Is the Range Rover Velar the world’s most stylish SUV? We took it on a Dundee to Pitlochry road trip

The Velar is the third rung down on the Range Rover ladder. It’s smaller than the Range Rover Sport, which itself is smaller than the full fat Range Rover.

The Velar is also less practical than cheaper Land Rover options such as the Defender and Discovery.

So why would you buy one? Because it may be the most beautiful SUV ever designed.

Lower slung and more swept back and streamlined than its stablemates, it is achingly stylish. Indeed, it was named “the most beautiful car on the planet” in the 2018 World Car Awards.

The Velar certainly made my battered old Audi estate look its age when it was delivered to my home in Dundee.

Cost and engine options

Prices start at £55,000 for entry level models and top out at around £82,000 – although with Land Rover’s lengthy options list it’s easy to add thousands more to the list price.

Buyers have the choice of 2.0 or 3.0 diesel engines, or four or six-cylinder petrol units. The fastest and most expensive Velar is the petrol plug-in hybrid model, which does 0-62mph in 5.1 seconds and can cover up to 39 miles on battery power (although at a more sedate pace).

I spent a week with the 3.0 litre diesel in mid-spec Dynamic SE trim. My car came with a £63,200 price tag but nearly £8,000 of options nudged the price past the £70,000 mark. The best value option is the £300 sliding panoramic sunroof, which brightens up the interior no end.

What is the Velar like to drive?

I took the Velar north of Pitlochry for a hike around the Faskally and Loch Tummel area. The seats are like armchairs and the (optional extra) air suspension soaked up the worst bumps and potholes Highland Perthshire’s roads could throw at it.

A high seating position and large swathes of glass give a commanding view of the road ahead. It’s very much a car you could sit comfortably in for hours while the miles glide by.

Wind and road noise are kept very well in check and I could easily chat to my infant daughter in the back seat. It doesn’t handle quite as well as a Porsche Macan or BMW X6, but steering is sharp and accurate and there’s plenty of grip.

The PHEV version may be the quickest Velar but the 3.0 diesel is no slouch either. It’ll get up to 62mph in just 6.1 seconds and it had plenty of overtaking power to make the most of the parts of the A9 that are dualled.

Although it’s a fairly large car, it never feels cumbersome. Driving around Dundee and tackling some of St Andrews’ narrow cobbled streets the Velar felt easy to manoeuvre.

Front and rear parking sensors and a rear view camera make reversing a doddle and the Velar is even available with a park-assist system that will put the car into a space for you.

While the Velar is primarily road-focused, like all Land Rovers it can more than hold its own off road.

As well as full time four-wheel drive there are a variety of modes to deal with everything from mud and ruts to sand, grass, gravel and snow. It can wade at a depth of up to 58cm and tow up to 2.5 tonnes.

Inside the Range Rover Velar

The slick and minimalist interior oozes class. Everything feels high quality and well put together. Without a button or dial in sight, the dashboard has a clean and uncluttered look.

Unfortunately all that minimalism means everything is controlled through the modestly sized touchscreen. Want to change the temperature, adjust the fan speed, and turn on your heated seat? You’ll probably need to pull over or ask a passenger to do it.

Space in the back is another disappointment. There’s plenty of headroom but despite being quite a long car rear legroom is well below average and tall people will struggle in the back.

Boot space is excellent, though, and it’s a nice usable rectangular shape. You can easily fit two large dogs, a full week’s shopping, or a family’s holiday luggage in there.

Should you buy a Range Rover Velar? Not if you’re looking for the last word in practicality. Other SUVs – including several from Land Rover itself – offer more space for similar or less money.

Prospective purchasers should also check if they can live with all the controls being touchscreen as well.

But there’s no doubt it’s a very impressive car that is equally capable off and on-road.

And it’s breathtakingly stylish.

Range Rover Velar review – Facts:

Price: £63,200

0-62mph: 6.1 seconds

Top speed: 143mph

Economy: 37.5mpg

CO2 emissions: 197g/km