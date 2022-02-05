Nature Watch: East coast harbours’ wildlife sanctuary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nature Watch: East coast harbours’ wildlife sanctuary

By Keith Broomfield
February 5 2022, 10.00am
Redshank
Redshank

A redshank probed its bill into the mud by the harbour margin at Johnshaven, and on pattering feet, a pair of turnstones dashed this way and that along one of the breakwaters.

I adore visiting east coast harbours in winter, for they are havens for wildlife, which thrive under their protective embrace, ensuring safe places to forage and shelter.

Peterhead and Fraserburgh are two my favourite harbour haunts, where grey seals and eider ducks abound, and which always provide the tantalising possibility of spotting scarce white-winged northern species, such as Iceland or glaucous gulls.

However, the much smaller harbour of Johnshaven, which lies between Stonehaven and Montrose, was delivering its own wildlife delights.

Turnstone

As I explored its confines, a tumbling flight of dunlins swept low across the sea just offshore, and oystercatchers, with their shiny red bills glinting in the sun, repetitively called a piercing ‘kleep, kleep’.

Limpets

The tide was out, and by one of the breakwaters clung a cluster of limpets.

They are most fascinating creatures, housed in their distinctive pyramidical shells.

Limpets display remarkable adhesive powers through their ability to tenaciously cling to rocks, some species can change sex, and their teeth are made of one of the strongest materials known to nature.

Limpets give all the appearance of being sedentary in habit, but nothing could be further from the truth, for they embark on regular foraging excursions, where they graze the rocks for microscopic algae before returning to their favourite resting places.

Limpets

Such is the power of limpets’ rasping teeth that they erode rocks, and it is common to see small cup-shaped impressions on inter-tidal boulders, which have been scoured by these incredible molluscs.

Sandpipers

I wandered north, away from the harbour, and spotted a small group of purple sandpipers by the edge of the rocky shore, dancing in and out from the crashing surf, looking for invertebrates such as small winkles that had been dislodged by the ocean surge.

This must be a regular haunt for purple sandpipers, because I recall seeing them here on a previous visit a few years ago.

They are attractive little waders, which breed in Norway, although some of the wintering population on our northern and western coasts may hail from as far afield as Canada.

Turnstone

Later that morning, I ventured a short distance further up the coast to the small harbour at Gourdon.

A cormorant roll-dived for fish in the harbour basin and herring gulls whirled around the outside of the southernmost breakwater, where the crashing sea was unveiling a bounty of rich pickings.

A lone great black-backed gull stood aloof on top of a large boulder.

I imagine many people would regard great black-backed gulls as having the look of the brute about them.

Limpet

However, I find their strength and power compelling, and the stark contrast between their charcoal wings and back, against the snow-white head and underparts, strangely alluring.

Great black-backed gulls epitomise the power of the ocean, and the life and death struggle endured by all the creatures held within.

