Nature Watch: East coast bottlenose dolphins flying high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Nature Watch: East coast bottlenose dolphins flying high

By Keith Broomfield
August 20 2022, 6.30am
Bottlenose dolphins.

Every cloud has a silver lining, and so it proved when a tyre puncture in Aberdeen gave me a spare couple of hours while it was being fixed in a repair centre near the beach.

I wandered onto the Beach Esplanade and then down towards Footdee where the north harbour breakwater juts out into the sea.

As is my habit, I scanned the sea and quickly saw the rolling fin of a bottlenose dolphin and then several more.

The dolphins caused great excitement among a group of walkers on the Esplanade – a vivid illustration of how nature inspires and enthrals.

Bottlenose dolphin. Chanonry Point. Supplied by Alister Kemp

Fast forward a few weeks, and I’m in the East Neuk of Fife near Crail.

I remarked to my wife that dolphins had been seen in the Forth in recent weeks, and no sooner had the words rolled off my lips, than a small group of bottlenoses materialised and glided past a cluster of creel buoys.

Dolphins far and wide

Over the past decade, I have seen more bottlenose dolphins than ever down the Scottish east coast, away from their traditional home area of the Moray Firth.

Indeed, some regularly venture as far south as Yorkshire, such is their wanderlust.

There have been many sightings of bottlenose dolphins in the Firth of Tay in recent weeks, with the narrows between Broughty Ferry and Tayport being an especially productive place to see them, presumably because fish such as salmon are moving up the river.

Bottlenose dolphins in the Moray Firth. Picture by Terry Whittaker

I wondered what was driving such long-distance movements along our coastlines, so I got in touch with Grant Ellis, a research assistant at the Sea Mammal Research Institute in St Andrews, who is part of a team which studies the east coast population of bottlenose dolphins as part of a long-term collaboration with the University of Aberdeen Lighthouse Field Station.

Expert opinion

Grant told me: “The population of bottlenose dolphins experienced a range expansion in the 1990s from the original core area in the Moray Firth south to the Tay Estuary and the Firth of Forth.

“Increasingly over the last few years, individual dolphins seen along the Scottish coast (identified by unique markings on their dorsal fins) are being spotted further south along the north-east coast of England, at least as far as Yorkshire.

Bottlenose dolphin. Sound of Sleat. Supplied by Yui Mok/PA Wire

“We do not fully understand the reasons for these range expansions, but they are likely related to a steady increase in total population size (with associated evidence of increased survival rates and reproductive rates) and sources of prey.

“Previous research has shown that areas of high use for bottlenose dolphins in Scotland are also important foraging areas, and it is likely there are such areas of the English coastline with relatively high abundance of suitable prey resources which the population is now also utilising.”

The institute’s ‘Citizen Fins’ project is encouraging people to submit dorsal fin photos in areas south of the Firth of Forth, including north-east England, so that researchers can continue to monitor the whole population effectively and learn more about the movement of individuals in this population.

To participate, visit: https://citizenfins.wp.st-andrews.ac.uk/

‘You just want to say I’m sorry’: Why St Andrews climate change researchers feel responsibility and shame

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Outdoors

Well done, Nick!
Nick Gardner: Completing the Munros at 82 saved me — so why would I…
0
Gayle with Cindy the water rescue Newfoundland puppy. Picture by Paul Glendell.
WATCH: Newfoundland puppy Cindy 'saves' writer Gayle during water rescue training
0
Les Wheelans, president of Cupar Flower Show
Les Wheelans of Cupar Flower Show has 50 years of experience - but new…
0
Oliver Townend in action on Cilnabradden Evo.
Blair Horse Trials: Countdown is on for world-famous international equestrian event
0
Bottlenose dolphins.
WALK THIS WAY: Low-level loop around Glen Tilt
Picture: Blair Dingwall.
Off road driving: Into the Highland Perthshire wilderness with the Land Rover Experience
0
Lucy Holt, Gayle Ritchie and three Labradors at the 'hut of dreams' on Straloch Estate.
Wild picnic in remote 'hut of dreams' in the Perthshire hills
1
Bottlenose dolphins.
WALK THIS WAY: Sma' Glen in Perthshire
0
Nature Watch: Paradise found in the high Alps
0
Bottlenose dolphins.
WALK THIS WAY: Brown Cow Hill circuit

More from The Courier

Dundee travelled to Greenock Morton aiming to take back top spot.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held…
Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0
The West Fife derby at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine…
0
Simon Murray opened the scoring for the visitors.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first…
0
Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google.
Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block
Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday night's incident.
Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism
0