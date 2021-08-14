WALK THIS WAY: Loch Faskally circuit

Loch Faskally circuit, Perth & Kinross

The path network around the rivers Garry and Tummel offers a wide variety of walks to suit all tastes and abilities, with plenty of options to extend or shorten your day.

I was meeting a friend for an afternoon jaunt up Craig Fonvuick, that little hill with the big views just above Garry Bridge, so decided to set off early to make the most of a fine morning.

With the need to start and finish at the car park, a circuit of Loch Faskally to the south seemed the ideal choice, returning via the Linn of Tummel and the Coronation Bridge.

The sun was already flexing its muscles as I dropped down the steps beside the bridge into the shade and took the path north to the footbridge over the Garry. The outdoor activity leaders were already out, readying the zip lines high in the trees and checking the bungee equipment for those brave souls preparing to take the plunge later in the day.

I passed under the road bridge and occasionally a fallen tree across the path but the walking was gentle, the slow flowing waters below me a calming influence. After dropping down some steps and twisting round a small grove, I followed the sign pointing to the path running alongside a fenced field, the overhanging tree canopy from my right providing some shelter.

I passed the Clunie power station to my right across the water then the grounds of Faskally House on the left to emerge at the holiday park on the fringe of the loch.

Already it was coming to life, paddle boards and kayaks being unloaded, excited youngsters waiting to get out on the water, early picnickers setting up in the best spots.

Loch Faskally is a man-made reservoir, built as part of the hydro-electric scheme in the late 1940s and fed from the north by the Garry and the Tummel. Today it was flat calm, the only ripples being created by the ducks and water fowl sensing the impending human invasion.

After a short road walk, I turned right at a signpost then crossed the wooden bridge to my left to pass the delightful tree-lined Loch Dunmore, lily pads covering most of its sun-dappled surface, then went off right again to rejoin the main route.

The rough track became a path, dropping down again for an undulating passage above the waters of Loch Faskally on the way to the overgrown remains of the old Clunie Bridge.

A few steps further on and I crossed the loch by the footbridge under the towering presence of the A9 flyover, then turned right on the opposite shore for a spot of road walking.

There was the occasional car to contend with but it’s not a particularly fast road and for most of the time there was a grass verge to step on to. A red squirrel provided a few minutes’ entertainment along the way, completely oblivious to my presence as it foraged at the edge of the treeline.

A little further on, I came to the impressive arch which marks the entrance to the power station. It’s impossible not to be moved by this monument to the workers – known as the Tunnel Tigers – who died during the digging of the tunnel for the Clunie pipeline.

A bit more road walking and I took the signed path leading through the trees to the suspension bridge over the Tummel, built to commemorate the coronation of George V in 1911. A right turn after crossing took me along the now increasingly busy path back along the river and then round to the Garry Bridge, where the bungee jumpers were in full cry.

ROUTE

1. Leave car park at east end at sign for Linn of Tummel Trail, going down steps beside road bridge, then turn left along path to footbridge.

2. Cross and turn right (signed: Bealach Path). Follow south under road bridge and then along banks of River Garry until dipping into little grove by some steps to cross wooden bridge.

3. Head right (Bealach Path) along edge of fenced field with trees and river on your right, passing Faskally House to reach tarmac road at holiday park.

4. Follow road south through woods to another signpost, turn right then go left over wooden bridge past loch then right again to rejoin path.

5. Keep following main path, ignoring all left turns, then drop closer to shoreline again and down a couple of stone steps to reach old Clunie Bridge then footbridge over Loch Faskally.

6. Once on other side follow minor road (Killiekrankie Path via road to Coronation Bridge).

7. Pass entrance to Clunie power station and further on follow signed path going right to Coronation Bridge.

8. Once across turn right to head east along river to path junction, turn left through trees then by fenced field to eventually pass beneath road bridge, and turn left back up to stairs to car park.

INFORMATION

Distance: 10.5km/6.5miles

Ascent: 225m/740ft

Time: 3-4 hours

Grading: Mostly woodland and riverside paths, some walking on minor roads. Suitable for all ages but care needed on sections of unfenced path above river and on roads. Can be muddy in places, exposed tree roots may be slippery in wet conditions. Sturdy footwear recommended. Dogs under close control around farmland.

Start/finish: Garry Bridge parking (Grid ref: NN 913610), off B8019 near Pitlochry.

Map: Ordnance Survey 1:50,000 Landranger Maps 43 (Braemar & Blair Atholl) and 52 (Pitlochry & Crieff); Ordnance Survey 1:25,000 Explorer sheet OL49.

Tourist Information: VisitScotland, Pitlochry iCentre, 22 Atholl Road, Pitlochry, PH16 5BX (Tel 01796 472215).

Public transport: Buses to Pitlochry, Killiecrankie and Blair Atholl (87) and Tummel Bridge (82), trains to Pitlochry and Blair Atholl.