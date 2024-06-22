I joined a Highland pony walk and picnic in the Angus hills – how did I get on?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I joined a Highland pony walk and picnic in the Angus hills – how did I get on?

Kinclune Estate near Kirriemuir has launched a range of new outdoor experiences, including Highland pony walks and picnics.

Gayle leads Highland pony mare Phosa as part of Kinclune Estate's experience. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

I adore Highland ponies. They’re a symbol of strength and hardiness, true icons of Scotland – and some of them can be pretty cute and cuddly, too.

When I was invited to join a Highland pony walk and picnic at Kinclune Estate, a few miles from Kirriemuir, I jumped at the chance.

The estate has just launched a series of unique outdoor experiences, but the pony one appealed to me most.

Gayle chats to Virginia Osborne-Antolovi with Highland pony 'Phosa' at Kinclune. Image: Kim Cessford.
After a quick tour of Kinclune House – a baronial mansion which was modernised last year to sleep 14 people in luxury self-catering accommodation – I headed out to meet Phosa, the gorgeous Highland mare who would be carrying my picnic.

Pause for posh picnic

The plan was to follow Phosa, complete with traditional wicker panniers, high up into the hills, taking in mesmerising views of the Angus glens, and pausing for a posh picnic.

Virginia Osborne-Antolovi prepares 'Phosa' for the trek into the hills. Image: Kim Cessford.
Alas, the weather was grim, with dark skies and torrential rain threatening, but luckily Aylwin Pillai and Virginia Osborne Antolovi, the sisters who run Kinclune, had a Plan B.

“We’ll go for a walk with Phosa, check out some of the wildlife in the area, and then have our picnic back in the warm bothy,” said Aylwin.

“It’s Scotland – we know the weather is unpredictable, so we’re prepared!”

Gayle and Virginia lead Highland pony Phosa into the Angus wilderness. Image: Kim Cessford.
As we set off from Kinclune, the sun burst through the clouds, but there was a fairly chilly breeze – I was glad of my cosy tweed field jacket.

Highland pony legend

The brisk march up the hillside got the blood pumping and at times, I struggled to keep up with Phosa, who is a bit of a legend in Highland pony circles.

“She’s 19 now but she’s been a very successful show pony,” Virginia revealed.

“She was a National Pony Society champion a few years ago, She’s pretty fantastic.”

Gayle, Virginia and Phosa lead the way. Image: Kim Cessford.
However, Phosa has never been used for stalking – she’s been bred for showing.

But with her flowing mane, kind eyes, powerful quarters and muscular thighs, she looks the part.

Wildlife wonders at Kinclune

After we’d walked a good kilometre, we stopped to check out a huge osprey nest and dug out a telescope to take a better look. I was amazed to spot a fluffy chick sitting in it!

We also saw – and heard – curlews and lapwings. And indeed, Kinclune, which is an organic farm, is big on birds, winning a coveted RSPB nature award in 2022.

Gayle checks out the osprey nest on Kinclune Estate. Image: Kim Cessford.
The farm works hard to improve habitat for wading birds, including creating ‘scrapes’ – open areas of shallow water – removing trees, controlling predators, and monitoring nests.

Highland ponies also play an important part in Kinclune’s nature conservation projects.

As selective grazers, they create areas of shorter vegetation alongside taller, undisturbed vegetation.

An osprey sitting on her nest on Kinclune Estate in the heart of Angus. Image: Kim Cessford.
This benefits a range of species, including invertebrates, small mammals and birds.

Had the weather been more favourable, we’d have hiked up to a wee summit, from where we’d drink in the vista and enjoy a delicious spread.

Spectacular views

But the views we were afforded – of the Vale of Strathmore and the Angus Glens in all their glory – were “almost as spectacular”, Virginia assured me.

It seemed a shame to leave, but lunch in the old shepherd’s bothy was calling – and what a sumptuous lunch that turned out to be.

Enjoying a picnic in the cosy bothy at Kinclune. Image: Kim Cessford.
Laid on by luxury catering company Platter and Pop, we feasted on a grazing table of smoked salmon, fresh meats, cheeses, nuts, breads, salads, pickle, veg, plus Scotch eggs, olives and more.

Inside the bothy with the laden picnic table. Image: Kim Cessford.
There was yummy dessert too, in the shape of homemade cakes, traybakes and macarons.

Hardy Highland ponies

Once we had eaten and were fit to burst, and had got a fair heat up from the wood-burning stove, we headed back outside to meet some more ponies.

They all live outside, year-round, on the hill.

Gayle leads Highland pony Phosa up the hill. Image: Kim Cessford.
I fell for gorgeous Rosebush, which Virginia, who manages Kinclune’s organic farm, admits is “one of her absolute favourites”. I also got some kisses and cuddles from a few other stunning mares.

Highland pony Rosebush with her foal. Image: Kim Cessford.
The wee colt foal was a tad skittish, but he posed up for photos beside his proud mum.

Virginia, who is also a judge for the Highland Pony Society, National Pony Society and Clydesdale Society, breeds and trains Highlands here at Kinclune and sells them on.

Gayle bonds with one of the young Highland ponies at Kinclune. Image: Kim Cessford.
The sisters’ mum, Marguerite, started the ‘Na Dailach Highland Pony stud in 1980, following in the footsteps of her father, James Mcintosh, who provided working ponies to estates across Scotland.

Meet the champions

There are now more than 20 Highlands at Kinclune, including their 2022 Royal Highland Show champion stallion Fandango.

After the ponies got fed up of being hugged and gawped at, I made my way – on foot – back down to the farm through woodland, although Aylwin had offered me a lift.

Aylwin Pillai, Virginia Osborne-Antolovi and Gayle with one of the Highland pony breeding mares, Rosebush. Image: Kim Cessford.
I preferred to walk. It was a chance to enjoy the peace and serenity of this special corner of Angus, and I paused to let it all sink in.

Some of the stunning Highland ponies on Kinclune Estate. Image: Kim Cessford.
  • The family at Kinclune has been breeding and working with Highlands for more than three generations. Meet the ponies by signing up for a stud visit, farm safari, guided walk, or picnic with a pony.
  • Historically, Highlands, or ‘garrons’, were bred as working ponies on Scottish crofts, farms and estates.
  • Kinclune House, which sits on an 800-acre private estate in the foothills of the Angus Glens, plans to open as a wedding venue in 2025, with accommodation for 28 overnight guests in the house and three cottages. Platter and Pop are Kinclune’s exclusive wedding caterers.
  • Catering for Highland Pony picnics will be laid on by Forfar-based Cake ‘n’ Baked.
  • For more information, see kinclune.co.uk

 

 

 

 

 

Conversation