Best wild adventures in little-known corners of Scotland – by bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Best wild adventures in little-known corners of Scotland – by bike

While there are a few exceptions, broadly speaking you can ride your bike and camp everywhere in Scotland.

By Gayle Ritchie
Bikepackers gaze out towards the Isle of Jura. Picture: Markus Stitz.

Adventure cyclist Markus Stitz maps out 20 wild, “off-the-beaten-track” routes in his new book, Bikepacking Scotland. He shares his favourites with Gayle Ritchie and talks about why Scotland’s progressive access rights have helped bikepacking boom.

Hills, glens, rugged coastlines, islands, beaches – Scotland is an absolute haven for bikepacking.

And Markus Stitz, founder of Bikepacking Scotland, wants to share some of his secret, off-the-beaten-track routes, with cyclists of all abilities.

His new book details 20 multi-day wild adventures across the country, with suggestions in the Highlands, Moray, Perthshire, Fife, Angus, Aberdeenshire and beyond.

For those not in the know, bikepacking is pretty much the same as cycle touring – heading off on your bike with everything you’ll need to spend the night, or a few nights, strapped to your bike. The trick is to keep things as lightweight as possible.

Markus, who hails from Germany, knows Scotland’s back roads and tracks better than most, having lived here since 2009, and has spent years exploring the country on two wheels.

Markus outside a hostel.

He’s hugely appreciative of our “progressive” access rights, which, coincidentally, celebrate their 20th anniversary this year. with the establishment of The Scottish Outdoor Access Code in 2003.

“While there are a few exceptions, broadly speaking you can ride your bike and camp everywhere in Scotland – as long as you do so responsibly,” says the 43-year-old.

Favourite corners

The plan for his new book was not to produce a “best of” list of routes, often found in “mainstream guidebooks”, he says.

Instead, he’s taking people to his favourite corners of Scotland, many of which are little-known.

The routes are suitable for beginners and experts alike, and are accessible by bike-friendly transport options.

You will fondly remember the first time you sink your feet into a bog, or when a cloud of midges surrounds you. But you will also be blown away by the wonderful scenery.”

They take in a good variety of trails: in the Ayrshire Alps, Dumfries and Galloway, and the Borders; along Perthshire’s drovers’ roads; the grand architecture of the Central Belt; ferry-hopping adventures around Argyll, including Islay, and Jura and Mull.

There are multiple routes across the Highlands, with an epic tour of the Cairngorms National Park as well as Markus’ own take on the North Coast 500.

Discover Scotland

“For me, cycling is one of the purest ways to discover Scotland off the beaten track, leaving no other trace than a few tyre marks,” he reflects.

“All the bikepacking adventures I’ve had in Scotland have created lasting memories.”

He does admit, however, that Scotland isn’t always an easy country to cycle in, thanks to its weather, challenging landscape, and bloodthirsty midges.

On the Road to the Isles.

He laughs: “You will fondly remember the first time you sink your feet into a bog, or when a cloud of midges surrounds you. But you will also be blown away by the wonderful scenery.”

With so many stunning routes to choose from, it’s hard for Markus to choose absolute favourites, and he reiterates that his book is really just a snapshot.

Cateran Gran Fondo

However, he’s a huge fan of the ‘Cateran Ecomuseum’, an outdoor museum straddling Angus and Perthshire “without walls”, where all the sites are free,

Within this “ecomuseum”, Markus has devised his ‘Cateran Gran Fondo’ road bike adventure, describing it as “the most universal” of bikepacking journeys featured, as it can be ridden on any bike.

Bikepacking takes you to Scotland’s hidden corners.

The loop starts at Alyth in Perthshire, passes through Bamff Estate, an upland farm which has been pioneering environmental restoration since the 1980s, including the reintroduction of beavers in 2002, and heads along the Cateran Trail, passing Forter Castle, Kirkmichael, Kirkton of Glenisla, and Loch of Lintrathen.

It eventually curls back to Kirkton of Kingoldrum, and then Meigle, where you can explore the sculptured stones, and finishes up in Alyth.

From Forth to Fife

Markus is also a massive fan of his ‘From Forth to Fife’ route, which was inspired by a film project he did with Forth Bridges Tourism.

Exploring Glenfarg’s tunnels by bike.

Starting from Edinburgh, this route is ideal for a “micro adventure” or a family bikepacking trip. En route, cyclists will take in the Firth of Forth’s magnificent bridges, stunning woodlands and two lochs.

Drovers’ roads

Another route, which Markus calls ‘Discovering Perthshire’s Heritage’, retraces the footsteps of cattle drovers on their journey from the Cairngorms through the Tay Valley to Crieff.

Coast to barrel

There’s an alternative North Coast 500 route – he wanted to create a route that offers people a shorter itinerary than the original route but still include highlights like the iconic Bealach na Ba, a pass through the mountains of the Applecross peninsula – and the “Coast to Barrel” route.

The latter starts at the railway station in Inverness and follows a stunning route through Moray and Speyside, into the Cairngorms National Park before following General Wade’s military road back into the city.

Splashing through some puddles.

“I was able to test Coast to Barrel with good friends from Germany,” says Markus.

