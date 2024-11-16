What did I find inside the fairy-tale Tin Kirk in Glen Prosen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

What did I find inside the fairy-tale Tin Kirk in Glen Prosen?

The so-called Tin Kirk - made of corrugated iron - is nestled in woodland at the foot of Glen Prosen. It's been derelict for years and at the mercy of the elements.

The Tin Kirk in Glen Prosen. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The Tin Kirk in Glen Prosen. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

Nestled in woodland at the foot of Glen Prosen is a tiny derelict church made entirely out of corrugated iron.

It has something of a gingerbread house quality about it.

As I walk towards the quaint, ramshackle hut, I wonder whether there might be a witch with cannibalistic intentions waiting inside.

Banishing such creepy thoughts, I try instead to focus on the cute, fairy-tale design of the Tin Kirk.

It’s in a gorgeous setting – in a secluded wooded dell on the Pearsie Estate a few miles from Kirriemuir.

Gayle approaches the Tin Kirk in Glen Prosen. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Gayle approaches the Tin Kirk in Glen Prosen. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

There’s no denying there’s an air of dereliction, and indeed desolation, about it.

It must be a good few years since the kirk, also known as the Iron Kirk, and ‘tin tabernacle’, was used as a place of worship.

The once brightly painted red roof catches my eye as I edge closer, and I notice the corrugated iron has crumpled in places.

Outside the Tin Kirk. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Two tall stone chimneys stand strong and the windows – including a striking octagonal-shaped design – seem to be intact.

Is it easy to access the Tin Kirk?

The main door isn’t locked: it opens easily, although it makes a slightly eerie creaking sound.

Inside the vestibule I discover a variety of old-fashioned wooden chairs, and a piece of clothing, possibly a jacket, draped over one.

A shabby green sofa inside the Tin Kirk. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Venturing through a door into the main body of the kirk, I find a shabby green sofa, again with an item of clothing sitting on it.

There’s a strange green dresser in one corner, and, an old carton of milk, thankfully empty, inside it.

Be careful if you venture inside

Rather worryingly, one of the kirk’s wooden beams has partially crashed to the floor, and I scuttle underneath it quickly, aware that this is perhaps not the safest place to be.

The broken beam has clearly had an impact on the structure of the building – water has poured through the roof, as evidenced by large patches of damp on the wooden floor.

Inside the Tin Kirk. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Inside the Tin Kirk. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The remains of a hearth are covered in rubble, and charred wood indicates that someone has tried to make a fire here. Alarm bells are ringing!

I find a mirror on a wobbly wooden table and note that someone has attempted to graffiti some obscenities in the dust.

Another room at the back of the kirk appears to have been a bathroom, but while a shelf and towel rail remain, the basin has fallen and cracked and there’s no sign of a loo.

A dusty mirror inside the Tin Kirk. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
A dusty mirror inside the Tin Kirk. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s a curious place for sure – and despite the sense of neglect, there’s a lovely sense of peace here.

I’m very nearly tempted to settle down into the sofa, but I think twice.

Outside, in an outbuilding, I find a grubby toilet. I retreat from it rapidly.

Why is Tin Kirk situated in isolated spot?

So what’s the story? Why does the wee kirk sit in such an isolated spot?

It’s said to be one of a number of churches built just after what’s known as The Disruption of 1843.

This was a very stormy period in church history, when around a third of ministers in the Church of Scotland resigned because of state interference in its internal affairs.

The Disruption led to the formation of the Free Church of Scotland.

Gayle checks out the derelict Tin Kirk. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Gayle checks out the derelict Tin Kirk. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Disputes soon arose over which denomination could claim the various church buildings which had been solely Church of Scotland.

When they were denied the church that had previously been their place of worship, the breakaway Free Church congregation in Glen Prosen was forced to look elsewhere to hold their services.

A peek into the main body of the kirk. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It seems that the lonely site was grudgingly given to the congregation by the landowner at the time – and it’s said he was not especially sympathetic to their views.

