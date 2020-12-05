Honda Jazz is music to the ears

Honda’s Jazz is one of those cars that’s never appealed to petrolheads. Sexy it is not.

Its fans repeat buy them like crazy, though, and with good reason.

It’s cheap to buy and run, as dependable as anything else on the road, and hugely spacious.

Having spent a week with the 2020 model I can confirm I’ve joined the ranks of Jazz acolytes.

The most recent version has been restyled, with a new front end that has LED lights and chunky bumpers.

The cabin remains as bafflingly spacious as ever – it feels roomier than some cars a size above – and has been given a sprinkling of technology.

It’s powered by a 1.5 litre self-charging petrol/electric hybrid engine.

Two small electric units and a petrol engine work together to produce 107bhp.

It’s pretty nippy, with 0-60mph coming up in 9.6 seconds. More importantly, it’s quiet. At low speeds it runs in fully electric mode, making it virtually silent, and it doesn’t sound strained at 70mph on the motorway either.

Official fuel economy is 62mpg and I had no problem getting returns in the mid to high 50s.

If you want to really push the boat out, there’s an economy mode button that reduces the throttle response and helps you drive more gently.

All versions are automatics, and the gearbox goes about its business quietly and seamlessly.

There’s a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s clear and easy to use.

Prices start at a little under £19,000, which is good value for a hybrid-powered car with standard automatic gearbox.

The range topping EX version I drove cost £22,185 and came with goodies including heated seats and steering wheel, which I put to good use on cold Dundee mornings.

Driving through Fife I was impressed by how roomy it is. I;m 6’5” and there was plenty of leg and headroom in the driver seat. I could even fit comfortably in the back.

The 304 litre boot can be expanded to more than 1,200 litres by dropping the rear seats.

Even with a restyle the Jazz isn’t as sharp looking as some rivals. But it has them all trumped when it comes to practicality, and its overall package of space, value and dependability is very impressive indeed.

jmckeown@dctmedia.co.uk