“None of them had been to Scotland, and experiencing the country by bike was an unforgettable experience for them.”

It’s been very much a case of using his imagination to link old tracks and trails together, and while most of them are rideable, there are a few which will need you to push your bike just a wee bit…

Adventure cycling bug

Markus caught the bug for adventure cycling while living in New Zealand between 2007 and 2009, but has made Scotland his home, creating routes for destination organisations, making films and writing for magazines.

He made his very first bikepacking trip in 2014 – the self-supported Highland Trail route – when the discipline was relatively unknown and, he says, “underground”.

Markus Stitz.

He tackled the route, which explores 550 miles of some of the most remote, inhospitable terrain in the Scottish Highlands, on a single-speed bike.

After becoming the first person to circumnavigate the globe on a single-speed bike in 2016, Markus returned to Edinburgh to found Bikepacking Scotland.

Big family

“What I love about the bikepacking community is that it’s like a big family where people know each other,” he says.

“It’s become much bigger but essentially it’s stayed a grassroots, friendly, welcoming community.”

All geared up.

Markus’ spirit of adventure and passion for bikepacking has proved inspirational for many people, keen to explore Scotland in a more sustainable, environmentally-friendly way.

“The sport is a great way of getting headspace. Bikepacking has allowed me to experience the rich history and natural heritage of the country with all my senses.

“It’s taken me to the corners of Scotland that the country is world-famous for, but without the need to travel with a metal cage around me.

“But, more often, cycling has taken me to places that don’t normally feature in other travel guides.”

Responsible access

It’s fitting that his book is published in a year Scotland celebrates the 20th anniversary of the right of responsible access – The Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“In Scotland access is pretty straightforward,” reflects Markus.

“Forget about bridleways and footpaths – you can cycle pretty much everywhere, with a few common sense exceptions, including houses and gardens, other buildings and their yards or compounds, school grounds and places which charge for entry.

Meeting some equine friends along the way.

“Scottish access is based on three core principles, and not on an arbitrary system of different pathways: respecting the interests of others, caring for the environment and taking responsibility for your own actions.

“It is one of the most progressive countries in the world regarding access. And so its access rights, historic routes and climate make it one of the best countries in the world to enjoy bikepacking.”

Stunning Scottish scenery.

Dirt Dashes

As the organiser of two bikepacking events in Scotland, the Cateran Dirt Dash in August, and the Dunoon Dirt Dash in September, Markus says it’s encouraging to see that 34% of those taking part in the former are women.

Lake District-based Julia Richardson is gearing up for both events.

“I’ve been cycling since I came out of nappies – that was a long time ago!” she says.

“When mountain bikes came out in the late 80s, I bought one and was hooked.

“I went on a few bikepacking trips through the Cairngorms but yearned for longer distances to ride.”

That’s when she bought a gravel bike and met Markus, who she describes as a “true ambassador and inspiration” for gravel riding, which is, essentially, cycling big distances over unpaved roads.

“They have revolutionised cycling for me,” she enthuses. “It’s a year since my gravel bike arrived and I’ve clocked up more than 3000 miles.”

Julia’s just completed one of the routes in Markus’ new book – the John Muir Way – having also tagged on Perthshire cycling legend Mark Beaumont’s ‘Explore your Boundaries’ route, which featured in a documentary made by him and Markus.

“Both routes have been tough in their own rights but amazing experiences,” she says. “So I now want to ride everything!”

  • Bikepacking Scotland by Markus Stitz is published by Vertebrate Publishing, priced £20. bikepackingscotland.com
  • To support low-carbon travel choices, the book has been researched with public transport in mind. It features a comprehensive introduction to bikepacking in Scotland, from details on historic routes and the Scottish Outdoor Access Code to information on what to pack, what to wear and safety information. There are also insights from Scottish cyclists including Jenny Graham and Mark Beaumont, as well as Alan Goldsmith, creator of the Highland Trail 550.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Outdoors

A bird's eye view of the Peel Ring of Lumphanan @ Aberdeenshire Council Archaeology Service. And Gayle Ritchie in front of the feature.
Peel Ring of Lumphanan: Remains of 13th Century motte and bailey castle, with links…
Ginger Gairdner: Why I've had a stand-offish relationship with roses
Looking from East Lomond to West.
WALK THIS WAY: East and West Lomond in Fife - with Bishop Hill thrown…
A garden warbler. Image: Keith Broomfield.
Nature Watch: Vibrant bird song sings around Balgavies Loch
Mona Gowan's huge summit cairn.
WALK THIS WAY: A high-level circuit along a chain of rolling hills in Strathdon
Gayle plunges into the icy waters of Loch Tay via Taymouth Marina's slide. Picture: Kenny Smith.
Wild wellness: Plunging into the icy waters of Loch Tay and getting sweaty in…
Nature Watch: Flowering brilliance down by the river
David Christopher and Louise Russell doing North Coast 500. Image: David Christopher
Cupar couple on 500-mile walk after losing son and daughter within a year
Glas Maol summit cairn.
WALK THIS WAY: Exploring Glas Maol from Glen Isla
GINGER GAIRDNER: Why I've been growing soft fruit in pots

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]