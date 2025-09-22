Test drive new EVs for charity at Dundee Ford Centre

Ever wondered what it’s like to get behind the wheel of an EV vehicle? On Saturday October 4, Dundee Ford Centre is celebrating its birthday and offering people the chance to test drive new EV vehicles.

And the best part? The dealership is pledging to match each test drive with a charitable donation to either the Dryburgh Athletic Community Club or Dundee West Community Trust.

A luxuriously quiet journey, state-of-the-art technology and stylishly sleek design. Effortless acceleration, spacious seating and of course, that feel-good factor in going green – driving electric is certainly a memorable experience.

Not everyone gets the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of these incredible vehicles, so don’t miss your chance to test drive a Ford EV.

On Saturday October 4 at the Dundee Ford Centre you’ll get the chance to test drive the dealership’s full range of electric and hybrid cars.

You can choose from the NEW All-electric Ford Capri, NEW All-Electric Ford Explorer, All-Electric Mustang Mach-E, Ford Kuga PHEV or the brand new Ford Ranger PHEV.

For every test drive taken on the day, Ford will donate £30 to Dryburgh Athletic Community Club or Dundee West Community Trust – just let the team know which club you’d prefer to donate to and they’ll take care of the rest.

Mike Shaw, Sales Manager at Dundee Ford Centre said: “We are really looking forward to this event. We already have a great partnership with both clubs and we are delighted to be able to host an event that will hopefully raise a lot of money for them.

“The purpose of the day is purely to raise money for Dundee West Community Trust and Dryburgh Athletic Community Club. The day also gives us a great chance to get feedback on the Ford electric vehicle range, and I want to stress that there will be no pressure at all from the sales team to buy. Just come along, try out the car, let us know what you think and we will donate the money.”

Dundee Ford Centre celebrates first birthday

This October marks Dundee Ford Centre’s first birthday! Even if you aren’t interested in test driving an EV vehicle on the day, don’t miss the dealership’s birthday celebrations.

The day is set to be jam-packed with fun. Enjoy pizza, ice cream, candy floss and an electric party atmosphere as the team celebrates one year in business. Don’t be late – there may even be cake!

Mike said: “We can’t quite believe that we have been open in Dundee for a year already. We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been in to visit us so far and look forward to meeting many new customers in the year ahead. We would like to invite everyone along to our party on 4th October to help us celebrate. It’s going to be a great day full of fun.”

Interested in going electric? Come on down to the Dundee Ford Centre and speak to the team today. Pop in for a tea or coffee and get to see the EV Vehicles for yourself.

