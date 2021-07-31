Lifestyle / Outdoors WALK THIS WAY: Bullers of Buchan adventure will give you goosebumps By Alan Rowan July 31 2021, 8.00am Bullers of Buchan, Aberdeenshire The rugged stretch of coastline running north-east from Cruden Bay is spectacular at any time of year, but high summer produces a sensory extravaganza that would give David Attenborough goosebumps. The outrageously sculpted rocks and sea stacks are teeming with birdlife, a constant cacophony that drowns out the ebb and flow of the waves far below. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]