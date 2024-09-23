6 ‘mini adventures’ to enjoy in north east Fife – even if the ‘Indian summer’ comes to an end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 ‘mini adventures’ to enjoy in north east Fife – even if the ‘Indian summer’ comes to an end

Some of the best mini adventures to go on to explore Fife.

Climbing Cairnie Hill proved to be hard going for Finn Nixon.
By Finn Nixon

From the coast to the lowland hills, the Kingdom of Fife is home to many hidden gems when it comes to mini adventures.

There is a range of options when it comes to short walks.

Whether it is a short family loop at the seaside or a more ambitious trip up a hill, there is something for everyone.

We have compiled a list of six of our favourite mini adventures in north east Fife for you to choose from.

Cairnie Hill from Collessie

A rock marks the 228-metre summit of Cairnie Hill near Lindores. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

This adventure begins in the bonnie village of Collessie and takes us along the public path walking route towards Grange of Lindores.

Walkers can follow the path’s signs for the bulk of the 7.5 kilometre hike to the summit and back.

It varies between traversing fields and moorland, with a particularly overgrown section near the start.

Trousers are definitely recommended to avoid picking up nasty stings and scratches.

But there are fantastic views southwards of the imposing Lomond Hills and beyond.

The Mount from Cupar

Hopetoun Monument stands proud at the summit of Mount Hill near Cupar. Image: Michael Alexander/DC Thomson.

This is a bit of a longer adventure if you want it to be.

Our 12.5 kilometre walk starts at Duffus Park in Cupar and follows the minor road westwards towards West Hall Cottage.

Before, it turns back on itself and heads towards the steep track which takes walkers up Mount Hill.

But shorter options are available.

There are great views of Fife’s rolling countryside throughout the walk and reaching the summit gives the opportunity to inspect the impressive 29-metre Hopetoun Monument from up close.

Tayport Heritage Trail

Signs are placed at 24 different locations around the Tayport Heritage Trail. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Tayport packs a lot of punch for a small town in the north east corner of Fife.

And its heritage trail is the perfect way for visitors to learn about its history.

The circuit begins at the harbour, with views here of Broughty Ferry Castle and the Angus Glens in the distance.

It then follows 24 individual information boards along a seven kilometre trail.

These detail the town’s history from it’s early years before 1770 to more recent developments following the construction of the nearby Tay Road Bridge in 1966.

The highpoint at Spearshill view provides panoramic views of the North Sea and towards Tentsmuir Forest.

And following Scotscraig Burn into the town provides walkers with a chance to put their feet up at the Tayport Arms or the Larick Centre’s café.

Other highlights are walking through the peaceful East Common, which is home to a pond, playpark and playing fields.

Norman’s Law

Views of the Tay Bridge and the River Tay from the top of Norman’s Law. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Norman’s Law is a perfect walk for anyone in search of stunning views of the River Tay’s estuary between Dundee and Perth.

Starting in Luthrie, this adventure involves taking a minor road and then a steep track.

Signposts for Norman’s Law are helpful.

And it won’t be long until walkers are passing a lochan where the beautiful features of this part of lowland Scotland come into view.

As the summit comes into view, walkers only have to navigate a gate and some rocky slopes before reaching the summit.

They might want to spend a moment or two enjoying the ancient hillfort of the Lomond Hills, north Fife and Tayside before heading back to the car.

Lucklawhill from Balmullo

The view westwards from the summit of Lucklawhill. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

At only 190 metres, this hill stands prominently in the area’s landscape and can be seen from miles around.

It is arguably one of the more accessible hills in Fife.

Find themselves on the steep Lucklaw Road and walkers will be heading in the right direction.

But the route soon leaves the tarmac and leads walkers through bonnie heather and moorland to the top.

There are fantastic panoramic views of Fife, the Angus Glens and towards the Glenshee hills from the summit.

And on a clear day you can see all the way to the Pentlands and Ben Vorlich near Loch Earn.

Complete the circuit by descending to the west, following public path signs through a field, some woodland and eventually via Quarry Road on your way back to Balmullo.

Cambo Estate and Kingsbarns Beach

The peaceful path through Cambo Estate eventually leads to Kingsbarns Beach. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

Kingsbarns is one of several fantastic beaches in the Eask Neuk of Fife and its surroundings are also well worth a visit.

Arguably the best way for keen walkers to access the beach is to park in the Cambo Estate car park.

The Cambo Estate showcases beautiful grounds and a café, which makes for a good post-walk pit stop.

And its gardens are also well worth a visit at a cost of £7.70.

But if your first priority is sand and sea, then you can follow an alternative route that skirts a farmer’s field and follow signs for the beach to begin a 2.5-mile circuit.

Snowdrops and tulips are commonly found along this peaceful trail.

It eventually joins the Fife Coastal Path and takes visitors to the beach after around a kilometre of walking.

This mini adventure then heads away from the coast, following a road and then long straight farm track back to Cambo Estate.

This route can also easily be extended to include Kingsbarns.

Conversation