Why was it made of corrugated iron?

As to why the kirk was made out of corrugated iron, it was a cheap material, and the prefabricated sheets meant it was easy to construct.

The material was invented in the late 1820s and commonplace across Scotland at the start of the 20th Century.

It would have been ideal for members of the dispossessed Free Kirk looking for a new home.

Old wooden chairs inside the Tin Kirk. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Old wooden chairs inside the Tin Kirk. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Despite its modest size, the kirk was attended by a large congregation from across the glen.

But over time, this dwindled until it became too small to be viable.

Plans for the kirk’s future?

The Tin Kirk was bought by a family in the congregation who intended to reinstate it as a place of worship.

But it appears to have been used most recently as a gamekeeper’s hut, as it has some rather dilapidated kennels in an adjacent shed.

A dresser inside the Tin Kirk. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s a glorious place to revel in the beauty of the Angus glens, and I pause to gaze at the views of rolling hills.

A little stroll further up the glen takes me deeper into woodland, where, to my delight, I spot a cheeky red squirrel scurrying up a tree.

Glen Prosen Church also worth a visit

Had I driven to Prosen village, at the head of the glen, I’d have been able to check out the pretty whitewashed Glen Prosen Church, built in 1802.

The interior was redesigned in 1900 by one of Scotland’s greatest architects, Sir Robert Lorimer and contains some of his fine wood carvings.

Views from the Tin Kirk across the Angus glens. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Views from the Tin Kirk to Pearsie Lodge. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

A six-mile track known as the Minister’s Path crosses the hills and links Glen Prosen to Glen Clova.

One minister served the churches in both glens and each Sunday he walked the path twice to lead the services. He must’ve had legs of steel.

Airlie Monument. Image: Angus Council.
Airlie Monument. Image: Angus Council.

From most points in the glen you’ll be able to spot the landmark Airlie Monument, which sits on Tulloch Hill.

It was built in memory of the 11th Earl of Airlie, who was killed in the Boer War in 1900.

  • The Tin Kirk is just below Pearsie Lodge, on the road to Balintore. Follow the road for about 200 yards and you’ll spot the red roof peeping through the trees.

More from Outdoors

Courier News, Caroline Lindsay Story, CR0003648 Features pictures to accompany story about Pitlochry Festival Theatre new artistic director Elizabeth Newman. Picture shows Elizabeth Newman with the theatre in the background. Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Port-Na-Craig Rd, Pitlochry. 2nd October 2018 Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
My Pitlochry: Exiting theatre boss Elizabeth Newman's favourite things about 'idyllic' Perthshire town
The animal kingdom: Meerkats and Cupar mercat cross. Image: Charles Bradbury
Meerkats help writers turn pages of history in book on Tayside and Fife mercat…
Meall Dearg
Enjoy this must-read hillwalking guide to Meall Dearg
A group of 8 colourful paddleboraders in the dark on loch Fascally with a purple-tinged sky.
My night-time paddleboarding adventure on Pitlochry’s enchanted Loch Faskally
Wingsuit flyer Liam Byrne looking pensive on top of a cliff,
Stonehaven 'bird man's' death-defying cliff plunges feature in BBC documentary
Gayle finds 'treasures' including old pottery at Pirner's near Edzell. Images: Gayle Ritchie.
Discovering 'treasures' unearthed by Storm Babet at old dump and picnic spot near Edzell
Emilie Wadsworth is on a mission to dispel outdated myths about bats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Cupar 'bat woman' busts spooky myths about the often misunderstood mammals
Gayle explores the creepy Glenfarg railway tunnels. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
What happened when I explored the creepy abandoned railway tunnels at Glenfarg?
Subscribe to The Scots Magazine today to enjoy entertaining and informative features exploring Scotland’s people, places and culture.
9 Reasons why you should subscribe to this magazine about Scotland
Collessie's Dragon's Teeth formed part of the Scottish Command Line, Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
How Collessie’s Dragon’s Teeth tell the story of Fife’s Second World War invasion fears
2

Conversation