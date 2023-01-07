WALK THIS WAY: Loch Leven Heritage Trail in Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

WALK THIS WAY: Loch Leven Heritage Trail in Perth and Kinross

By Alan Rowan
January 7 2023, 8.05am
Looking to Bishop Hill from the path. . benarty. Supplied by alan rowan Date; 20/12/2022
Looking to Bishop Hill from the path. . benarty. Supplied by alan rowan Date; 20/12/2022

Loch Leven Heritage Trail, Perth & Kinross

One of the most spectacular sights I witnessed last year was a squadron of noisy pink-footed geese coming in from the north to land en masse on the sparkling waters of Loch Leven.

These long-distance commuters are among the many thousands of wintering wildfowl which frequent this huge spread of open water from late summer to early spring.

Loch Leven is the largest natural shallow body of water in lowland Britain and its mix of wet grassland, raised bog, willow and reed beds provide an ideal habitat for a vast range of plants and wildflowers as well as butterflies, ospreys, kingfishers and otters.

The complete circuit of the loch is around 12.5 miles, a strenuous enough walk to start working off those festive excesses with plenty of opportunity for some nature spotting stops (ie. rests) at viewing hides along the way. It’s hard to go wrong – the route is consistently well signed – and there are several places to break off the walk for refreshments.

Benarty Hill from the inward leg.

We were greeted by a snowbound car park and a low winter sun firing silver bullets across the water as we set off on our clockwise circuit. The white-dusted long slopes of Benarty Hill, Fife’s sleeping giant, rose above the southern shoreline as the grey above began to dissipate.

The winter months are a beautiful time to visit, the disadvantage being that we had to be content with admiring Lochleven Castle from the jetty area, as the ferry only runs out to Castle Island during the summer. This was where Mary, Queen of Scots, was imprisoned in 1567 following her surrender at the Battle of Carberry Hill. She was held here for almost a year before managing to escape.

The path made for efficient but relaxed progress as we made our way north through little stands of trees interspersed with more open sections, passing the wildflower meadow of Mary’s Knowe where we encountered some low-flying geese who seemed to be having a territorial dispute.

Approaching the sluice building.

Just beyond Burleigh Sands, the route curved to the right and skirted through the trees before opening out again with the vast combined bulk of Bishop Hill and West Lomond directly ahead. The path became more waterlogged in places, but there was no problem finding a way round. Again the fields were filled with feeding geese.

We reached the bottom of the loch and the old sluice building near Findatie, then dropped back to the shore to catch a fine view of St Serf’s Island, a protected site for nesting birds. It contains the ruins of a monastery said to have been founded in AD 843.

With the wind whipping off the water reminding us of the time of year, we took a time out and visited the RSPB centre at Vane Farm for some warmth and hot drinks. Reinvigorated, we got back on the trail, following the narrow fenced path which headed inland for a while.

Benarty Hill over Loch Leven.

This section was badly affected by standing water: a cyclist coming the other way struggled to make it through and we had a tight squeeze between the barbed-wire topped stone walls and the undergrowth. This may prove to be impassable after a period of heavy rain or snowmelt.

Once past this section, the path climbed to a covered lookout area with a large, intricately decorated stone ball in front where there were expansive views over the wetlands to Bishop Hill.

The path took a languorous line downhill, crossing a long wooden bridge and then twisting its way back round the edge of a factory and through some trees to arrive back at the now snow-free car park.

Bishop Hill from the carved stone.

ROUTE

1.     Exit Pier car park and head across boardwalk then turn through Kirkgate Park and along loch side towards jetty.

2.     Turn north to and follow path to Mary’s Gate at the Ury Burn. Ignore branch going left and keep straight on.

3.     Cross another bridge to reach top of loch at Burleigh Sands.

4.     Follow signs for Vane Farm as path swings right, ignoring any side paths. Cross next bridge and follow path inland, passing signed path going to Loch Leven’s Larder.

5.     Go through double set of gates to pass Carsehall Bog and enter mixed woodland. Pass close to loch following signs for Findatie, then head along straighter section to Levenmouth.

6.     Cross bridge and turn right along road, keeping to left until reaching sluice building at Findatie.

7.     Turn left past metal barrier then immediately right to reach lochside. Stay on main path to climb to gate. Detour left to visitor centre at Vane Farm, otherwise continue parallel to road, leading away from loch.

