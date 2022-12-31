Fife ‘wild’ wedding venue launches nature tours focused on rewilding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Fife ‘wild’ wedding venue launches nature tours focused on rewilding

By Gayle Ritchie
December 31 2022, 6.00am
Rory Fyfe and Gayle Ritchie check out the Rock and Spindle formation near St Andrews. Picture: Steve Brown.
Rory Fyfe and Gayle Ritchie check out the Rock and Spindle formation near St Andrews. Picture: Steve Brown.

Gayle heads to Fife to experience Kinkell Byre’s newly launched nature conservation tours.

A brisk, wintry wind blows in off the North Sea, and I sincerely wish I’d worn a few more layers.

I’m at Kinkell, east of St Andrews on the Fife coast, and I’m about to join one of the newly launched wildlife conservation tours.

Running until March, they offer visitors the chance to learn about Kinkell’s rewilding project, and find out more about the history and geography of the transforming landscape.

They’re led by land manager Rory Fyfe, a man passionate about rewilding and sustainability, and who knows the area like the back of his hand, having moved to Kinkell with his parents aged 14.

Rory Fyfe at one of the newly created ponds, or ‘scrapes’, at Kinkell.

Rewilding focus

The dad-of-three returned from working as an economist in Qatar three years ago to help run Kinkell Byre – the renowned family farm and wedding events business – and is now fully focused on rewilding the land.

Having stayed the night in one of Kinkell’s cosy new self-catering cabins, I’m up early to drink in the spectacular sea views.

One of the cosy new self-catering cabins.

It’s strange to imagine that in a few years – whether 10, 15 or 50 – this landscape will be very different.

Right now, it’s treeless and rather barren: there’s little evidence of wildlife, with the land having been intensively farmed for centuries.

But with trees, hedgerows, orchards and wildflower meadows being planted in abundance, with help from volunteers, it will soon brim and bustle with life.

Mission to fight back

Rory essentially sees his mission as being to help nature to “fight back”, and to try to reverse the damage inflicted.

“We’ve lost lots of plants and species thanks to intensive arable farming,” he muses.

“We want to get species like corn buntings, curlews, skylarks and meadow pipits, which are scarce, back.

Gayle joins Rory on the new nature conservation tour.

“By giving nature space to do its own thing and let it recover, we can help reverse the loss of biodiversity, encouraging the return of native plants, insects, bees, birds and larger animals.

“Also, an increase in plant life will sequester carbon from the atmosphere, helping to combat climate change.”

Rewilding vision

While Kinkell, a small arable and livestock farm, branched out into the weddings and events business in 2003, it retained 70 acres of grass fields and 30 acres of cliffs, which are designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The vision is to create a rewilded landscape, with free-roaming grazing animals across Kinkell Farm and within the wider neighbouring areas, including the SSSI.

It doesn’t take long to reach a series of newly created wetland areas, ponds and “scrapes” – shallow depressions with gently sloping edges which seasonally hold water.

Checking out the pond, or ‘scrape’.

The point of these, Rory explains, is they appeal to wildlife. They support a wide variety of species, from frogs and newts to dragonfly nymphs, aquatic snails and bats, and can offer feeding areas for wading birds and chicks.

Trees and hedgerows are big news here, too, and you can’t fail to notice thousands of newly-planted native hardwood species, many cloaked in environmentally-friendly guards to protect them from foraging animals.

Hairy Highland friends

A highlight is meeting Ginger and Coco, two gorgeous Highland cows. Rory heads into the field to feed them treats, and it’s fun to watch the hairy beasts get stuck in.

“These guys are great conservation grazers,” says Rory.

“They’re like natural mowers! They eat vegetation unpalatable to most cattle and can help improve habitat for butterflies and insects, and boost the diversity of wildflowers.”

Ginger and Coco.

The plan is to add Highland ponies and possibly pigs to the mix to diversify the grazing.

Rock and Spindle

Heading down to land at the bottom of the farm, which falls away to cliffs that make up part of the SSSI, we pause to enjoy one of the rugged coastline’s most panoramic views – of the Rock and Spindle, the remains of a volcanic vent system.

