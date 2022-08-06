Nature Watch: Paradise found in the high Alps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Nature Watch: Paradise found in the high Alps

By Keith Broomfield
August 6 2022, 6.30am
Marbled white

This was paradise found – an Alpine meadow where a proliferation of butterflies floated on haphazard wings as they eagerly sought out the rich nectar from a flourish of knapweed.

There were marbled whites, dark green fritillaries, high brown fritillaries and Scotch arguses, and several others that were challenging to identify.

The fritillaries and blue butterflies were especially difficult to tell apart because several species occur in this part of Switzerland, yet have outward differences that are subtle, and which need the eye of an expert.

As someone who likes to know what things are, this was mighty frustrating, but I quickly pushed such angst aside when an apollo butterfly glided past me on large, outstretched wings.

Apollo

Apollos are easy to identify because of their impressive size, combined with pale, iridescent wings marked with coloured circles.

Apollo was the god of sun and light, music and poetry, healing, prophecy and knowledge, and so much more – an embodiment of harmony, reason and moderation.

As such, apollo seemed an entirely appropriate name to bestow upon this beautiful butterfly, and I sat on the ground for a while, revelling in their exquisite grace as they glided past me.

Great heights

Earlier that day, I had ventured to a much higher meadow nestled in the shadow of the Matterhorn.

Here, I stumbled upon a family of marmots, with the mother lying by her burrow as she kept a close eye on a couple of her youngsters as they gambolled nearby.

Matterhorn

Marmots are intriguing creatures, large rodents that only have around 140 days of activity per year before the cold and snowy alpine winter sends them into hibernation.

It is a short time for the marmots to build up the necessary fat reserves to see them through winter.

Immediately after coming out of hibernation, marmots eat all kinds of young shoots.

As the choice of food available increases, they specialise in eating certain plants, including alpine clover, milk-vetch, and alpine lovage, which are especially rich in essential fatty acids.

The more of these fatty acids a marmot can store, the lower the body temperature it can endure during hibernation.

Marmot

Marmots are endearingly noisy, and their echoing cries are omnipresent in many parts of the Alps.

In marmot-speak, a loud whistling single cry means “great danger”, a series of cries means “watch out, danger is approaching”.

Effective communication

It is an effective means of communication, resulting in a chain reaction of calls cascading down a valley as each marmot family passes along the alarm signal.

The inspiring scenery and multitude of wildflowers and creatures make the Alps one of the world’s magical places.

However, behind the stunning environment lie warning signs that all is not well.

One day, I hiked to the Gorner Glacier, which I had last visited only a few years previously, but over that short period, the glacier had noticeably shrunk by at least 30 metres, perhaps more.

The cruel hand of global warming is tightening its grip upon the Alps, and the consequences are potentially devastating.

Tags

Conversation

