WALK THIS WAY: Loch Leven Heritage Trail in Perth and Kinross

Loch Leven Heritage Trail, Perth & Kinross

One of the most spectacular sights I witnessed last year was a squadron of noisy pink-footed geese coming in from the north to land en masse on the sparkling waters of Loch Leven.

These long-distance commuters are among the many thousands of wintering wildfowl which frequent this huge spread of open water from late summer to early spring.

Loch Leven is the largest natural shallow body of water in lowland Britain and its mix of wet grassland, raised bog, willow and reed beds provide an ideal habitat for a vast range of plants and wildflowers as well as butterflies, ospreys, kingfishers and otters.

The complete circuit of the loch is around 12.5 miles, a strenuous enough walk to start working off those festive excesses with plenty of opportunity for some nature spotting stops (ie. rests) at viewing hides along the way. It’s hard to go wrong – the route is consistently well signed – and there are several places to break off the walk for refreshments.

We were greeted by a snowbound car park and a low winter sun firing silver bullets across the water as we set off on our clockwise circuit. The white-dusted long slopes of Benarty Hill, Fife’s sleeping giant, rose above the southern shoreline as the grey above began to dissipate.

The winter months are a beautiful time to visit, the disadvantage being that we had to be content with admiring Lochleven Castle from the jetty area, as the ferry only runs out to Castle Island during the summer. This was where Mary, Queen of Scots, was imprisoned in 1567 following her surrender at the Battle of Carberry Hill. She was held here for almost a year before managing to escape.

The path made for efficient but relaxed progress as we made our way north through little stands of trees interspersed with more open sections, passing the wildflower meadow of Mary’s Knowe where we encountered some low-flying geese who seemed to be having a territorial dispute.

Just beyond Burleigh Sands, the route curved to the right and skirted through the trees before opening out again with the vast combined bulk of Bishop Hill and West Lomond directly ahead. The path became more waterlogged in places, but there was no problem finding a way round. Again the fields were filled with feeding geese.

We reached the bottom of the loch and the old sluice building near Findatie, then dropped back to the shore to catch a fine view of St Serf’s Island, a protected site for nesting birds. It contains the ruins of a monastery said to have been founded in AD 843.

With the wind whipping off the water reminding us of the time of year, we took a time out and visited the RSPB centre at Vane Farm for some warmth and hot drinks. Reinvigorated, we got back on the trail, following the narrow fenced path which headed inland for a while.

This section was badly affected by standing water: a cyclist coming the other way struggled to make it through and we had a tight squeeze between the barbed-wire topped stone walls and the undergrowth. This may prove to be impassable after a period of heavy rain or snowmelt.

Once past this section, the path climbed to a covered lookout area with a large, intricately decorated stone ball in front where there were expansive views over the wetlands to Bishop Hill.

The path took a languorous line downhill, crossing a long wooden bridge and then twisting its way back round the edge of a factory and through some trees to arrive back at the now snow-free car park.

ROUTE

1. Exit Pier car park and head across boardwalk then turn through Kirkgate Park and along loch side towards jetty.

2. Turn north to and follow path to Mary’s Gate at the Ury Burn. Ignore branch going left and keep straight on.

3. Cross another bridge to reach top of loch at Burleigh Sands.

4. Follow signs for Vane Farm as path swings right, ignoring any side paths. Cross next bridge and follow path inland, passing signed path going to Loch Leven’s Larder.

5. Go through double set of gates to pass Carsehall Bog and enter mixed woodland. Pass close to loch following signs for Findatie, then head along straighter section to Levenmouth.

6. Cross bridge and turn right along road, keeping to left until reaching sluice building at Findatie.

7. Turn left past metal barrier then immediately right to reach lochside. Stay on main path to climb to gate. Detour left to visitor centre at Vane Farm, otherwise continue parallel to road, leading away from loch.

8. Stay on fenced path which climbs to lookout area. Path then twists downhill alongside fields and bears right towards loch before turning left over bridge.

9. Turn right on approach to mill and follow path on loch side of factory which leads through trees to bridge and Pier car park.

INFORMATION

Distance: 20km/12.5miles

Ascent: 15m/50ft

Time: 4-6 hours

Grading: Good combination of surfaced and woodland paths, mostly easy level walking to suit all abilities, including wheelchair and motorised scooter users, although full circuit may prove too long for some. Some sections prone to heavy waterlogging and may prove impassable at times. Nature reserve – dogs under close control.

Start/finish: The Pier car park (Grid ref: NO 122017) or Kirkgate Park (NO 128017). Refreshments and toilet facilities at nature centre.

Map: Ordnance Survey 1:50,000 Landranger Map 58 (Perth & Alloa); Ordnance Survey 1:25,000 Explorer sheet 367.

Tourist Information: VisitScotland, St Andrews iCentre, 70 Market Street, St Andrews, KY16 9NU (Tel 01334 472021).

Public transport: Bus services to Kinross.