The impressive stack (the rock) has, at its base, a structure that resembles a spinning wheel, made from twisted basalt columns.

The Rock and Spindle is an impressive sight.

“It’s said William Wallace killed three Englishmen who’d taken refuge in the castle of Kinkell, which was a little inland from this rock,” Rory tells me.

Secret cave and beach

There’s an optional walk further along the coastline to a ‘secret’ beach and cave, which Rory promises is worth checking out.

Alas, I’ve still recovering from an ankle injury, and as this involves clambering on slippery rocks, I decide to leave this for another time.

Rory investigates the ‘secret’ cave.

Toastie time

The grand “finale” of the tour, and something which I’m most definitely NOT going to miss out on, is a trip along to St Andrews, reached either along the Fife Coastal Trail on foot, or, in my case, via Rory’s Land Rover, where he shares stories about the historic town – and then buys us toasties from the legendary Cheesy Toast Shack at East Sands. What a perfect – and delicious – end to our outing.

Spectacular views across to St Andrews.

Solution to two problems

Ultimately, the message Rory wants to get across is that rewilding is a solution to two problems – to biodiversity loss and climate change.

And by doing his bit here at Kinkell, he hopes to inspire others to get on board with the rewilding movement.

There are endless opportunities for exploring around Kinkell.

“Hopefully in 10 or 15 years, the land will be teeming with wildlife,” he reflects.

“We’re just one small rewilding project but hopefully by showcasing what can be done we can encourage others to do the same.

“Ultimately it’s about reconnecting with nature.”

A stay in one of Kinkell’s new self-catering cabins was a real treat, writes Gayle Ritchie.

“I turned up early in the evening, just as darkness was falling, to be greeted by Rory and his cute wee Border Terrier, Buddy. It was easy to find my way down to the cabin, as the pathways were lit with solar lights. Inside was what can only be described as a cosy haven! With milk in the fridge, a giant loaf of bread, plus a fresh scone, garlic butter, pot of jam, and coffee, I had pretty much everything I needed for breakfast. I’d come armed with goods from a local shop so was able to whip up a small feast for dinner. I slept like a log in the comfy bed, the sound of waves crashing in the distance acting as the soundtrack to my dreams. I woke, fresh, and felt even fresher when I opened up the door and wandered down towards the sea. The views – outstanding! After scoffing down some brekkie, I was ready to meet Rory for my nature tour at 9.30am. And that was pretty special. The plan is to open an eco-education centre here soon, plus there’s talk of the launch of an ‘apple champagne’, so you can be sure I’ll be back again soon!” 

Inside one of the cosy cabins at Kinkell.
  • Kinkell’s conservation tours can be combined with overnight stays at the eco-friendly self-catering cabins. For information, to book, or to become a Rewilding Kinkell volunteer, see kinkellbyre.com
  • The venue is hosting an open weekend on January 7 and 8, when couples planning to tie the knot here can explore options for a wedding in the ‘wild’.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Outdoors

The road to Carmyllie Church.
WALK THIS WAY: Carmyllie Heritage Trail in Angus
Nature Watch: Do great white sharks haunt Scottish waters?
Looking to Lednock hills from Torlum Path.
WALK THIS WAY: Torlum Wood near Comrie in Perthshire
Nature Watch: Galapagos paradise where nature rules
Belwade's assistant manager Caroline Herd introduces Gayle to Scotty the Shetland pony. Picture: Kath Flannery.
Belwade Farm: Could you help vulnerable, neglected and abused horses and ponies this Christmas?
The main summit of Craigendarroch.
WALK THIS WAY: Craigendarroch, Royal Deeside
Nature Watch: Absorbing encounters with nature at Peterhead
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Snow column Rebecca Baird Picture shows; Balmossie Green Christmas lights . Balmossie Green. Supplied by Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: I want to hate the snow - but just look at it
Andy Duncan was diagnosed with cancer and given three years to live in 2012 but he lived 10 years until July 2022, during which he climbed 203 Munros and wrote a book.
Inspirational Cupar man climbed more than 200 Munros and wrote a book - all…
Looking to Kinpurney Hill.
WALK THIS WAY: Newtyle rail trail in Angus

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people and dog understood to have died in Perth…
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented