Testing the updated Mazda CX-60 SUV on the roads of Tayside and Fife

Mazda's big and plush SUV has been given a mid-life refresh. Our motoring writer put it through its paces on the roads of Angus, Perthshire, and Fife.

The Mazda CX-60 on a tour of the Angus countryside. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

The CX-60 was Mazda’s biggest and most expensive car until the seven-seat CX-80 came along to steal its perch.

The sophisticated five-seat SUV was launched in the autumn of 2022 and was an attempt by Mazda to push its brand upmarket and steal sales from the likes of Volvo, BMW, and Audi.

The Mazda CX-60 has been given a mid-life refresh. Image: Jack McKeown.

I was on the launch event that summer and while I was wowed by the car’s good looks, cosseting ride, and luxurious cabin, I found the handling a bit wallowy.

Now Mazda has given the CX-60 a mid-life refresh and they sent an updated car to Dundee for me to try out for a week.

As well as some subtle styling tweaks inside and out, the suspension has been upgraded to improve ride and handling.

Engine options

It’s available as a plug-in hybrid petrol with the ability to cover up to 39 miles on battery power. Or you can have the 3.3 litre diesel version I drove, which pairs a six-cylinder unit with mild hybrid technology. It’s available with either 197 or 251bhp.

Whether you should go for the PHEV or the diesel depends largely on how you drive. If you charge at home and rarely do long journeys the PHEV version makes sense. Low benefit-in-kind rates also make it a good option for company car buyers.

Buyers can choose from PHEV or diesel powertrains. Image: Jack McKeown.

If you can’t be bothered plugging in every night or mainly do long journeys the hybrid isn’t as good an option – once the battery’s drained economy drops to around 35mpg.

The diesel, on the other hand, offers spectacular economy. Despite being an enormous 3.3 litres and pushing a four-wheel drive car that weighs more than two tonnes it has an official fuel economy of 53.3mpg.

The CX-60 is a comfortable cruiser. Image: Jack McKeown.

My week saw me take trips to the far side of Edinburgh, and to Kirkcaldy, Arbroath, and St Andrews, as well as some pootling around Dundee. At the end of all that the trip computer read 52.5mpg.

Drivers with a gentler right foot than mine should be able to exceed the official fuel economy figure, which is a rare thing to accomplish.

What’s the Mazda CX-60 like inside?

The CX-60 is a handsome car outside and in. The exterior is sharp and well proportioned, with plenty of fine details. Meanwhile, the interior has leather seats, high quality switchgear that is easy to use, and a clear touchscreen.

All versions are well equipped, with even entry level models having front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, heated seats and heated steering wheel, a head up display, adaptive cruise control, and a power tailgate.

The interior feels high quality. Image: Mazda.

All versions have smartphone mirroring and plenty of USB ports, while higher trim levels get a wireless phone charging pad and a 10-speaker Bose stereo.

Prices for the Mazda CX-60 start at around £46,000 and the mid-spec Homura version I drove cost £52,500.

There’s plenty of space for driver and passengers, with even tall people able to sit comfortably in the back. The 570-litre boot is capacious as well.

Is the CX-60 nice to drive?

The Mazda CX-60 is a superb car for long journeys. I did a three-hour round trip to Gorebridge, on the other side of Edinburgh, to pick up some furniture.

At 70mph on the motorway the big Mazda was whisper quiet and DC Thomson’s ‘the Stooshie’ podcast came through crystal clear on the excellent Bose stereo.

The Bose stereo has 10 speakers. Image: Jack McKeown.

Driving along some rural Angus backroads I noticed Mazda has beefed up its anti-roll bars. Where the original CX-60 had a tendency to roll and wallow during cornering the updated car remains far more poised and flat even through tighter cornering.

The big engine has plenty of grunt, hurling the big Mazda from 0-62mph in just 7.4 seconds.

Overall, however, the Mazda CX-60 is a thoroughly likeable car. Its quality, particularly in its cabin, is a cut above what you’ll find in an equivalent Ford, Kia, Hyundai, or Skoda. Equipment levels are excellent and the cabin is well laid out and user friendly.

The boot is a good size. Image: Mazda.

It’s a good looking car that’s practical enough for most families – anyone who needs a seven-seater should check out its big brother the CX-80.

Standard four-wheel drive isn’t designed for off-roading but gives the Mazda enough grip to deal with the kind of winters you get in rural Angus or Highland Perthshire.

And the 3.3 litre engine is one of the most impressive diesel engines on the market, offering a terrific blend of power, refinement and fuel economy.

Mazda CX-60 Review – Facts:

Price: £52,500

0-62mph: 7.4 seconds

Top speed: 136mph

Economy: 53.3mpg

CO2 emissions: 140g/km

Conversation