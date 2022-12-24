WALK THIS WAY: Torlum Wood near Comrie in Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Torlum Wood, Near Comrie, Perth & Kinross

Lying just to the south between Comrie and Crieff is a quiet area of woodland wrapped around a couple of low hills and criss-crossed by a variety of tracks and paths.

Those wishing to reach the highest point, Torlum, are better to make the approach from the east, working their way from Crieff and up past Loch of Balloch.

If you are not too bothered about hitting the heights, however, the Torlum Path provides a well-signed and fine circular route from the west through varied terrain. Despite the low-level nature of the walk, you may be surprised by the effort expended by the time you reach the end.

My starting point was the Auchingarrich Wildlife Centre a couple of miles south of Comrie, the miniature zoo and adventure park which is home to around 40 different breeds of animal, a delight for the wee ones. Parking is free and there is a shop, cafe and toilets.

The route starts to the right of an information board about the path and woodland, heading down a rough track past the two metres-plus standing stone. Like many others in the area, it is sometimes referred to as the Roman Stone, and it has been claimed it may mark the grave of a warrior of the Battle of Mons Grampus between the Romans and the Picts in AD83.

The track turns right past an enclosed duck pond then left again and over a crossroads, ignoring the branch heading uphill to the right. Signs appear at regular intervals as the path wanders and climbs through the varied woodland landscape, a mix of Sitka spruce, juniper, oak and alder.

After a few twists and turns it reaches a more defined track on the lower slopes of Lurgan Hill, passing a reed-covered lochan on a flatter section before starting its downhill trajectory towards a prominent communications tower. The thickly wooded slopes rising to the right are a deterrent to any ideas of an ascent of Torlum from this direction.

Lower down, emergence from the trees revealed an expansive view north over Comrie to the Lednock hills while further to the right the familiar landmark of The Knock pinpointed Crieff.

The track turned on to a minor road which led past the houses at Upper (and Lower) Strowan before reaching a junction. I turned left on to the next minor road: this was busier, but the grass verges on either side were wide and easy enough to hop on to escape any oncoming traffic.

After about a kilometre, a sign for Glascorrie meant a sharp left turn on to another minor road which was followed to a bend beside Newburgh Cottage where a metal gate allowed access to a track through Newburgh Wood.

Although the walking was easy, it felt as though it were constantly uphill, a surprise to the legs which were now feeling a little weary. In contrast to the atmosphere of the woodland in the first half of the walk, this seemed devoid of any sound of wildlife, just the odd bird call and occasional flash of movement.

The track dropped in a series of bends to reach Glentarf where the minor road was rejoined for the walk out to the B827.

It looked on the map as if there may have been a shortcut to the wildlife centre at one point, but don’t be tempted as this is a private drive. Instead I kept following the signs to reach the road, the walk enlivened by the white tails of deer flashing through skeletal trees.

A short turn left brought me back to the rough track to Auchingarrich, where the geese and llamas seemed excited to see that I had made it full circle.

ROUTE

1. Head down rough track to right of information board, passing standing stone. Turn right past enclosed duck pond, then left at next junction.

2. Continue straight on across another track and follow into woods, climbing through trees to eventually meet more level section higher up.

3. After passing lochan on left, track twists downhill. Keep right and follow down towards communications mast to reach metal gate with pedestrian gate to left.

4. Keep left with mast to right as track drops to reach next gates. Go through and turn left on minor road.

5. Pass Upper Strowan (on left) then Lower Strowan (right) to reach another road junction.

6. Turn left and follow for around 1km, then take minor road on left signed Glascorrie.

7. Pass house (Duntarvie) and when road swings left at Newburgh Cottage, leave it and continue straight ahead through gate on track into Newburgh Wood.

8. This rises then drops again to emerge at Glentarf where you rejoin minor road, turning right.

9. Head down to exit on B827, turn left for short distance, then left again to walk back up to wildlife centre car park.

INFORMATION

Distance: 12.5km/8mls

Ascent: 400m/1315ft

Time: 3.5-5 hours

Grading: Moderate circuit on woodland tracks and paths with some walking on quiet country roads, couple of steeper but steady ascents. Suitable for most abilities and older children, muddy in places and there are exposed tree roots which can be slippery. Please close all gates. Dogs must be kept under tight control.

Start/finish: Auchingarrich Wildlife Centre (Grid ref: NN 787195) 2.5km south of Comrie on B827. Refreshments and toilet facilities.

Map: Ordnance Survey 1:50,000 Landranger Map 57 (Stirling & The Trossachs); Ordnance Survey 1:25,000 Explorer sheet OL47.

Tourist Information: VisitScotland, Perth iCentre, 45 High Street, Perth, PH1 5TJ (Tel 01738 450600).

Public transport: None to start, nearest bus services at Comrie.