia Duster offers great value for money. Image: Dacia.
By Jack McKeown

Way back in 2012 the original Dacia Duster won the Scottish Car of the Year Award.

Back then it cost from just £9,000, making it by far the cheapest SUV available in the UK. Millions were sold worldwide and they’ve become one of the most popular cars in Scotland.

A dozen years on, I was excited to find out what the third generation of the Duster was like.

The Dacia Duster is rugged but modern.

The first thing I noticed when the Duster arrived at my home in Dundee is how stylish it is. Dacia’s designers have done an excellent job of creating a car that looks both rugged and modern. It doesn’t look downmarket or dowdy when parked next to other family SUVs such as the Seat Ateca and Skoda Karoq.

Launched late last year, the third-generation Dacia Duster is available with a 130hp, 1.2 litre three-cylinder petrol engine, or as a non-plugin hybrid that pairs a 1.6 litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery.

It’s available with a hybrid engine.

Oddy, the pure petrol is the only Duster available with four-wheel drive and the hybrid is the only one available as an automatic.

The 4×4 Duster is surprisingly capable off-road but unless you need to hit the dirt often the hybrid is the one to go for. It’s more powerful, smoother, more economical and more modern. And two-wheel drive Dacia Dusters still have enough ground clearance to get you up a rutted farm track.

How much does the Dacia Duster cost?

Everything costs more in 2025 than it did in 2012 and you can no longer buy a Dacia Duster for nine grand. However, with prices starting at a little over £18,000 it is still astonishing value for money.

The Skoda Karoq starts at just under £30,000, with the Seat Ateca costing more than £28,000 and the Nissan Qashqai coming in at £30,000.

The Duster starts at around £18,000.

My hybrid version came in mid-spec Journey trim and cost a touch over £26,000. It had most of the creature comforts you could want, including keyless entry, a wireless phone charger, reversing camera, and plenty of USB ports for charging. It also came with a false floor in the boot that’s useful for stashing muddy gear.

Parking up in Carrbridge.

We took the Dacia Duster to Carrbridge for the weekend. Setting off from Dundee, its light steering made the city’s streets easy to navigate. The hybrid system means that at low speeds the car often goes about its business in electric mode.

Driving the Duster in Highland Perthshire

On the A9 at 60mph it isn’t as quiet and refined as a Mazda CX-30 or a Hyundai Tucson, but then it is only about two-thirds of the price. There’s a modicum of wind and road noise but nothing particularly intrusive.

Ride quality is very impressive. As we got off the A9 and onto the backroads around Aviemore the Duster soaked up bumps and undulations very nicely.

The Dacia Duster can handle a bit of off roading.

The Duster has a 0-62mph time of around 10 seconds, giving it a decent enough turn of speed. It’s frugal too – official fuel economy is 55mpg and I averaged around 49mpg during my week with the car.

What is the Dacia Duster like inside?

The driving position is high up giving a good view of the road. Meanwhile, plenty of adjustment makes it easy to find a comfortable driving position.

Dacia earns a gold star for installing proper physical controls for the heating system instead of making you fiddle around with a touchscreen.

The infotainment system is used for what it should be – changing the radio and so on. It’s a bit slower and less responsive than the best rivals’ systems but you get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so most people will just mirror their phone’s controls.

The interior is well laid out.

Our four-month old daughter didn’t complain about legroom in the back and with good reason – she’s tiny and can’t talk. However, all but very tall adults will be fine back there, with ample levels of leg and head room on offer.

At 517 litres boot space is excellent and it can lug more gear around than some bigger cars.

There’s a good sized boot.

Since the Duster came on the scene a couple of other budget options such as the MG ZS and KGM Tivoli have sprung up. And it’s true that a lot of people lease their cars nowadays and there are some great deals to be had.

But the Dacia Duster retains its title as the country’s best value SUV. In a world where everything seems to cost a fortune it’s great to know there’s a car that offers so much for so little.

 

Dacia Duster Review – Facts:

Price: £26,050

0-62mph: 10.1seconds

Top speed: 106mph

Economy: 55.4mpg

CO2 emissions: 114g/km

More from Motoring

The Nissan Qashqai has received a mid-life restyle. Image: Jack McKeown.
Hitting Highland Perthshire in the updated Nissan Qashqai e-Power
The Polestar 4 looking down on Glen Docherty. Image Jack McKeown.
Dundee to Torridon in the Polestar 4 - the first UK car without a…
5
The DS4 at Loch Turret near Crieff. Image: Jack McKeown.
Testing the stylish DS4 on the roads of Tayside and Fife
The Jeep Wrangler in a muddy field near Liff. Image: Jack McKeown.
Is the Jeep Wrangler the most iconic American car? We tested it in and…
The new Ford Capri is an electric SUV. Image: Jack McKeown.
Can the new Ford Capri live up to the iconic original? We tested it…
5
Man drives one of the latest electric car models as he goes on a road trip with his family
5 reasons now is the time to make the switch to an electric vehicle
mechanic fixing a part in a engine
Vehicle parts for all the big brands at AM Phillip Trucktech
The Kia EV6 now has a bigger battery and a longer range. Image: Jack McKeown
Is the updated Kia EV6 still the best all-round electric car? We took to…
The Ford Puma tested in Dundee. Image: Jack McKeown.
Touring Tayside and Fife in the refreshed Ford Puma
The Ford Explorer. Image: Jack McKeown.
New Ford Explorer tested in Tayside and Fife
3

Conversation