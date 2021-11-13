Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NATURE WATCH: Awestruck by the magical powers of oak

By Keith Broomfield
November 13 2021, 10.00am

I discover an oak seedling in the corner of the garden, and then several more, each one crafted in perfect symmetry, with a cluster of little green crinkle-edged leaves held aloft upon a slender stem.

How did they get there, for there are no oak trees adjacent to my garden?

I pondered for a moment, and then the answer sprung upon me – red squirrels!

Memories quickly flooded back of watching these endearing creatures scampering across the garden the previous autumn.

Often, I would catch reds burying food items into the garden lawn, which I presumed were peanuts from the bird feeder.

Red squirrel

However, it now appears acorns were also being stored, collected from a nearby wood.

Once each little nugget of treasure is nestled within its newly dug hole, the squirrel patters the soil carefully back into place with its front paws.

Clever ploy

For the squirrel, this was a clever ploy to store acorns and seeds for retrieval during the dark days of winter.

Of course, red squirrels are not that smart because they can’t possibly remember where all their underground food caches lie, thus the following spring tree saplings emerge from the soil.

It is nature working at its best, almost as if guided by some force from above, because the squirrels are helping to secure the future of the woodland in which they live by carefully planting tree seeds.

The oaks benefit, as do the squirrels and host of other creatures that depend upon woodland for their survival.

Red squirrel

The importance of the oak to our environment is immense, a provider of life that creates abundant biodiversity through a domino effect of natural inter-dependence.

The trunk and branches are characterised by numerous cracks and fissures, providing the perfect place for flora and fauna to gain a foothold and thrive.

Oaks are very long-lived, and an individual tree supports a multitude of different types of insects and other invertebrates, which themselves are fed upon by birds, bats, shrews, and other creatures, not to mention the acorns that squirrels, jays, and mice adore.

Nest holes

Add the flora, fungi, and other lifeforms, then the oak has the potential to support over two thousand different species.

Over time, branches will get torn off from the trees in gales and the resultant holes and cracks make wonderful places for birds to nest.

Red squirrel

These fallen branches will also slowly decay on the woodland floor, providing another productive environment for a whole host of invertebrates and fungi to live.

The leaves of oak also rot easily, forming a rich leaf mould on the woodland floor.

The oak is a remarkable tree, one to revere and treasure – which in this instance saddened me, for the fringes of my small garden was not a place where these squirrel-planted oak saplings could ever thrive.

So, I gently dug each one up and replanted them carefully in the woodland near my house, hopeful that one day in the future, their wondrous natural powers will ensure the woodland continues to be a diverse and vibrant place.