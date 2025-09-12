Powering success: The Wyre Training Centre at Dundee United

Footballers are well known for their penchant for luxury cars, so Dundee United’s partnership with an innovative EV leasing and subscription company is perhaps not something that comes as a surprise.

One of Scotland’s leading electric vehicle providers, Wyre has recently become the sponsor of Dundee United’s training ground in St. Andrews.

However, if you’re not familiar with Wyre, then what might surprise you is just how different this car leasing company is.

Female founded and intent on disrupting the car industry, Wyre’s straightforward, practical and potentially significant money saving approach to driving an EV is winning fans throughout the country – including many top footballers.

Making the switch to EV is simple and cost effective

Wyre offers electric vehicle (EV’s) to businesses and their employees through innovate products including a salary sacrifice scheme called SalaryBoost. Team Wyre also manage the entire EV ownership experience for you, including support with vehicle sourcing, leasing and aftercare, supporting the transition to electric vehicles for both individuals and organisations.

It’s popularity amongst professional footballers is partly due to the fact that by leasing through Wyre, they are not required to return their car if they move clubs – the leasing agreement simply moves to their new club. In fact, Wyre is so popular among professional footballers it is now working with more than 34 clubs across the UK.

But you don’t have to be a professional footballer to reap the benefits. For the rest of us, using the Wyre model means when paying for your car lease through SalaryBoost with your employer, in addition to the significant tax savings you can enjoy, even if you change job, your car lease simply moves with you. There’s no need to return your car or find a new lease agreement.

The Wyre Training Centre: A state-of-the-art facility

The recent sponsorship of the Dundee United training ground, now known as The Wyre Training Centre, came about through a combination of the genuine passion Wyre’s founder and CEO, Rebecca Hansen, has for football, and support from the players, some of whom were already leasing their cars with Wyre.

Indeed, most of the Wyre team have a deep-rooted love of football, and Rebecca believes that is helping to power the company’s growing success. Such is her passion for the game that within the opening three weeks of the season she has already been to watch games at Bolton, Tottenham, Partick Thistle and Dundee United.

“Both founding partners of the business are women,” she said. “That’s really unusual in this industry. I think when your introduction to the company is through the connection with a football club, your assumption can be it’s probably male-led.”

Susie Fraser, Wyre’s chief marketing officer, shares Rebecca’s passion for the game. She explained: “I used to work with Scottish Women’s Football, so I am a massive football fan myself. We’ve been really, really excited to see how well Dundee United has done in the last two seasons and we’re thrilled to now be a part of that.”

When the opportunity for sponsorship came up, it was met with excitement not just from the team at Wyre, but the Dundee United players too.

Wyre’s sales director, Evonne Turner, told us: “When we visited the training ground, the excitement and drive we felt when we met the guys from Dundee United was palpable. A couple of the players have already got Wyre cars, and they were so supportive. The facility itself is state-of-the-art with a strong focus on sustainability; everything just felt like the perfect fit for us.”

Save between 30% and 50% of your car lease payments

So, if you’re wanting to lease an EV from Wyre, how exactly does it work – and how much money can you save?

In terms of paperwork, Evonne advises the process is very straightforward whether you are an employer seeking to implement a comprehensive EV leasing solution for staff, or you are an employee looking to save money when leasing an EV.

For employers, Wyre’s SalaryBoost scheme reduces National Insurance costs, as the salary sacrifice payment lowers the company’s overall staff expenses – it also provides an attractive HR benefit to attract and retain employees. Contact the team at Wyre and they will take you through the whole process and explain in detail the potential savings.

As an employee, if your employer is not already registered with Wyre, you can request that they do so through a very simple process. Once registered, you can source and select your lease car directly through Wyre, or alternatively, you can pay your EV PCP through Wyre’s SalaryBoost scheme.

By using Wyre’s SalaryBoost scheme and taking advantage of the tax savings, you can save anywhere between 30% and 50% of your car lease payments.

Sound too good to be true? Rebecca assured us it’s certainly not, and your first step should be to simply contact Wyre to find out more.

Whether or not you’ve already made the switch to EV, there’s no doubt the change is coming. The focus should be on making that change as straightforward and cost effective as possible. And that’s what Wyre is doing.

Rebecca continued: “We really believe EV must be the future for the planet. With Wyre, employees save, employers save, and we can help save the planet – what’s not to love?!”

