I joined a Highland pony walk and picnic in the Angus hills – how did I get on?

I adore Highland ponies. They’re a symbol of strength and hardiness, true icons of Scotland – and some of them can be pretty cute and cuddly, too.

When I was invited to join a Highland pony walk and picnic at Kinclune Estate, a few miles from Kirriemuir, I jumped at the chance.

The estate has just launched a series of unique outdoor experiences, but the pony one appealed to me most.

After a quick tour of Kinclune House – a baronial mansion which was modernised last year to sleep 14 people in luxury self-catering accommodation – I headed out to meet Phosa, the gorgeous Highland mare who would be carrying my picnic.

Pause for posh picnic

The plan was to follow Phosa, complete with traditional wicker panniers, high up into the hills, taking in mesmerising views of the Angus glens, and pausing for a posh picnic.

Alas, the weather was grim, with dark skies and torrential rain threatening, but luckily Aylwin Pillai and Virginia Osborne Antolovi, the sisters who run Kinclune, had a Plan B.

“We’ll go for a walk with Phosa, check out some of the wildlife in the area, and then have our picnic back in the warm bothy,” said Aylwin.

“It’s Scotland – we know the weather is unpredictable, so we’re prepared!”

As we set off from Kinclune, the sun burst through the clouds, but there was a fairly chilly breeze – I was glad of my cosy tweed field jacket.

Highland pony legend

The brisk march up the hillside got the blood pumping and at times, I struggled to keep up with Phosa, who is a bit of a legend in Highland pony circles.

“She’s 19 now but she’s been a very successful show pony,” Virginia revealed.

“She was a National Pony Society champion a few years ago, She’s pretty fantastic.”

However, Phosa has never been used for stalking – she’s been bred for showing.

But with her flowing mane, kind eyes, powerful quarters and muscular thighs, she looks the part.

Wildlife wonders at Kinclune

After we’d walked a good kilometre, we stopped to check out a huge osprey nest and dug out a telescope to take a better look. I was amazed to spot a fluffy chick sitting in it!

We also saw – and heard – curlews and lapwings. And indeed, Kinclune, which is an organic farm, is big on birds, winning a coveted RSPB nature award in 2022.

The farm works hard to improve habitat for wading birds, including creating ‘scrapes’ – open areas of shallow water – removing trees, controlling predators, and monitoring nests.

Highland ponies also play an important part in Kinclune’s nature conservation projects.

As selective grazers, they create areas of shorter vegetation alongside taller, undisturbed vegetation.

This benefits a range of species, including invertebrates, small mammals and birds.

Had the weather been more favourable, we’d have hiked up to a wee summit, from where we’d drink in the vista and enjoy a delicious spread.

Spectacular views

But the views we were afforded – of the Vale of Strathmore and the Angus Glens in all their glory – were “almost as spectacular”, Virginia assured me.

It seemed a shame to leave, but lunch in the old shepherd’s bothy was calling – and what a sumptuous lunch that turned out to be.

Laid on by luxury catering company Platter and Pop, we feasted on a grazing table of smoked salmon, fresh meats, cheeses, nuts, breads, salads, pickle, veg, plus Scotch eggs, olives and more.

There was yummy dessert too, in the shape of homemade cakes, traybakes and macarons.

Hardy Highland ponies

Once we had eaten and were fit to burst, and had got a fair heat up from the wood-burning stove, we headed back outside to meet some more ponies.

They all live outside, year-round, on the hill.

I fell for gorgeous Rosebush, which Virginia, who manages Kinclune’s organic farm, admits is “one of her absolute favourites”. I also got some kisses and cuddles from a few other stunning mares.

The wee colt foal was a tad skittish, but he posed up for photos beside his proud mum.

Virginia, who is also a judge for the Highland Pony Society, National Pony Society and Clydesdale Society, breeds and trains Highlands here at Kinclune and sells them on.

The sisters’ mum, Marguerite, started the ‘Na Dailach Highland Pony stud in 1980, following in the footsteps of her father, James Mcintosh, who provided working ponies to estates across Scotland.

Meet the champions

There are now more than 20 Highlands at Kinclune, including their 2022 Royal Highland Show champion stallion Fandango.

After the ponies got fed up of being hugged and gawped at, I made my way – on foot – back down to the farm through woodland, although Aylwin had offered me a lift.

I preferred to walk. It was a chance to enjoy the peace and serenity of this special corner of Angus, and I paused to let it all sink in.