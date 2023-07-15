Smitten by the enchanting beauty of Alpine wildflowers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smitten by the enchanting beauty of Alpine wildflowers

I was on a high trail in the Alps above the small town of Kandersteg in the Bernese Oberland of Switzerland and the abundance and variety of wildflowers in the sparkling meadows was astonishing.

By Keith Broomfield
A sweep of marsh orchids.
A sweep of marsh orchids.

The wild drift of purple blooms swept along the damp flush of this Alpine meadow like a lilac sea, my mind so smitten by their shimmering elegance that it was impossible to quell the rising elation I felt from within.

I had never seen so many marsh orchids in the one place before, and spurred by natural curiosity, I started to count them – but I soon stopped, much better to experience the joy they brought rather than engage in pointless analysis.

Nature often does that to me, a battle between mind and heart – the science of an exciting discovery and the urge to question and delve deeper quickly becoming overwhelmed by the awe of the moment.

As well as marsh orchids, there were fragrant and early-purple orchids, along with a plethora of other flowers, including mountain avens and Alpine toadflax.

Alpine toadflax.

The spring gentians were especially compelling, the blue in their intricately arranged petals so deep and alluring that one became instantly drawn under their spell. I am uncertain if there is a word in the English language that adequately describes the intense shade of blue of these enchanting gentians, but cobalt would be a reasonably close match.

Spring gentian.

The Alps are richer in wildflowers than almost any other part of Europe. This is an area of climatic extremes, covered in snow and bounded by freezing temperatures for much of the year, yet in the short spring and summer this is a land of abundant sunshine and calming warmth. Above the tree line, Alpine flowers are especially showy to attract the relatively few insects that live at high altitude.

For centuries, low intensity grazing by farmers and the mowing of hay for winter animal feed created the perfect conditions for flower rich meadows. Sadly, there are many threats today, including the use of fertilisers to boost hay production. The flora of the Alps flourishes on nutrient poor soil and only in areas where the touch of humanity is light. Climate change is another threat, especially for those flowers adapted to live in the highest areas.

Mountain avens

In addition to the wildflowers, there is much other wildlife to enthral, including marmots, ibex and chamois, as well as hordes of butterflies.

A pair of Alpine marmots.

One day, I watched in wonder as a pair of rare, bearded vultures soared high above me. With a wingspan of almost 9ft, the bearded vulture population in their Alpine range was driven to extinction by the early 20th Century.

The species was unfairly maligned, considered as the ‘devil bird’ by people who wrongly believed it would steal small children and lambs.

Marsh orchids.

A reintroduction programme began in the Alps in 1986, and today there are over 60 breeding pairs – a wonderful example of humanity putting right past wrongs, and ensuring nature is accoladed the mighty pedestal it so richly deserves.

