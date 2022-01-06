Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stone circles: Secrets revealed by monuments to our past

By Gayle Ritchie
January 6 2022, 12.31pm Updated: January 6 2022, 1.26pm
Tyrebagger stone circle. Picture: Gayle Ritchie.
Tyrebagger stone circle. Picture: Gayle Ritchie.

Mysterious stone circles are scattered across Scotland, many dating back millennia, while some have been revealed as fake. Gayle checks out a little-known site.

I’ve always found stone circles to be magical, enchanting places.

The purpose of these enigmatic rings has long been a riddle, and perhaps one that will never be solved.

Are they sacred spaces, ceremonial places, or perhaps sites for marking the passage of time?

Archaeologists, astronomers and ethnologists all have their theories, but we’ll probably never know the complete truth.

There’s just something about them that intrigues, captivates and draws me towards them.

My obsession was born long before popular TV drama Outlander, in which the fictional stone circle of Craigh na Dun offers a portal for main character Claire to travel back in time.

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Outlander.
Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Outlander. Picture: Starz!/Kobal/Shutterstock

There are almost 150 circles in Aberdeenshire and the region lays claim to its own unique style of circle, the recumbent stone circle, often dating back around 4,000 to 4,500 years. They’re named after the huge monolith (known as the recumbent) which lies on its side and is flanked by two upright stones (flankers).

It’s believed some stone circles are aligned to view the rising or setting of the “major standstill moon”. This happens every 18.6 years when the moon appears to move from high in the sky to low on the horizon in just two weeks.

Ancient builders are thought to have been aware of this “standstill”, where the moon appears so close you can almost touch it, and deliberately designed some circles to incorporate the observance of this rare event. The last one was in 2006.

Tomnaverie Stone Circle, Tarland.
Tomnaverie Stone Circle, Tarland.

Over the years, I’ve visited stone circles galore in Aberdeenshire and favourites include Easter Aquhorthies, Midmar, Loanhead of Daviot, Clune Wood, Tomnaverie and the Nine Stanes of Mulloch.

Midmar, in the burial-ground beside Midmar Kirk, is truly striking, with its tall, fang-like flanker stones towering over the recumbent like watchmen. Meanwhile Tomnaverie boasts two “cupmarks” carved into its recumbent stone.

There’s something ethereal about Loanhead of Daviot’s setting, high on a hill and surrounded by woodland. And if any stone circle was going to open up a time portal a la Outlander, it’s this one!

Its huge recumbent stone has been split in half by frost…or perhaps another theory is that it was ripped apart during some wild battle of the Gods! I camped there one summer solstice and boy, was it a magical experience.

Loanhead of Daviot stone circle.
Loanhead of Daviot stone circle.

When a pal mentioned the existence of Tyrebagger stone circle, a few miles from Aberdeen, my interest was piqued. I’d never heard of it – and nor had many other folk – so I decided to do a recce.

I parked in Kirkhill Industrial Estate, as suggested by my friend, and wandered around like a lost soul looking for some kind of entrance to a farm track. (Apparently you can also access the circle from Kirkhill Forest on foot or by bike).

Spotting an overgrown path, I fired up it hoping for the best. Once on the farm track, I had no clue which way to turn and asked at a house where a friendly woman pointed to a field in the distance. From there, it took about 15 minutes to reach the site.

Gayle and her dog Toby exploring Tyrebagger stone circle.
Gayle and her dog Toby exploring Tyrebagger stone circle.

It’s a truly impressive – and rather surprising – vision, perched high on a summit, in a copse of beech trees.

It’s beautifully rural, but juxtaposed with the rumble of the nearby Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route and views of the airport and industrial landscape below.

Nonetheless, the circle’s setting has an overwhelming ambience and sense of the ethereal; of the magical.

Gayle and her dog Toby enjoy hanging out at Tyrebagger stone circle.
Gayle and her dog Toby enjoy hanging out at Tyrebagger stone circle.

It’s a real gem that has survived largely unspoiled, unlike many other stone circles which have been damaged or destroyed.

While most circles date back millennia, there’s one in Aberdeenshire less than a quarter of a century old.

Archaeologists first thought the recumbent stone circle at Leochel-Cushnie was thousands of years old but were left red-faced in 2019 when it was revealed a mischievous farmer built it as a replica in the mid-1990s. Oh dear.

Tyrebagger stone circle.
Tyrebagger stone circle.

Of course, stone circles and prehistoric sites are scattered all over Scotland, and many have some rather grisly histories.

Balfarg Riding School Henge, which had an adjacent mortuary enclosure that formed part of a ceremonial complex with Balfarg Henge near Glenrothes, is one such site. The reconstruction takes the form of a sub-rectangular ring of posts with an inner double row of thicker posts.

It’s thought these posts supported platforms on which the dead were laid out to be picked apart by scavenging birds before burial. Grim!

Perhaps the big daddy of all Scotland’s stone circles is Callanish on Lewis, thought to have been erected 4,500 years ago as an astronomical observatory.

Callanish stones in sunset light, Lewis.
Callanish stones in sunset light, Lewis.

Meanwhile, the Ring of Brodgar, a Neolithic henge and stone circle near Stromness in Orkney, was designated Unesco World Heritage Status in 1999. It’s thought to be at least 4,000 years old.

Visiting in 1846, Scottish geologist Hugh Miller wrote that the stones “look like an assemblage of ancient druids, mysteriously stern and invincibly silent and shaggy”.

Ring of Brodgar, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Orkney
Ring of Brodgar, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Orkney. Picture: Markus Keller/imageBROKER/Shutterstock.

To some, these circles are a legacy left by our ancestors; to visit them is to connect with the past.

You might not be transported to another world when you visit, but every stone circle offers a unique connection to the past.

