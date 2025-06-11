Dundee to Arran road trip in the Kia Niro plug-in hybrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee to Arran road trip in the Kia Niro plug-in hybrid

The second generation of Kia's compact SUV is affordable and practical. We tried out the PHEV version, which can cover nearly 40 miles on electric power.

We drove the Kia Niro from Dundee to Arran. Image: Jack McKeown.
We drove the Kia Niro from Dundee to Arran. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

Want a car that’s practical, economical, pleasant to drive and doesn’t cost the earth? May I present to you the Kia Niro.

I write this shortly after returning from driving my test Niro from Dundee to Arran for a four-day family holiday, during which I developed a lot of affection for Kia’s little SUV.

One great thing about it is there’s a Niro for everybody. You can go for a hybrid petrol model on one end of the scale to a fully electric version at the other.

The second generation Kia Niro is new from the ground up. Image: Jack McKeown.

I tested the middle-ground model. The plug-in hybrid Kia Niro has a 1.6 litre petrol engine that’s paired with a 11.1kWh battery and electric motor.

The result is a car that can cover up to 38 miles on battery power alone but has a petrol engine so there’s no range anxiety or concern about finding a charger.

I plugged the Niro into the Ohme home charger I had installed a few months ago and topped it up ahead of our trip. A few hours later the battery was reading 100%.

Saving power

A button allows you to set the car’s mode to ‘save’ which preserves the battery charge until you want to use it.

This meant I didn’t empty the battery blatting along the M77, where it wouldn’t have added much efficiency. Instead I was able to drive through Troon, onto the Ferry, and halfway around Arran on pure electric power.

The PHEV can be charged at home in around three hours. Image: Jack McKeown.

I could have filled up the battery at the charging station in Brodick but I didn’t. Public charging costs three times more than I pay at home (and can be up to 10 times more if you’re on an EV tariff at home). This made it at least as expensive as filling with petrol.

It’s an efficient car, however. Ignore the official fuel economy figure of 314mpg – that’s ludicrous. Over our Dundee-Arran trip we averaged 57mpg, which I was more than happy with.

The Niro is a great family car. Image: Jack McKeown.

After plugging in again back at home, where electricity it more affordable, I was able to pootle around Dundee using fully electric power.

Costs pennies to run

This is where the car really can be run for pennies. If you have a cheap overnight tariff you’ll pay 5-7p per unit, compared to 55-85p at public chargers. You can top up the Niro’s modest battery for around 60p and enjoy 30-35 miles of real-world electric driving.

This is the second generation Niro and it has been redesigned from the ground up to have more interior space and better technology.

The interior has lots of technology. Image: Jack McKeown.

The new interior mimics that of the excellent Kia EV6. The materials are softer touch and higher quality than the previous version, and there are more gloss black and chrome details to enhance the upmarket feeling. A pair of screens swoop round from the centre of the dashboard to behind the steering wheel.

You get a mixture of dials and haptic buttons for the heating and media/navigation controls.

Frustratingly you can’t have both at once – you need to toggle between the two systems using a little icon. It makes the dash less cluttered but I can’t believe it’s the most user-friendly system Kia could come up with. Still, it’s better than dumping everything onto a touchscreen.

What is the Kia Niro’s practicality like?

Although it has a modest footprint the Niro is a practical car. Leg and headroom are good in the front and back and the boot is a decent size. We were able to fit our baby daughter and our luggage on the back seats and our two golden retrievers in the boot.

As long as you’re not expecting a hot hatch, the Niro drives well. A 9.8 second 0-62mph time doesn’t endow it with blistering pace but it pulls strongly enough even when fully laden.

There’s plenty of space in the back and boot. Image: Jack McKeown.

Ride and refinement are above average for the class and it’s particularly quiet when in fully electric mode.

Prices for the Kia Niro start at around £30,000. There are three trim levels, which, inexplicably, are labelled 2, 3, and 4. My plug-in hybrid in 3 spec cost a very reasonable £37,865.

It came with plenty of kit, including heated seats, an electric driver’s seat, and wireless smartphone charging.

A touchscreen and buttons operate the infotainment system. Image: Jack McKeown.

Even entry level models get adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera, keyless entry and a 10.3in touchscreen. My only real gripe is Apple CarPlay only works if you connect your phone with a cable – virtually all the Niro’s rivals can connect wirelessly.

All Niros come with Kia’s industry leading seven-year, 100,000 mile warranty.

Apart from a couple of very minor niggles the only thing to criticise the Niro for is that it’s not terribly exciting. But it isn’t meant to be. It’s affordable, practical, cheap to run, well equipped, and should be reliable.

It is, in short, everything most people look for in a car.

 

Kia Niro review – Facts:

Price: £37,865

0-62mph: 9.8 seconds

Top speed: 100mph

Economy: 313.9mpg

CO2 emissions: 21g/km

