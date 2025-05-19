The cat’s out of the bag: Introducing the new Ford Puma Gen-E

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Articles

The cat’s out of the bag: Introducing the new Ford Puma Gen-E

Viral marketing campaign revealed to be promoting new Ford electric SUV

In partnership with Your Ford Centre
The mystery of the Fife cats has been solved. For the past few weeks residents of the Kingdom have been baffled by dozens of images of felines that have appeared on signs and roadsides.

The moggie art had users of the Fife Jammers Facebook page scratching their heads, with more than 500 reactions and over 100 comments.

As well as the street art, there was a poster campaign and newspaper adverts in The Courier.

Now the culprits behind the scheme have stepped forward. The cats are a clever viral marketing campaign by local car dealership Your Ford Centre.

The mysterious cats have been left by the team at Cupar Ford to promote the new Ford Puma Gen-E.

New fully electric small SUV on sale now

Thinking of going electric? Head to Cupar Ford Centre’s state-of-the-art showroom and workshop, fully equipped to meet all your needs. Whether you’re seeking advice on the best car for your lifestyle or assistance with a technical issue, the experienced and fully trained staff are ready to help.

This summer, the team at Cupar Ford is promoting the new Ford Puma Gen-E. The fully electric version of Ford’s incredibly popular small SUV is on sale now, with prices starting at under £30,000.

Discover the new fully electric Ford Puma Gen-E, now available at Cupar Ford.

It has a 43kWh battery that gives the car a range of 233 miles – making it one of the most efficient EVs on the market. The boot has a false floor with more space underneath and there’s storage under the bonnet. Altogether, the Puma Gen-E has a huge 566 litres of storage space.

A secret too good to keep

Stuart Prentice and Filip Krawczyk are group marketing executives for Your Ford Centre and came up with the idea for a viral marketing campaign. The pair were inspired by the ‘puddle lights’ on the new Ford Puma Gen-E, which beams a puma image onto the pavement when you open the driver’s door.

They went to great lengths to keep their campaign secret. Stuart explained: “We didn’t tell any of the staff or management here so that there was no risk of it being leaked, and so they wouldn’t share the likes of Fife Jammers posts – so there was no way of it being traced back to us.

“We created the website and email address for new cat on the block from personal computers and contacts again so it was harder to trace back to Your Ford Centre.”

The pair stencilled more than 100 cats all over Fife over the course of a few days. “The hardest part was actually getting the cats out there without being caught,” Stuart continued. “Some were done during the day wearing high vis so no-one really questioned what was happening if they did see us, but most were done in the dead of night.

“I was out several times at midnight and beyond to do them.”

The cats were stencilled in secret all over Fife.

Filip said:  “It was hard to keep it a secret, but we have made it happen. It was even harder to keep a straight face while overhearing people talk about it, but what a great feeling to be behind one of the most secret campaigns in the UK automotive industry.”

What’s not a secret? The high-quality and fully electric Ford Puma Gen-E.

Learn more about Cupar Ford and go electric today.

Conversation