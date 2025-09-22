Test drive new EVs for charity at Dundee Ford Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle Motoring

Test drive new EVs for charity at Dundee Ford Centre

The event on October 4th will see each test drive matched by a charitable donation to local football clubs.

In partnership with Dundee Ford Centre
Stop by Dundee Ford Centre on October 4 to test drive for charity.
Stop by Dundee Ford Centre on October 4 to test drive for charity.

Ever wondered what it’s like to get behind the wheel of an EV vehicle? On Saturday October 4, Dundee Ford Centre is celebrating its birthday and offering people the chance to test drive new EV vehicles.

And the best part? The dealership is pledging to match each test drive with a charitable donation to either the Dryburgh Athletic Community Club or Dundee West Community Trust.

Book your test drive today

A luxuriously quiet journey, state-of-the-art technology and stylishly sleek design. Effortless acceleration, spacious seating and of course, that feel-good factor in going green – driving electric is certainly a memorable experience.

Not everyone gets the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of these incredible vehicles, so don’t miss your chance to test drive a Ford EV.

On Saturday October 4 at the Dundee Ford Centre you’ll get the chance to test drive the dealership’s full range of electric and hybrid cars.

Don’t miss your chance to get behind one of Ford’s new EVs.

You can choose from the NEW All-electric Ford Capri, NEW All-Electric Ford Explorer, All-Electric Mustang Mach-E, Ford Kuga PHEV or the brand new Ford Ranger PHEV.

For every test drive taken on the day, Ford will donate £30 to Dryburgh Athletic Community Club or Dundee West Community Trust – just let the team know which club you’d prefer to donate to and they’ll take care of the rest.

Mike Shaw, Sales Manager at Dundee Ford Centre said: “We are really looking forward to this event.  We already have a great partnership with both clubs and we are  delighted to be able to host an event that will hopefully raise a lot of money for them.

“The purpose of the day is purely to raise money for Dundee West Community Trust and Dryburgh Athletic Community Club. The day also gives us a great chance to get feedback on the Ford electric vehicle range, and I want to stress that there will be no pressure at all from the sales team to buy.  Just come along, try out the car, let us know what you think and we will donate the money.”

Test drives must be booked in advance, so book your allotted time slot here.

Dundee Ford Centre celebrates first birthday

This October marks Dundee Ford Centre’s first birthday! Even if you aren’t interested in test driving an EV vehicle on the day, don’t miss the dealership’s birthday celebrations.

The day is set to be jam-packed with fun. Enjoy pizza, ice cream, candy floss and an electric party atmosphere as the team celebrates one year in business. Don’t be late – there may even be cake!

Mike said: “We can’t quite believe that we have been open in Dundee for a year already.  We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been in to visit us so far and look forward to meeting many new customers in the year ahead.  We would like to invite everyone along to our party on 4th October to help us celebrate.  It’s going to be a great day full of fun.”

Image caption: Don’t miss the chance to experience the wonder of electric driving.

Interested in going electric? Come on down to the Dundee Ford Centre and speak to the team today. Pop in for a tea or coffee and get to see the EV Vehicles for yourself.

Book your test drive on October 4.

Learn more about Dundee Ford Centre today.

More from Motoring

dundee-united-football-players-on-the-training-ground-pitch
Powering success: The Wyre Training Centre at Dundee United
Jack and Mike McKeown get ready to tackle the EcoRally Scotland. Image: Lee Fisher.
EcoRally Scotland: Our motoring writer competes in international electric car event in Tayside and…
The Ford Mustang cruising around Dundee. Image: Jack McKeown.
Driving the 5.0 litre V8 Ford Mustang in Tayside and Fife
Loch of Lintrathen in Angus makes a great setting for a road trip.
5 unmissable road trips in Angus
Have you heard of the Jaecoo 7? They could soon become a familiar sight. Image: Jack Mckeown.
Is the Jaecoo 7 the best car you've never heard of? We tested it…
4
The Isuzu D-Max on a forestry track in Perthshire. Image: Jack McKeown.
Is the 2025 Isuzu D-Max good enough to be a workhorse AND a family…
The Mini Countryman deep in the heart of Angus. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Testing the new Mini Countryman John Cooper Works on the best driving roads in…
The Audi A6 Avant e-tron beside Broughty Castle. Image: Jack McKeown.
Is the Audi A6 Avant e-tron the best electric estate car? We toured Highland…
Ford-E-Transit-electric-van-EV-van
Ford’s E-Transit Custom van is cheaper to buy (and run) than diesel model
The Honda HR-V at Monifieth Beach. Image: Jack McKeown.
Can Honda's new hybrid beat the best small SUVs? We put it to the…

Conversation