8.     Stay on fenced path which climbs to lookout area. Path then twists downhill alongside fields and bears right towards loch before turning left over bridge.

9.     Turn right on approach to mill and follow path on loch side of factory which leads through trees to bridge and Pier car park.

INFORMATION

Distance: 20km/12.5miles

Ascent: 15m/50ft

Time: 4-6 hours

Grading: Good combination of surfaced and woodland paths, mostly easy level walking to suit all abilities, including wheelchair and motorised scooter users, although full circuit may prove too long for some. Some sections prone to heavy waterlogging and may prove impassable at times. Nature reserve – dogs under close control.

Start/finish: The Pier car park (Grid ref: NO 122017) or Kirkgate Park (NO 128017). Refreshments and toilet facilities at nature centre.

Map: Ordnance Survey 1:50,000 Landranger Map 58 (Perth & Alloa); Ordnance Survey 1:25,000 Explorer sheet 367.

Tourist Information: VisitScotland, St Andrews iCentre, 70 Market Street, St Andrews, KY16 9NU (Tel 01334 472021).

Public transport: Bus services to Kinross.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Outdoors

Fife Coastal Path at Pittenweem. Image: Jack Gillon
50 Gems of Fife: Edinburgh man's new book traces history and heritage of Kingdom's…
Nature Watch: Arctic visitors that call Fraserburgh home
The road to Carmyllie Church.
WALK THIS WAY: Carmyllie Heritage Trail in Angus
Nature Watch: Do great white sharks haunt Scottish waters?
Rory Fyfe and Gayle Ritchie check out the Rock and Spindle formation near St Andrews. Picture: Steve Brown.
Fife 'wild' wedding venue launches nature tours focused on rewilding
Looking to Lednock hills from Torlum Path.
WALK THIS WAY: Torlum Wood near Comrie in Perthshire
Nature Watch: Galapagos paradise where nature rules
Belwade's assistant manager Caroline Herd introduces Gayle to Scotty the Shetland pony. Picture: Kath Flannery.
Belwade Farm: Could you help vulnerable, neglected and abused horses and ponies this Christmas?
The main summit of Craigendarroch.
WALK THIS WAY: Craigendarroch, Royal Deeside
Nature Watch: Absorbing encounters with nature at Peterhead

Most Read

1
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
2
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
3
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
4
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Lifelong Dundee fan Brian Thomson has been left outraged after he was forced to sit in a seat smeared with pigeon poo Picture shows; Brian Thomson and the pigeon poo-smeared seats he was asked to sit in at Dens Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Supplied by Brian Thomson and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
6
Emergency services on Princes Street in the aftermath of the alleged assault. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown
7
Emergency services at the bus on Buttars Road, Charleston.
Woman, 85, dies after taking unwell on Dundee bus
8
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
9
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
10
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year

More from The Courier

Heather Street Food owner Chris Heather, on a day without snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Chris Heather Q&A: Getting to know the man behind Dundee's beloved doughnut van
Our Ginger Gairdner is having a go at a pleached hedge.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A pleached hedge is a splendid thing
Rab feeds the birds in winter, and it's given him a dilemma.
RAB MCNEIL: I feed my birds in winter, and it's a worry
Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig on Amazon Prime Video.
TELLYBOX: Big cast and big imagination from The Rig
McMann has been part of a solid United defence of late. Image: SNS
Scott McMann hails the 'calming influence' in Dundee United ranks ahead of Rangers test
Ncuti Gatwa stars in the next series of Doctor Who.
PAUL WHITELAW: Some great TV to look forward to in 2023
Mary-Jane's family are making their lists on the year past, and the year ahead. Love is a big feature.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's the annual family stocktake
Cammy Kerr has now played 250 times for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer challenges Cammy Kerr to produce more deadly deliveries after marking…
Gianluca Vialli had a hand in Dundee deal to sign Fabrizio Ravanelli.
Gianluca Vialli: Italian legend’s Dundee friendships ushered in superstar era at Dens
Maheni Arthur.
New Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio production explores black British community's relationship with Covid-19 vaccine

Editor's Picks

Most Commented