6 ‘mini adventures’ to enjoy in north east Fife – even if the ‘Indian summer’ comes to an end

From the coast to the lowland hills, the Kingdom of Fife is home to many hidden gems when it comes to mini adventures.

There is a range of options when it comes to short walks.

Whether it is a short family loop at the seaside or a more ambitious trip up a hill, there is something for everyone.

We have compiled a list of six of our favourite mini adventures in north east Fife for you to choose from.

Cairnie Hill from Collessie

This adventure begins in the bonnie village of Collessie and takes us along the public path walking route towards Grange of Lindores.

Walkers can follow the path’s signs for the bulk of the 7.5 kilometre hike to the summit and back.

It varies between traversing fields and moorland, with a particularly overgrown section near the start.

Trousers are definitely recommended to avoid picking up nasty stings and scratches.

But there are fantastic views southwards of the imposing Lomond Hills and beyond.

The Mount from Cupar

This is a bit of a longer adventure if you want it to be.

Our 12.5 kilometre walk starts at Duffus Park in Cupar and follows the minor road westwards towards West Hall Cottage.

Before, it turns back on itself and heads towards the steep track which takes walkers up Mount Hill.

But shorter options are available.

There are great views of Fife’s rolling countryside throughout the walk and reaching the summit gives the opportunity to inspect the impressive 29-metre Hopetoun Monument from up close.

Tayport Heritage Trail

Tayport packs a lot of punch for a small town in the north east corner of Fife.

And its heritage trail is the perfect way for visitors to learn about its history.

The circuit begins at the harbour, with views here of Broughty Ferry Castle and the Angus Glens in the distance.

It then follows 24 individual information boards along a seven kilometre trail.

These detail the town’s history from it’s early years before 1770 to more recent developments following the construction of the nearby Tay Road Bridge in 1966.

The highpoint at Spearshill view provides panoramic views of the North Sea and towards Tentsmuir Forest.

And following Scotscraig Burn into the town provides walkers with a chance to put their feet up at the Tayport Arms or the Larick Centre’s café.

Other highlights are walking through the peaceful East Common, which is home to a pond, playpark and playing fields.

Norman’s Law

Norman’s Law is a perfect walk for anyone in search of stunning views of the River Tay’s estuary between Dundee and Perth.

Starting in Luthrie, this adventure involves taking a minor road and then a steep track.

Signposts for Norman’s Law are helpful.

And it won’t be long until walkers are passing a lochan where the beautiful features of this part of lowland Scotland come into view.

As the summit comes into view, walkers only have to navigate a gate and some rocky slopes before reaching the summit.

They might want to spend a moment or two enjoying the ancient hillfort of the Lomond Hills, north Fife and Tayside before heading back to the car.

Lucklawhill from Balmullo

At only 190 metres, this hill stands prominently in the area’s landscape and can be seen from miles around.

It is arguably one of the more accessible hills in Fife.

Find themselves on the steep Lucklaw Road and walkers will be heading in the right direction.

But the route soon leaves the tarmac and leads walkers through bonnie heather and moorland to the top.

There are fantastic panoramic views of Fife, the Angus Glens and towards the Glenshee hills from the summit.

And on a clear day you can see all the way to the Pentlands and Ben Vorlich near Loch Earn.

Complete the circuit by descending to the west, following public path signs through a field, some woodland and eventually via Quarry Road on your way back to Balmullo.

Cambo Estate and Kingsbarns Beach

Kingsbarns is one of several fantastic beaches in the Eask Neuk of Fife and its surroundings are also well worth a visit.

Arguably the best way for keen walkers to access the beach is to park in the Cambo Estate car park.

The Cambo Estate showcases beautiful grounds and a café, which makes for a good post-walk pit stop.

And its gardens are also well worth a visit at a cost of £7.70.

But if your first priority is sand and sea, then you can follow an alternative route that skirts a farmer’s field and follow signs for the beach to begin a 2.5-mile circuit.

Snowdrops and tulips are commonly found along this peaceful trail.

It eventually joins the Fife Coastal Path and takes visitors to the beach after around a kilometre of walking.

This mini adventure then heads away from the coast, following a road and then long straight farm track back to Cambo Estate.

This route can also easily be extended to include Kingsbarns.