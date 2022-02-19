Nature Watch: The sweet whistling music of Forfar Loch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nature Watch: The sweet whistling music of Forfar Loch

By Keith Broomfield
February 19 2022, 8.00am
Teal
It was sweet music drawn from the very heart of winter’s wildness; a haunting orchestral flow of flute-like whistles drifting across Forfar Loch.

Nature’s magic was slowly being unveiled by the rising light of dawn and the harmony was truly uplifting.

The lilting melody emanated from a large group of teal that had congregated on the eastern fringes of the loch.

Charismatic ducks

Teal are wonderful little ducks, so charismatic and always on the move as they twirl about in the shallows.

By a muddy margin, a pair of teal busily sifted the mud for invertebrates, their bills methodically sweeping back and forth, much in the same way as how a flamingo might feed in a shallow lagoon.

Teal

Other ducks mingled with the teal, including gadwalls, mallards, wigeons and tufted ducks.

Teal are normally shy and flighty, but those by the edge of Forfar Loch had become used to the presence of people and were approachable.

It is hard to imagine a more attractive bird than a drake teal, with his chestnut head and glistening green eye-patch.

Gadwalls 

The gadwalls also inspired. They are scarce ducks, yet here at Forfar Loch I counted around a dozen or so, some of them paired-up with their mates for the breeding season ahead, and the drakes looking distinguished with their silvery-grey plumage and distinctive black rear-ends.

Many ducks are nocturnal in habit, but gadwalls feed largely during the day, and this makes them vulnerable to human disturbance.

Gadwall

Gadwalls prefer shallow, nutrient rich lochs, and the main stronghold of their breeding population in Scotland is Loch Leven in Kinross-shire.

The drake has a most unusual chuckling, croaking call, sometimes described as a ‘cackling quack’.

Indeed, the gadwall’s scientific name strepera arose from a belief that the birds were particularly obstreperous – nomenclature I suspect based more on a fanciful yarn than fact.

Mallards were especially numerous out on the water, and because they are so familiar there is a tendency to overlook them.

This is a shame, for they are handsome ducks and I always give them the time of day.

Mallards

Mallards occur on all kinds of water bodies, including rivers, small ponds and our largest lochs.

Mallard

They are adaptable and can nest in a wide variety of locations, including in trees and buildings, as well as on the ground.

They have a long breeding season compared to other ducks and may lay eggs as early as February.

I suppose the brashness of the mallard is an important trait in their ubiquity, and they quickly habituate themselves to the presence of people and thrive on park ponds.

Mallards have long been revered as a source of food, and the early cookery book ‘A Proper Newe Booke of Cokerye’ published in 1545 stated that a mallard tasted best after a frost.

One recipe from about that time recommended roasting a mallard over a spit, and then boiling it, and once cooked sufficiently ‘…lay it on a dish with the broth upon it, and so serve it forth’.

