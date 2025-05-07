Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is the Kia EV3 the best mass market electric car? We tested it in Highland Perthshire

With a 375 mile range, loads of space and a sensible price tag, Kia is hoping the EV3 will be a breakthrough model.

The Kia EV3 above Loch Tummel. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

Is the Kia EV3 the electric car we’ve all been waiting for?

On paper everything looks spot on. It’s attractively priced. It’s practical. Range is excellent. It’s well equipped and it has Kia’s superb seven-year warranty.

I’ve been itching to try out the EV3 since Kia launched it in the UK a few months ago. When it arrived outside my home in Dundee I spent a couple of minutes familiarising myself with the car.

The EV3 has bold styling. Image: Jack McKeown.

It is, essentially, a shrink-wrapped version of Kia’s flagship EV9 and has similarly bold and futuristic styling. It sits below the aforementioned EV9, the EV6, and the forthcoming EV5 in Kia’s electric line up.

Range and price

The EV3 comes with two battery options. The standard range car has a 58.3kWh battery and an official range of 270 miles. Long range models have an 81.4kWh battery and a range of 360-375 miles, depending on which version you go for.

Prices start at around £33,000. Image: Jack McKeown.

Prices for the standard range car start at £33,000 with Long Range EV3s coming in at £36,000 and the most expensive models peaking at around £44,000.

I spent a week driving the entry level Long Range model. At £36,000 it’s very well priced. An extra £3k for the bigger battery and better range feels like a worthwhile investment.

Long range versions have an 81.4kWh battery. Image: Jack McKeown.

Standard equipment levels are good too. Even my entry level ‘Air’ trim came with heated front seat and a heated steering wheel, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, and dual-zone climate control. Really the only thing I would have liked was a powered tailgate, but that’s only available on top spec GT-Line S versions.

Practicality

One of the things that impressed me most about the EV3 was its Tardis-like practicality. At 4.3 metres long its footprint is similar to a Ford Puma, Peugeot 2008, or Toyota Yaris Cross. But step inside and it is vastly more spacious than any of those cars.

This is because it was designed as an EV from the outset. Not needing to fit an engine under the bonnet allowed Kia to shorten the car’s nose and create more cabin space.

There’s plenty of room in the back. Image: Kia.

This gives it the kind of passenger room usually found in much bigger cars. I’m 6’5” and even with the driver’s seat fully back there was room for an average height adult behind me.

The lack of a transmission tunnel also means the floor is completely flat. Three adults can sit side by side without the one in the middle feeling short changed. At 460 litres the boot is an excellent size as well.

The boot is a good size. Image: Kia.

It has a false floor with additional space beneath that’s useful for stashing wet gear or hiding valuables. Meanwhile, a 25 litre space under the bonnet is ideal for keeping the charging cable in.

Cabin space

You also get a huge amount of storage in the centre console, which has various trays and cupholders as well as a cupboard under the armrest. Higher trim levels add a table that slides out from the centre console for rear passengers to use as a picnic table or laptop stand.

The cabin is well laid out and intuitive. Image: Kia.

Two screens swoop seamlessly from the centre of the dashboard to behind the steering wheel. They look terrific and are easy to use. Although some climate control systems are controlled by a touchscreen (which, annoyingly, is obscured by the steering wheel) the basic temperature and fan functions are adjusted using good old fashioned buttons.

What is the Kia EV3 like to live with?

Real-world range is impressive. I plugged the EV3 into my Ohme home charger and topped the battery to 100%. Then I drove from Dundee to Edinburgh, stayed overnight, pootled around the city a little bit, and returned to Dundee. When I parked up on my driveway the battery was showing 50%.

The EV3 is a great cruiser. Image: Kia.

A work trip took me to Loch Tummel and again range was really good. You don’t quite get the 375 miles officially billed but as long as you don’t drive like a maniac it should easily cover 300 miles between charges.

It’s very pleasant to drive as well. A 201bhp motor powers the front wheels and whizzes the car from 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds. A soft suspension set up meant ride quality was smooth around town in Dundee and Pitlochry and at higher speeds on the A9 and M90.

It’s hardly an MX-5 when it comes to cornering but it has plenty of grip and I wouldn’t think many people shopping for an electric SUV are looking for something that handles like a sports car.

It’s at home around town and on the roads of Highland Perthshire. Image: Kia.

You can adjust the regenerative braking to drive conventionally in its lowest setting or have one-pedal driving in its strongest setting, where the EV3 can bring itself to a stop without using the brake pedal at all.

Verdict

I liked the Kia EV3 a lot. There are plenty of good electric cars but most of them cost north of £50,000, some considerably so. The EV3 is far and away the best mass-market electric car I’ve driven. It offers great value for money. It comes with a big battery and will easily cover 300 miles in real-world conditions. And its compact size belies its exceptional interior space.

It deserves to sell like hotcakes.

 

Kia EV3 Review – Facts:

Price: £36,005

0-62mph: 7.7 seconds

Top speed: 105mph

Range: 375 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

