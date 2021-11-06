Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NATURE WATCH: The magical world of fungi

By Keith Broomfield
November 6 2021, 10.00am
Flyagaric
Flyagaric

I trod carefully across this woodland path; each footfall softened by a cushion of newly fallen leaves as I carefully scanned the ground in search of fungi.

An orange glimmer soon caught my eye and I hunkered down for a closer look – a clump of honey waxcaps!

They were small toadstools, little tangerine gems with glistening dew-speckled caps and glowing with such burning intensity that one was quickly drawn deep within their alluring hold.

Their beauty of form and brightness of colour was beguiling, and it felt wonderful to be down at eye level on the woodland floor.

Honey wax cap

It was like entering a different world, with a rich, heady aroma of leaf mould enveloping my senses, almost as if the very essence of the earth was filling my lungs.

I started to examine the immediate area around me and noticed a strange, wrinkled, greyish nugget poking up through the ground litter.

It was a coral fungus, an unusual and convoluted little mass which I wouldn’t have spotted unless I was down close to the forest floor.

On a nearby tumbled branch, little yellow cylindrical flecks stood proud, each one no more than 5mm tall.

It was a cluster of small stagshorn fungus, which once again I had only detected because my eyes were at ground level.

Coral fungus

These finds underlined the immense variety of fungi in our environment, ranging from familiar types such as toadstools to others that are club or bracket shaped, or form encrusting moulds on decaying wood.

Such diversity in shape and form is matched by the dazzling array of colours featured by different species, including every shade of red imaginable, ochres, yellows, and hues of orange.

Earlier that day on a wooded hill slope, I had stumbled upon a group of fly agarics, their white-flecked scarlet caps arranged in a tier on an incline, and which reminded me of a vibrant scene from some fairy tale book. It was truly magical.

If spring and summer are all about wildflowers, then autumn is the season when fungi come to the fore and bring new colour to the landscape, and when they do burst forth, it is a reminder of their essential place in our environment.

Flyagaric

The toadstools we see at this time of year are their fruiting bodies designed to produce and distribute spores and are only fleeting ghosts in the wind that appear for a very short time.

While many types of fungi are largely unseen for much of the rest of the year, they are still there, working their quiet magic whether it be in the soil or in decaying wood, or even in the air that we breathe.

Fungi are everywhere, and without them our world would lack heart, for they aid growth of trees through mutually beneficial relationships, drive organic decomposition, recycle nutrients back into the soil, and touch our lives in so many other diverse ways, including the yeasts that give us our daily bread, and for crucial medicines such as penicillin.

Fungi are also essential in the production of drinks such as beer and wine, and when next imbibing, I for one, will happily raise my glass in celebration to their wonderful diversity and environmental importance.

