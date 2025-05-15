The cat is out of the bag: Culprits admit to Fife stencil ‘mystery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The cat is out of the bag: Culprits admit to Fife stencil ‘mystery’

Fife residents were baffled when dozens of cat stencils appeared across the Kingdom. We reveal the culprits behind the viral marketing scheme.

The Fife cat art has been revealed to be a viral marketing campaign by local dealership Your Ford Centre. Image: Stuart Prentice.
By Jack McKeown

The mystery of the Fife cats has been solved.

For the past few weeks residents of the Kingdom have been baffled by dozens of images of felines that have appeared on signs and roadsides.

The moggie art had users of the Fife Jammers and Glenrothes Awareness Facebook pages scratching their heads, with nearly 800 reactions and over 100 comments across both pages.

The cat art had Fifers baffled. Image: Facebook.

As well as the street art, there was a poster campaign and newspaper adverts in The Courier.

Now the culprits behind the scheme have stepped forward. The cats are a clever viral marketing campaign by local car dealership Your Ford Centre.

Electric cat

They’re promoting the new Ford Puma Gen-E. The fully electric version of Ford’s incredibly popular small SUV .

It has a 43kWh battery that gives the car a range of 233 miles – making it one of the most efficient EVs on the market

The new Ford Puma Gen-E. Image: Stuart Prentice.

Stuart Prentice and Filip Krawczyk are group marketing executives for Your Ford Centre and came up with the idea for a viral marketing campaign.

The pair were inspired by the ‘puddle lights’ on the new Ford Puma Gen-E, which beams a puma image onto the pavement when you open the driver’s door.

Keeping it secret

They went to great lengths to keep their campaign secret. Stuart explained: “We didn’t tell any of the staff or management here so that there was no risk of it being leaked, and so they wouldn’t share the likes of Fife Jammers posts – so there was no way of it being traced back to us.

The Ford Puma’s ‘puddle lights’ inspired the pair. Image: Ford.

“We created the website and email address for new cat on the block from personal computers and contacts again so it was harder to trace back to Your Ford Centre.”

Stuart and Filip with their cat stencils. Image: Stuart Prentice.

The pair stencilled more than 100 cats all over Fife over the course of a few days. “The hardest part was actually getting the cats out there without being caught,” Stuart continued. “Some were done during the day wearing high vis vests on so no-one really questioned what was happening if they did see us, but most were done in the dead of night.

“I was out several times at midnight and beyond to do them.”

Filip said:  “It was hard to keep it a secret, but we have made it happen. It was even harder to keep a straight face while overhearing people talk about it, but what a great feeling to be behind one of the most secret campaigns in the UK automotive industry.”

