Griffin Forest circuit in Perthshire skirts Loch Kennard, Loch Scoly and Grandtully Hill

Lying to the south-east of Aberfeldy, the sprawling Griffin Forest is a maze of tracks, hidden lochs and rugged little peaks popular with walkers, cyclists and anglers.

This commercial woodland is also the site of a vast wind farm, and the sight of these huge turbines suddenly appearing through the blanket of conifers can feel a little incongruous.

On one occasion, there was a distinct War of the Worlds vibe: the towering white presence, blades swishing while harnessing the wind, standing over fallen trees, giants ripped down by recent storms and now upturned with their intricate root systems to the fore.

The circuit we undertook could be described as a beauty and the beast mix, a contrast that began at the small marked parking area off the A826 in Glen Cochill.

To one side were the sparkling waters of lovely Loch na Creige, to the other a desolate swathe of cleared hillside and all the detritus that leaves behind.

From the back of the car park, we went through a metal pedestrian gate beside an information board and climbed gently on the rough track. We passed a sign warning of steep drops from crags hidden away on our right, a timely reminder that there are plenty of rugged heights in amongst the tree cover.

We kept left at a junction – the track on the right is where the route comes full circle – and continued on in a corridor of lofty pines until the oasis of Loch Kennard came into view.

This is the largest loch in the forest, and it is a haven for wildfowl. The constant bright blue blur of dragonflies and buzz of bees suggested it is also a mecca for insects.

A large boulder about halfway up the shore when the trees thin out provided the perfect setting for a refreshments stop and some time out just to sit and enjoy the peace. On a fine day, you could easily remain here longer than originally intended.

In Victorian times, this was a popular area for hunting, shooting and fishing, but the lodge that once stood here is long gone, demolished in the wake of large-scale tree planting.

We continued on the track round the shores to the head of the loch where a signpost offers the chance to cut the circuit short by heading right, but we took the option for the extra mile to Loch Scoly, a smaller loch to the north.

The track passed along the edge of Grandtully Hill, its craggy profile now more in evidence with the clear felling on its lower slopes.

The temptation to make the short push up its summit was strong but we resisted the urge, suspecting that the debris-covered ground would prove to be much tougher and time-consuming than it looked.

We reached Loch Scoly just a little bit further on, at first just a glimpse of blue through the trees, then the wider vista as it opened out. The track continues on to a third body of water, Loch of Grantully, which offers a longer loop but that adds quite a few extra miles to the day, so we took the signed track turning back on ourselves.

We left the trees behind and headed out on to the bare domain of the turbines, where we were surprised by the sudden abundance of birdlife which had been strangely absent in the wood.

Another right turn at a junction led round to a long easy-angled rise and then through the trees on the opposite side of Loch Kennard, the waters hidden by the dense cover.

Eventually the track swung up emerge at the first junction of the day, where we turned left for the short return to the start. The ugliness of the cleared slope to our right now seemed less offensive after the tranquillity of those two hidden lochs.

Griffin Forest route

Exit small car park at rear to go through pedestrian gate beside information board and head gently uphill on rough track.

Keep left at track junction (right-hand branch is where return route exits) and continue through the trees to reach shores of Loch Kennard.

Follow track round shore ignoring branch on left and continue as track swings north at end of loch (to shorten route, turn right on signed track, then right again along opposite shore).

Pass cleared slopes of Grandtully Hill on signed way to little Loch Scoly.

At head of loch, turn sharp right (signed) at junction to head south. This leads out of the trees on to cleared ground and wind farm.

Take track round to right at next junction then follow as it turns west on long, gentle uphill pull back into trees to eventually link with incoming route (Point 2). Turn left to walk back to car park.

Information

Distance: 13.5km/8.5miles

Ascent: 270m/886ft

Time: 3.5-4.5 hours

Grading: Circuit on forest tracks taking in two lovely hidden lochs, easy walking to suit all ages and fitness levels. Route can be shortened by returning round Loch Kennard.

Start/finish: Griffin Forest car park, three miles south of Aberfeldy on A826 (Grid ref: NN 886452).

Map: Ordnance Survey 1:50,000 Landranger Map 52 (Pitlochry & Crieff); Ordnance Survey 1:25,000 Explorer sheet 379.

Tourist Information: VisitScotland, Pitlochry iCentre, 22 Atholl Road, Pitlochry, PH16 5BX (Tel 01796 472215).

Public transport: Bus service (No.88, Mon-Fri only), stop at Griffin wind farm on Aberfeldy to Crieff route.