Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Blair Castle Horse Trials: Zara Tindall and Ian Stark to perform at world-famous equestrian event

Top riders at this year's Blair Castle Horse trials include Zara Tindall and Ian Stark.

By Gayle Ritchie
Star acts: Zara Tindall on her horse Class Affair and Ian Stark on Chatsworth Diamond.
Excitement is mounting for Scotland’s premier equestrian event, with thousands expected to travel to Perthshire for Blair Castle Horse Trials.

The four-day event, which runs from August 24 to 27, will feature Scottish legend Ian Stark and Zara Tindall in the line-up of competitors.

Selkirk-based Ian, 69, is a former multiple Badminton Horse Trials winner and has previously designed the cross country cross at Blair.

He will be riding Chatsworth Diamond, owned by the Duchess of Devonshire.

Zara, meanwhile, will be performing on her horse Class Affair in the four-star ‘guinea pig’ test.

Zara Tindall at Chelternham Festival. PA.

This is a test ridden at the start of the dressage phase, which gives judges the opportunity to ‘get their eye in’ and discuss marks being given before the official competitors enter the arena.

It’s an exciting year for Zara, who is King Charles’ niece and married to rugby player turned TV star Mike Tindall. The couple celebrated their 12th anniversary in July.

Zara Tindall on Class Affair.

Top riders

The trials feature five international eventing classes alongside two Scottish Grassroots Championships, with more than 2,000 horse and rider combinations taking part.

The events attracts many of the top riders in the UK, including Olympic and world medallists.

Throw in British Showjumping, showing, heavy horses and Pony Club mounted games and there is something to appeal to all horse lovers.

Emily Orpwood and her horse Highly Delighted at the 2022 trials. Picture: Nico Morgan Media.

Even if you’re not into all things equestrian, the event offers an action-packed programme sure to appeal to families looking for a great day out.

Great day out

Blair is renowned for its abundant shopping with 180 traders exhibiting their wares this year.

There’s something for all tastes and budgets from bespoke jewellery, fine art, country and casual clothing to everything horse, hound, trailer and 4×4 related.

The event has something for everyone, whether you’re into horses or not!

Not only that, Scotland’s multitude of artisan crafts and brands will be serving up a treat in the food hall, with handmade chocolates, delicious shortbread, artisan cheeses, baked goods, chutneys and craft gins – and so much more.

Plus, the dedicated ‘Heart of the Highlands’ area is a veritable showcase of local businesses, supporting the communities that help to make Blair Castle Horse Trials such a varied and inclusive event.

Varied and inclusive event

The headline sponsor, Defender, will be on site delivering its popular Land Rover Experience with a specially-designed course offering visitors the chance to see exactly what these vehicles are capable of from the passenger seat – sitting beside a skilled instructor.

And once again Blair is offering cross-country walks on August 24 and 25 with a leading trainer or rider.

Participants can learn how the pros view the fences, walk distances and the lines they plan to ride, straight from the horse’s mouth.

Top eventer Wills Oakden and his horse DHI by Design, at the 2022 trials. Picture: Nico Morgan Media.

Competitors, who hail from 14 nations, include senior team medallists and five-star winners Ros Canter (GBR), Gemma Stevens (GBR), Piggy March (GBR), Caroline Powell (NZL), and not forgetting multiple medallist Ian Stark, who has three Badminton wins to his name and, to date, the unequalled record of being the only rider to finish first and second the same year, in 1988.

Oliver Townend and his horse As Is competing at the 2022 Blair Castle Horse Trials. Picture: Nico Morgan Media.

Assistant event director Nicky Townshend said: “The whole team is looking forward to welcoming riders, owners, spectators, sponsors, volunteers and traders.”

Food outlets

There will be 45 street food outlets on site, all handpicked for their focus on seasonal, local produce.

While Cairngorm Gin is the spirits sponsor for the event, other traders include and Pitlochry-based Pizza Box, Screaming Peacock from Woodmill in Fife, and Fish and Frites from Anstruther.

Strathearn Pony Club member Tom Black on Oats. Picture: Willow Photography.

Meanwhile. back after a 15 year absence is The Blair Castle Cross-Country Challenge, which sees athletes running the same cross-country course as that used by the horses at Blair, subject to the weather.

