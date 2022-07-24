WATCH: Gayle and her dog try a ‘Puppies go Paddling’ session in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Gayle and her dog try a ‘Puppies go Paddling’ session in Perth

By Gayle Ritchie
July 24 2022, 11.30am

Gayle and her dog Toby try a ‘Puppies Go Paddling’ session at Perth’s Willowgate Activity Centre.

My Labrador Toby absolutely loves the water. If there’s a burn, river, loch or muddy puddle in the vicinity you can guarantee he’ll dive straight on in.

Lead instructor Sam Garthwaite and Gayle with her dog Toby on the paddleboards.
I discovered he’s also a fan of being ‘on’ the water – in various crafts – when we took part in a ‘Puppies Go Paddling’ session at Perth’s Willowgate Activity Centre.

These fantastic events encourage you to try kayaking, canoeing and paddleboarding alongside your four-legged friend, in a safe environment – on two man-made lagoons – with friendly instructors keeping a beady eye on you at all times.

Gayle, Toby and instructor Sam Garthwaite. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

All abilities

It doesn’t matter if you’ve never tried any form of watersport before because sessions are open to all abilities – they’re more about having fun with your dog than worrying about skills and technique.

The sun was blazing when Toby and I arrived at the centre, on the banks of the Tay near Friarton Bridge, last Friday.

While tempted to hit the water in just shorts and T-shirt, lead instructor Sam Garthwaite said there would be “more scope” if I wore a wetsuit. I took his advice, even though I was initially baking inside the unforgiving neoprene shell.

Toby enjoying his canoe trip! Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

Canoeing

Sam suggested we try canoeing first as there would be plenty of space for him, me and the dog in a two-seater model and it’s a fairly stable craft, meaning Toby could gently acclimatise to the sensation.

It doesn’t matter if he jumps into the water; he can easily swim back to shore.

“It’s super-safe here,” assured Sam. “No matter which pond you’re on, there’s a bank nearby. Most dogs cut about in the water quite easily, so there’s no drama.”

At one with the world in a canoe. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

Getting into the canoe was the first challenge but Sam, a true gent, helped us and off we went.

Toby, sitting up front, didn’t feel particularly relaxed and I had to grip him between my legs to keep him with us.

Paddling was easy enough, although made trickier by having a solid Labrador impeding the oar’s range of motion.

A great way to spend an afternoon. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

Kayaking

By the time we’d done a few laps of the lagoon, he’d chilled out considerably and Sam deemed him ready for kayaking.

We were on our own this time and while the dedicated space for a dog was at the back of the kayak, I knew there’d be no way Toby would handle this: he’d be off.

Toby was initially a bit wobbly on the kayak but soon relaxed. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

Instead, I sat him in front of me, facing the water. He did NOT like this at all and it didn’t take much for him to abandon ship and swim back to shore.

Our second attempt was much better. This time he was up-front but facing me, and while paddling was awkward in this position, I tried my best.

Gayle gives Toby a reassuring cuddle. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

Paddleboarding

The grand finale was paddleboarding. Admittedly I didn’t believe this would be possible. Me, standing on a paddleboard – plus the dog?

To my great surprise, we nailed it! I started off kneeling and when nothing bad happened, I stood up… and my some miracle didn’t fall off, and Toby stayed put!

The sense of victory lasted all of two minutes when of course the board wobbled and he plunged on in.

Gayle starts off kneeling on the paddleboard. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

I remained standing, paddled back to shore, and we tried again. This time was even better although my legs were shaking wildly.

I’m not sure why – I love swimming and often do so in Scotland’s wild waters, so why would I be worried about getting wet while wearing a wetsuit in a nice, warm (ish) lagoon on a hot summer’s day?

And hooray – she’s standing! Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

Manic but great fun!

Back on dry land, Sam told me a bit more about the sessions and equipment which could come in handy.

“Puppies Go Paddling is a nice, big community thing – always manic but great fun!” he said.

“People can hop on kayaks, canoes and paddleboards, whatever they want. We don’t know how well the dog will respond to each craft so it’s good to have three options.”

Gayle and Toby loving the session. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

While it’s up to owners whether they want to kit their dogs with buoyancy aids, harnesses with handles are really useful. Owners can grab on to them should their pet end up in the water.

Inspiration

Sessions, which are held twice a month, were inspired by centre owner Adam Burns’ black Lab Tulla.

“She was the inspiration, the original!” beamed Sam.

“We get dogs of all shapes and sizes and temperaments. There are really loud ones, and yippy ones that get worried about their owners but are mostly quite lovely.

“We have up to 16 people in a session and two instructors. We’ll give you a bit of coaching but it’s more about having fun with the dogs and seeing how they get on. We do sometimes get people who want to develop their paddling skills too.”

Gorgeous views on the water are guaranteed. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

Reluctant to leave this gorgeous spot, I headed along the river to Willowgate Cafe, as recommended by Sam.

The coffee, home bakes and frozen desserts here are to die for – and Toby was in heaven when a waitress gave him a tub of ice cream all to himself. What a perfect way to round off an afternoon of adventure.

  • The next Puppies Go Paddling session is July 26 at 6pm. For more dates see willowgate-activity-centre.checkfront.com/reserve/
  • Wetsuits and buoyancy aids (for humans) are supplied. Dogs get treats instead. Bring a towel, change of clothes and shoes suitable for water.

