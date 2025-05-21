Is the KGM Actyon the best car you’ve never heard of? We take a road trip through Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is the KGM Actyon the best car you’ve never heard of? We take a road trip through Fife

With an attractive price, huge practicality, and a huge level of standard kit, the KGM Actyon looks good on paper. A couple of niggles spoiled things for our reviewer, however.

The KGM Actyon on a journey through Fife. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

“What is that,” asked one of my neighbours when the KGM Actyon was dropped off on my quiet street in Dundee.

It’s a KGM Actyon, I told them. A what? KGM. Who? They used to be called SsangYong. Ssan-what?

It’s fair to say KGM isn’t a hugely well known brand in the UK, and neither was SsangYong, the company they bought over three years ago.

The Actyon is a sleeker version of the KGM Torres. Image: Jack McKeown.

That’s a shame in some ways. The South Korean firm makes a range of good value cars and commercial vehicles that come with impressive warranties.

The Actyon – pronounced Ac-tee-on – is the first entirely new car made by KGM and is a more svelte, coupe-inspired version of the KGM Torres SUV.

Only one high-spec version is available in the UK. Image: Jack McKeown.

To my eyes it’s a good looking car, with a sharp front end, a sleek silhouette, and some nice detailing. I also liked the fact it has proper door handles rather than the pop-out electric ones that have become all-too-common.

How much is the Actyon?

It’s available in the UK in just one all-bells-and-whistles trim level called the Actyon K50.

Costing just over £38,000, it is KGM’s flagship car. That sum buys you all the toys you could want, including 20-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree parking camera, heated and cooled leather seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a 12.3in infotainment system, and a power boot that can be operated by a button or by tapping your foot under the tailgate.

The KGM Actyon has a 1.5 litre petrol engine. Image: KGM.

When it comes to engine options there’s only one choice – a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol unit paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

A 10.8 second 0-62mph time is reasonable but nothing to write home about. Plenty of pulling power means it doesn’t feel much slower even when fully laden with passengers, dogs, and luggage, and it’s also capable of towing up to 1,500kg.

Twin screens dominate the dashboard. Image: KGM.

At 33mpg, fuel economy is well behind that of rivals such as the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and Mazda CX-5. I got less than 30mpg from the Actyon during a week of mixed driving. A few weeks after the Actyon left me I had the enormous, seven-seat Mazda CX-80 and managed to get 50mpg out it.

KGM does undercut its rivals, however, so what you spend on fuel will have been saved by the cheaper purchase price. All KGMs also come with a five-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

That’s not quite on par with Kia’s industry-leading seven-year warranty but much better than the three-years/60,000 miles most manufacturers give you.

Practicality

Where the Actyon steals the biggest march over rivals like the Sportage and CX-5 is practicality.

Despite costing less than its competitors it’s a bigger car. It’s also very cleverly packaged, making the space discrepancy even greater.

The boot is among the biggest in its class. Image: KGM.

Where the CX-5 has a 522-litre boot and the Sportage has 562 litres of cargo space, the Actyon trumps them both with 668 litres. Its sister car, the KGM Torres, has an even bigger, 703-litre boot – and it costs less.

That space advantage continues in the cabin, where rear passengers have very generous levels of head and leg room.

The dashboard layout unfussy and looks classy. Two 12.3in screens sit next to each other, resting on a wood-trimmed dashboard. The centre console has lots of storage space and sizeable door bins have plenty of room for drink bottles and snacks.

What is the KGM Actyon like to drive?

A high driving position gives a good view of the road and the seats are comfortable enough for long journeys. I took several long trips through Fife to Edinburgh and north from Dundee into Angus.

The Actyon will sit comfortably at 70mph, and while it’s not quite as refined as the best of its rivals such as the excellent Mazda CX-5, it’s a perfectly nice companion on a longer drive.

The Actyon is KGM’s flagship car. Image: KGM.

By far my biggest bugbear is the infotainment system. The touchscreen is counter-intuitive and slow to respond to inputs.

The car also beeps and bongs in an unnerving manner if it thinks you’re breaking the speed limit (it frequently gets the limit wrong) or too close to either the middle line the side of the road.

On a couple of occasions, before I’d even got out of Dundee, a warning sign flashed up telling me I’m fatigued and to consider taking a break. My protestations that I have a six-month old baby at home and the new Swallow roundabout layout is a frustrating mess were met with complete indifference.

Fixing a few minor issues would make the Actyon a much better car. Image: Jack McKeown.

There’s a lot to like about the KGM Actyon. It’s a good-looking car with class-leading levels of space. Ride and refinement are acceptable. It’s extremely well equipped and very attractively priced.

If KGM can sort out a better infotainment system, improve economy, and install a one-touch button to turn off all the nannying warning systems, it could be a contender.

KGM Actyon review – facts

Price: £38,649

0-62mph: 10.8 seconds

Top speed: 119mph

Economy: 33.1mpg

CO2 emissions: 194g/km

