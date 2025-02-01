What is the mysterious Cleaven Dyke of Meikleour – and how do you find it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What is the mysterious Cleaven Dyke of Meikleour – and how do you find it?

Slicing through woodland near Meikleour in Perthshire, the mysterious Cleaven Dyke is one of the most important ancient monuments in Western Europe.

Gayle discovers the mysterious Cleaven Dyke in woodland in Meikleour
Gayle discovers the mysterious Cleaven Dyke in woodland in Meikleour. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

It has been described as one of the most important ancient monuments in Western Europe.

But the Cleaven Dyke’s origins and purpose – whether perhaps as a ceremonial or burial site – remain a mystery.

Hidden deep in woodlands near the pretty village of Meikleour in Perthshire, the structure is essentially a vast prehistoric earthwork that stretches for more than a mile and a half.

It’s surprising how few people – even locally – are unaware of its existence.

Look out for fungi in Meikleour Woods as you approach the Cleaven Dyke. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

I had vaguely heard of it years ago, but it wasn’t until I was in the area recently that I made it my mission to find it.

How do you find the Cleaven Dyke?

There are various ways of entering Meikleour Woods.

I parked behind the Meikleour Arms and walked up a well-maintained track with fields on either side.

Passing through a wooden gate, I stopped to admire a huge tree with a memorial bench underneath it.

Gates to access Meikleour Woods. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Continuing straight ahead, I found myself quickly consumed by thick woodland and a burst of rhododendron.

I imagine it’s quite easy to get lost here – paths criss-cross through the woods in every direction.

I wandered, slowly, gazing up in awe at huge Scots pines, until I reached what I assumed must be the Cleaven Dyke.

What is there to see?

Leaving the main path, my hunch became a certainty.

The land here was raised, and despite the dyke being covered in broom, gorse, heather and all sorts of random trees, saplings and bushes, it was clear that this was indeed it.

Cleaven Dyke in woodland at Meikleour.
Cleaven Dyke in woodland at Meikleour. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Keeping it free of such vegetation isn’t easy – and I heard, from a local, that it was last cleared, at great cost, about 20 years ago.

So it’s perhaps not the easiest to spot these days, unless you know exactly where to look.

If I’d had a drone, I’d have flown it up above the dyke, from where it would appear more obvious.

Gayle finds a relatively clear section of the Cleaven Dyke. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s straight as a runway and cuts diagonally through the north and south plantations of Meikleour Woods and across the A93 between Meikleour and Blairgowrie

I made do with a wee stroll down it, but quickly becoming encumbered by overgrown foliage, I decided to return to a much better maintained track.

What’s the history behind it?

So what indeed is the Cleaven Dyke? Will we ever really know?

It was built between two bends in the river and some think it might be an ancient ceremonial or burial site.

The dyke is described as a massive linear earthwork running for more than a mile and a half, comprising a pair of parallel ditches some 50m apart, with a raised central mound between them.

An archive photo of the Cleaven Dyke – before it became overgrown. Image: Supplied.

It’s about 9m wide and 1.8m high in places.

It was originally thought to be a Roman defensive structure, due to the closeness of a legionary fortress at Inchtuthil, near Spittalfield, four miles to the west, and a small, double-ditched signal station at Black Hill, to the south.

Cleaven Dyke dates from Neolithic times

However, carbon dating by archaeologists revealed the dyke was actually much older, dating from the Neolithic period.

It is of a type of ancient feature known as “cursus monuments” – Neolithic structures which date back to around 3000BC.

The purpose of a cursus is open to debate, but it may have been a ritual monument or perhaps a processional route.

Cleaven Dyke in woodland at Meikleour. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The huge scale of the construction project suggests the landscape was well populated during Neolithic times.

It’s certainly one of Scotland’s most curious scheduled ancient monuments and well worth seeking out.

What else is there to see around Meikleour?

Sadly, the Cleaven Dyke is often overlooked by visitors whose attention is grabbed the famous Meikleour Beech Hedge.

This is recorded in the Guinness Book of Records as being the highest hedge in the world, at around 100ft.

Planted at the time of the Jacobite rebellion in 1745, it’s a memorial to many a warrior who fell at Culloden.

Meikleour Beech Hedge in 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.

If you’ve got time for a wee look around Meikleour after checking out the hedge and Cleaven Dyke, you won’t be disappointed.

It’s packed with history: it’s fortunate in that it has remained much as it was in the 19th century.

Loads of listed buildings

It has an amazing amount of listed buildings – including the iconic red phone box.

In the centre of the village stands the Mercat Cross, dated 1698.

Meikleour Mercat Cross. Image: Supplied.

Nearby, in the grounds of Meikleour House, is a “tron” (weighing beam) – a link with the days when Meikleour was the commercial centre for a wide district.

Markets were often held in the village, but the big day was the fourth Friday of June, when an annual fair attracted buyers and sellers from across the country.

What about the tron?

The original tron, or stone pillar, stood near the centre of the village and was used for weighing wool and other bulky country produce, the scales being suspended from a wooden shaft.

The tron had another fascinating use. Attached to it were the “jougs”, or iron neck ring, in which delinquents were pilloried while they did penance for offences.

A short chain attached to a collar which could be fixed around a criminal’s neck as a type of stocks.

The Tron at Meikleour. Image: Richard Sutcliffe.

The original tron was damaged in 1832 but was replaced shortly afterwards.

Although they’re broken you can still see the “jougs” hanging from the tron and imagine ne’er-do-wells being mocked or having things thrown at them.

Gayle explores Meikleour Woods as the sun sets. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

After all that exploring, I’d worked up an appetite, so popped into cosy Meikleour Arms for a warming bowl of soup.

The hotel has its own special place in history.

It was built in 1820 as a coaching and posting house, where the Inverness to Edinburgh coaches would stop to change horses and refresh their passengers.

It was later converted into a lodge used by fishing and shooting guests of Meikleour Estate, before becoming a popular hotel, restaurant and bar.

Conversation